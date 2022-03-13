Ai Media Technologies : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AIM

ASX +security code and description

AIMAC : RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 12,561 Cheryl Loretta Hayman Cheryl Loretta Hayman

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Please refer to Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan lodged with ASX on 14 September 2020 and available at www.asx.com.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Ms Cheryl Hayman was appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 14 March 2022 and in accordance with the terms of the appointment, will receive Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to the value of $25,000 per annum for each of the first three years following appointment. Accordingly, for the balance of FY22 (14 March 2022 to 30 June 2022) Ms Hayman will receive a pro-rated grant of 12,561 RSUs in connection with the Directors FY22 equity-based remuneration. The RSUs will be exercisable for shares on vesting. If not exercised earlier, vested RSUs will be automatically exercised at the end of FY22.