  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ai-Media Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIM   AU0000101636

AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(AIM)
  Report
News 
Most relevantAll News

Ai Media Technologies : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AIM

03/13/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

AIMAC

RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

12,561

14/03/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

12122058708

1.3

ASX issuer code

AIM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

AIMAC : RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

12,561

Cheryl Loretta Hayman

Cheryl Loretta Hayman

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Please refer to Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan lodged with ASX on 14 September 2020 and available at www.asx.com.

au

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Ms Cheryl Hayman was appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 14 March 2022 and in accordance with the terms of the appointment, will receive Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to the value of $25,000 per annum for each of the first three years following appointment. Accordingly, for the balance of FY22 (14 March 2022 to 30 June 2022) Ms Hayman will receive a pro-rated grant of 12,561 RSUs in connection with the Directors FY22 equity-based remuneration. The RSUs will be exercisable for shares on vesting. If not exercised earlier, vested RSUs will be automatically exercised at the end of FY22.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

12,561

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ai-Media Technologies Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
