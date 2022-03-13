Ai Media Technologies : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AIM

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Ms Cheryl Hayman was appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 14 March 2022 and in accordance with the terms of the appointment, will receive Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to the value of $25,000 per annum for each of the first three years following appointment. Accordingly, for the balance of FY22 (14 March 2022 to 30 June 2022) Ms Hayman will receive a pro-rated grant of 12,561 RSUs in connection with the Directors FY22 equity-based remuneration. The RSUs will be exercisable for shares on vesting. If not exercised earlier, vested RSUs will be automatically exercised at the end of FY22.
