Ai Media Technologies : Update - Notification of buy-back - AIM

Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ABN
12122058708
1.3
ASX issuer code
AIM
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
26/10/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
4/1/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1/3/2022
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
AIM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back

Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
only
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
209,500,203
use
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
number of securities
Yes
3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be
personal
bought back
2,000,000
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
CCZ Corporate Finance Pty Ltd
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
No
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
be paid?
For
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
No
only
Part 3C - Key dates
On-marketbuy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
use
15/11/2021
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
15/11/2022
personalFor
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
Please refer to the covering ASX Announcement dated today 26 October 2021, regarding the buy-back
Notification of buy-back
All news about AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Sales 2022
62,2 M
45,2 M
45,2 M
Net income 2022
-4,40 M
-3,19 M
-3,19 M
Net cash 2022
19,1 M
13,8 M
13,8 M
P/E ratio 2022
27,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
122 M
88,8 M
88,8 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,66x
EV / Sales 2023
1,29x
Nbr of Employees
225
Free-Float
-
