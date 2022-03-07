Log in
    AIM   AU0000101636

AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(AIM)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:52:22 pm
0.59 AUD   +1.72%
AI MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Update - Notification of buy-back - AIM
PU
AI MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Update - Notification of buy-back - AIM
PU
AI MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Update - Notification of buy-back - AIM
PU
Ai Media Technologies : Update - Notification of buy-back - AIM

03/07/2022 | 04:51pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

8/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

AIM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

AIM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

1,076,240

1,076,240

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

79,506

79,506

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

12122058708

1.3

ASX issuer code

AIM

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

26/10/2021

26/10/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

4/3/2022

4/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

8/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

AIM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

209,500,203

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

bought back

2,000,000

personal

bought back

2,000,000

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

CCZ Corporate Finance Pty Ltd

Broker name:

CCZ Corporate Finance Pty Ltd

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

15/11/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

15/11/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Please refer to the covering ASX Announcement dated today 26 October 2021, regarding the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ai-Media Technologies Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 21:50:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
