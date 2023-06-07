Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. AI/ML Innovations Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIML   CA00143Y1034

AI/ML INNOVATIONS INC.

(AIML)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:25:52 2023-06-06 pm EDT
0.1400 CAD    0.00%
09:33aAi/ml Innovations : Announces Closing of First Tranche of Proposed Private Placement
PU
05/26AI/ML Innovations Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.75 million in funding from World Weight Loss, Inc
CI
05/22Data Scientist Prashant Kumar Revolutionizes Employment Sector with AI/ML Innovations
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AI/ML Innovations : Announces Closing of First Tranche of Proposed Private Placement

06/07/2023 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

CSE: AIML

OTCQB: AIMLF

FWB: 42FB

AI/ML INNOVATIONS INC.

("AIML" or the "Company")

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Proposed

Private Placement

June 6, 2023

AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE - AIML; OTCQB - AIMLF; FWB - 42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce a private placement of $1,051,200 and that it will close the first tranche of this non-brokered private placement on June 8, 2023.

The Company has raised first tranche proceeds on the financing of $301,200 through the sale of 4,016,000 units at a price of $0.075 per unit. The Company expects to complete the second tranche of $750,000 in the coming weeks. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Corporation (each a "Warrant Share"). Each Warrant will have a term of five (5) years and will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) Warrant Share at a price of $0.10 for the first year from the date of closing, $0.20 for the second year, $0.30 for the third year, $0.40 for the fourth year, and $0.50 for the fifth year following the closing date.

The Company paid finders fees in relation to the first tranche to a qualified finder of $3,750 and issued 67,500 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units.

Securities issued as a result of the closing of this tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period until October 9, 2023.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of this offering to further advance its platform deployment with key healthcare clients as well as general operating capital.

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com

Presentations:

Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (22% ownership commitment by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION OF SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN THE UNITED STATES IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

AI/ML Innovations Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 13:32:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AI/ML INNOVATIONS INC.
09:33aAi/ml Innovations : Announces Closing of First Tranche of Proposed Private Placement
PU
05/26AI/ML Innovations Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.75 million in funding..
CI
05/22Data Scientist Prashant Kumar Revolutionizes Employment Sector with AI/ML Innovations
AQ
04/28AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Interim CFO
CI
04/03AI/ML Innovations Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
03/14AI/ML Innovations Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.292065 million in funding
CI
01/31AI/ML Innovations Inc. completed the acquisition of remaining 30% stake in Salu Design ..
CI
2022AI/ML Innovations Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2022AI/ML Innovations Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire remaining 30% stake in Salu..
CI
2022AI/ML Innovations Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended July 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,07  0,05  0,05 
Net income 2022 -3,17 M -2,37 M -2,37 M
Net Debt 2022 0,43 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,19 M 4,61 M 4,61 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 65 243 285x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart AI/ML INNOVATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Randy Duguay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Daniels Executive Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Matichuck Director & Chief Technology Officer
Nicholas F. Watters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AI/ML INNOVATIONS INC.75.00%5
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.60.53%207 316
ACCENTURE PLC15.44%194 537
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.75%143 290
SIEMENS AG22.15%134 147
IBM-5.82%120 489
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer