AI/ML Innovations : Announces Closing of First Tranche of Proposed Private Placement

AI/ML INNOVATIONS INC.

("AIML" or the "Company")

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Proposed

Private Placement

June 6, 2023

AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE - AIML; OTCQB - AIMLF; FWB - 42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce a private placement of $1,051,200 and that it will close the first tranche of this non-brokered private placement on June 8, 2023.

The Company has raised first tranche proceeds on the financing of $301,200 through the sale of 4,016,000 units at a price of $0.075 per unit. The Company expects to complete the second tranche of $750,000 in the coming weeks. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Corporation (each a "Warrant Share"). Each Warrant will have a term of five (5) years and will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) Warrant Share at a price of $0.10 for the first year from the date of closing, $0.20 for the second year, $0.30 for the third year, $0.40 for the fourth year, and $0.50 for the fifth year following the closing date.

The Company paid finders fees in relation to the first tranche to a qualified finder of $3,750 and issued 67,500 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units.

Securities issued as a result of the closing of this tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period until October 9, 2023.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of this offering to further advance its platform deployment with key healthcare clients as well as general operating capital.

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com

Presentations:

Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ