AI/ML Innovations Inc. announced that it has entered into a Debt Settlement Agreement with Tormin Resources Limited of Roslin, Ontario. The Company owed the Creditor an aggregate amount of $733,441, plus $68,500 in accrued fees, for a total amount of $801,941.00 pursuant to a loan. The Company and the Creditor have entered into a Debt Settlement Agreement dated October 11, 2023, wherein the Creditor has agreed to accept a cash payment of $70,000 in full and complete settlement of the debt.
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Settlement of Debt
October 11, 2023 at 05:00 pm EDT
