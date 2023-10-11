AI/ML Innovations Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is focused on operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. The Company, through Salu Design Inc. (dba Health Gauge), is engaged in providing digital solutions which improve health outcomes while reducing costs and stresses on the overburdened healthcare infrastructure. Its Tech2Health is a digital healthcare with a basket of wellness and health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental well-being by utilizing a blend of digital assets, remote live counselling, and a wellness center.

Sector Technology