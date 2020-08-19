Log in
AIA Group Limited    1299

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIA : 1st Half Value of New Business Down 37% on Year at $1.41 Billion

08/19/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

AIA Group said its value of new business fell 37% in the first half due to Covid-19 restrictions.

New-business value declined to $1.41 billion, while the new-business margin also slipped 11 percentage points to 54.4%, the insurer said Thursday.

"In the first half of 2020, measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 across our markets have limited face-to-face sales meetings," AIA Group Chief Executive Lee Yuan Siong said.

AIA said it was seeing an uptick in its business as restrictions ease.

"While our financial position remains resilient, persistent low levels of government bond yields could slow free surplus emergence and remittances from some of our businesses," the company said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LIMITED -0.40% 74.6 End-of-day quote.-8.80%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.92421 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34 423 M - -
Net income 2020 5 084 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 173x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 899 B 116 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 26,1x
Capi. / Sales 2021 22,6x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 11,06 $
Last Close Price 74,60 $
Spread / Highest target -82,7%
Spread / Average Target -85,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuan Xiang Li President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Chung Kong Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED-8.80%116 467
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-8.14%205 974
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-11.32%168 186
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-15.62%41 890
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.09%29 311
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-3.62%16 174
