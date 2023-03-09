AIA Group: 2022 Value of New Business Fell 5.0% On Covid-19 Impact

By P.R. Venkat

AIA Group's value of new business fell 5.0% in 2022 as Covid-19 restrictions in mainland China weighed on results .

New-business value came in at $3.09 billion, while its new-business margin fell 2.4 percentage points to 57.0%, AIA said Friday.

In the second half, AIA said it business activity picked up as pandemic restrictions eased. The value of new business in the second half grew 6.0% to $1.56 billion.

"Following the reopening of mainland China, we have seen our new business momentum recover swiftly and return to positive VONB growth in the first two months of 2023," AIA Group Chief Executive Lee Yuan Siong said.

Mainland China remained the largest contributor to the value of new business. The company said that its business grew in Thailand during the period and also saw continued strong momentum in Malaysia.

AIA said that its financial position remained strong despite significant capital market volatility in 2022.

The company had $23.7 billion free surplus before capital returns of $5.8 billion to shareholders through share buy-back and dividends.

