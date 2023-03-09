Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. AIA Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:08 2023-03-09 am EST
85.50 HKD   +0.88%
05:47pAIA Group: 2022 Value of New Business Fell 5.0% On Covid-19 Impact
DJ
02/21Nomura Adjusts AIA Group's Price Target to HK$97.43 From HK$98.50, Keeps at Buy
MT
02/16Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Shares Fall on More Aggressive Fed Worries
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

AIA Group: 2022 Value of New Business Fell 5.0% On Covid-19 Impact

03/09/2023 | 05:47pm EST
By P.R. Venkat


AIA Group's value of new business fell 5.0% in 2022 as Covid-19 restrictions in mainland China weighed on results .

New-business value came in at $3.09 billion, while its new-business margin fell 2.4 percentage points to 57.0%, AIA said Friday.

In the second half, AIA said it business activity picked up as pandemic restrictions eased. The value of new business in the second half grew 6.0% to $1.56 billion.

"Following the reopening of mainland China, we have seen our new business momentum recover swiftly and return to positive VONB growth in the first two months of 2023," AIA Group Chief Executive Lee Yuan Siong said.

Mainland China remained the largest contributor to the value of new business. The company said that its business grew in Thailand during the period and also saw continued strong momentum in Malaysia.

AIA said that its financial position remained strong despite significant capital market volatility in 2022.

The company had $23.7 billion free surplus before capital returns of $5.8 billion to shareholders through share buy-back and dividends.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1746ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LIMITED 0.88% 85.5 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 6.97297 Delayed Quote.0.65%
Analyst Recommendations on AIA GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35 624 M - -
Net income 2022 3 010 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,6x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuan Xiang Li President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sze-Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology Officer
Mark Konyn Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED-2.36%125 629
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY3.10%131 745
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED1.34%117 986
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.9.46%34 355
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.67%31 334
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.5.51%27 318