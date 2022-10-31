Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. AIA Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-31 am EDT
59.45 HKD   +2.59%
06:17pInsurer AIA's new business value rises marginally in third quarter
RE
10/26AIA Files for Hong Kong Listing of $850 Million Bonds Due 2027
MT
10/25Nomura Adjusts AIA Group's Price Target to HK$90.35 From HK$93.13, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIA Group Third-Quarter New Business Saw Uptick as Pandemic Restrictions Eased

10/31/2022 | 06:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By P.R. Venkat


AIA Group's value of new business rose marginally in the third quarter as sales momentum picked up pace in as Covid-19 restrictions eased in mainland China.

New-business value came in at $741 million, up 1.0% year based on actual exchange rate basis, while its new-business margin fell 0.4 percentage points to 58.1%, AIA said Tuesday.

On constant exchange rates, the value of new business was up 7.0% and margin was down 0.3 percentage points.

"The Group's financial position remains very strong despite capital market volatility and we continue to return excess capital to shareholders through our ongoing share buyback program," AIA Group Chief Executive Lee Yuan Siong said.

Mainland China remained the largest contributor to the value of new business. The company said that its business grew in Thailand during the third quarter and also saw continued strong momentum in Singapore and Malaysia.

However, AIA's businesses in Australia and South Korea continued to see lower value of new business.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1846ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LIMITED 2.59% 59.45 Delayed Quote.-26.27%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.24% 5279.84 Real-time Quote.-16.93%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.87% 7.33721 Delayed Quote.14.43%
All news about AIA GROUP LIMITED
06:17pInsurer AIA's new business value rises marginally in third quarter
RE
10/26AIA Files for Hong Kong Listing of $850 Million Bonds Due 2027
MT
10/25Nomura Adjusts AIA Group's Price Target to HK$90.35 From HK$93.13, Keeps at Buy
MT
09/28Insurer AIA acquires healthcare firm in the Philippines
RE
09/28AIA Group Limited agreed to acquire MediCard Philippines, Inc.
CI
09/14China, Hong Kong stocks slump on bets of aggressive Fed rate hikes
RE
09/14China stocks fall as U.S. inflation fuels more aggressive rate-hike bets
RE
09/09AIA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/29Nomura Adjusts AIA Group's Price Target to HK$93.13 From HK$95.36, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/29AIA Upsizes Borrowing Program to $16 Billion
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35 676 M - -
Net income 2022 4 074 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 89 601 M 89 601 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 7,57 $
Average target price 12,69 $
Spread / Average Target 67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Xiang Li President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sze-Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology Officer
Mark Konyn Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED-26.27%87 360
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-42.21%91 350
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-31.89%86 611
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.15%24 010
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-29.82%22 430
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-29.83%21 340