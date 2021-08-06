Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. AIA Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIA : Unpredictable regulation dents China's short-term appeal, global fund managers say

08/06/2021 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A map of China is seen through a magnifying glass on a computer screen showing binary digits in Singapore

(Reuters) - The unpredictability of China's regulatory measures make the country unappealing to foreign investors in the short-term, following its latest crackdowns on the technology, property and education sectors, global fund managers said.

However, if these measures were turned into meaningful reforms that protected data and reduced monopolistic practices, they could increase China's long-term attractiveness, they told the Reuters Global Markets Forum this week.

"I think investors just don't like the uncertainty of not knowing what's the next shoe to drop," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Haefele, who runs the world's largest wealth manager with $3.2 trillion in assets, said it was still early days and he would wait to see "how long this plays out."

(GRAPHIC: China stocks versus global benchmarks -

)

Foreign investors will be "absolutely" circumspect about increasing their investments in China in the short term, said Yicheng Zhang, chief executive of Chinese private equity firm CITIC Capital.

Even though China's regulatory moves were expected due to the country's shifting focus to "common prosperity," the specific tactics used were surprising and have caused shockwaves, Hong Kong-based Zhang, who manages $36 billion, said.

"Fundamentally, it surprised me as well, turning some of these companies overnight into not-for-profit entities," he said, adding foreign investors' concerns about these measures' lack of respect for property rights was understandable.

China's moves to liberalise its financial markets over the last few years, along with its cheap valuations within emerging markets, are also helping retain the country's long-term appeal.

"China wants to continue to open up its financial markets, and they recognise that to do so effectively, they need to move more cautiously as they institute these reforms," Haefele said.

"That could be a very positive narrative," he added.

Haefele said his exposure to China was in line with a broad long-term emerging market allocation, and was bullish on various sectors, including fintech, health tech, sustainability and 5G.

Justin Onuekwusi, LGIM's head of retail multi-asset funds, said his firm continued to hold Chinese stocks as they represented better value at current levels than their European and U.S. peers.

Meanwhile, financial company AIA's group CIO Mark Konyn, who manages $230 billion, viewed the crackdowns as only a transitionary phase.

Zhang believed China was "investable" in the long term as the actions were not a shift in policy direction. "People will understand that this is more an accident than a trend."

The actions have in fact cooled-off some of the market "frenzy," making valuations in some sectors quite cheap, he said.

Zhang said CITIC Capital's investment strategy was focussed on buyout-related traditional sectors, including business services, consumer, healthcare, and non-internet technology.

However, the education sector has hit "rock bottom," Zhang said, adding that with the short-term policy outlook looking uncertain, "it's best to be on the sidelines for now."

(These interviews were conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum chat room on Refinitiv Messenger. Join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai, Aaron Saldanha and Lisa Pauline Mattackal; Additional reporting by Supriya Rangarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Divya Chowdhury


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LIMITED -0.76% 91.9 End-of-day quote.-3.26%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.84% 26.54 End-of-day quote.17.43%
All news about AIA GROUP LIMITED
10:21aAIA : Unpredictable regulation dents China's short-term appeal, global fund mana..
RE
08/04AIA : China outlook positive despite recent regulatory changes - AIA
RE
07/29COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Update on Commonwealth Financial Planning
AQ
07/19AIA : Malaysia's CTOS Digital rises as high as 60% on market debut
RE
07/08AIA : Named #1 mdrt company in the world for the seventh year running
AQ
07/08AIA : Malaysia's CTOS IPO oversubscribed by retailers by 27.6x
RE
07/06BANK OF EAST ASIA : AIA Launch Insurance Products in Hong Kong
MT
06/30AIA : Malaysia's CTOS Digital Bhd announces $290 million IPO launch
RE
06/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/29AIA : to Buy 25% of China Post Life Insurance for Nearly $2 Billion
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 215 M - -
Net income 2021 6 811 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 11,82 $
Average target price 15,04 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Xiang Li President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sze-Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Mark Konyn Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED-3.26%142 607
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-27.74%156 020
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-23.63%102 956
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-30.55%36 389
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.16.83%32 197
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.63.21%28 105