AIA Group Limited    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIA : posts first annual drop in new business value since listing

03/11/2021 | 05:12pm EST
March 12 (Reuters) - Insurer AIA Group Ltd said on Friday new business value dropped 33% last year, the first annual fall since its 2010 listing in Hong Kong, weighed by lower demand for new policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AIA's value of new business (VONB), which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, fell to $2.77 billion in 2020, from $4.15 billion a year earlier, according to its earnings statement.

Analysts had expected VONB at the Hong Kong-based company to fall 26.7% to $3.04 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 283 M - -
Net income 2020 5 418 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 225x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 1 223 B 158 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 36,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 33,9x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 13,77 $
Last Close Price 101,40 $
Spread / Highest target -84,0%
Spread / Average Target -86,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -89,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yuan Xiang Li President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Mark Konyn Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED6.74%156 077
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.4.32%232 355
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-3.63%116 942
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.9.64%56 154
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.79%36 359
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED8.13%20 290
