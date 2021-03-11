Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  AIA Group Limited    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIA : reports worse-than-expected drop in new business value on pandemic hit

03/11/2021 | 05:43pm EST
March 12 (Reuters) - Insurer AIA Group Ltd on Friday reported a worse-than-expected drop in full-year new business value, weighed by lower demand for new policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Insurers globally have been hit by pandemic-related claims for travel, business interruption and event cancellations as well as reduced demand for life insurance policies due to the economic slowdown.

In Asia, insurance firms mainly rely on their army of agents for product sales, which have been dented by lockdowns and social distancing measures put in place by various countries to contain the pandemic.

AIA's value of new business (VONB), which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, fell to $2.77 billion in 2020 from $4.15 billion a year earlier, its first annual fall since its 2010 listing in Hong Kong

Analysts were estimating VONB of $3.04 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company said sales momentum had recovered this year as restrictions on movement were eased in its key Asian markets, leading to a 15% jump in VONB in the first two months of 2021.

However, last year, the number of visitors to Hong Kong from mainland China dropped 94%, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

That contributed to the value of AIA's new business in Hong Kong in 2020 slumping 66% to $550 million. (Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 283 M - -
Net income 2020 5 418 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 225x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 1 223 B 158 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 36,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 33,9x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 13,77 $
Last Close Price 101,40 $
Spread / Highest target -84,0%
Spread / Average Target -86,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -89,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yuan Xiang Li President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sze Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Mark Konyn Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED6.74%156 077
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.4.32%232 355
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-3.63%116 942
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.9.64%56 154
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.79%36 359
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED8.13%20 290
