Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. AIA Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIA's Value of New Business Increased 15% in Nine Months

11/11/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By P.R. Venkat

AIA Group's value of new business rose 15% in the first nine months of the year as the insurer saw broad-based growth in all its operations.

New-business value rose to $2.55 billion, and its new-business margin was up 5.1 percentage points to 58.9%, AIA said Friday.

Excluding Hong Kong, where sales to mainland Chinese visitors remained limited due to travel restrictions, AIA's Chief Executive Lee Yuan Siong said that the value of new business surpassed the pre-pandemic levels.

"Rising incomes, low levels of private insurance penetration and limited social welfare coverage continue to drive structural demand for AIA's insurance products across Asia," the insurer said.

AIA said that while global economy has recovered strongly this year, the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic had slowed the pace of growth in the third quarter.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 1735ET

All news about AIA GROUP LIMITED
05:36pAIA's Value of New Business Increased 15% in Nine Months
DJ
05:35pInsurer AIA's third-quarter new business value rebounds from pandemic slump
RE
11/10Sunshine Insurance Eyeing Up to $2 Billion Hong Kong IPO in 2022
MT
11/03Nomura Adjusts AIA Group's Price Target to HK$92.78 From HK$93.37, Keeps at Neutral
MT
10/28AIA-Owned Fund Invests $50 Million in ZhongAn-Sinolink Fintech Joint Venture
MT
10/26CBA-Update on Commonwealth Financial Planning
AQ
10/20AIA : Lists $78 Million of Singapore Dollar Resettable Securities in Hong Kong
MT
10/20AIA Group Limited Announces Issue of Resettable Subordinated Dated Securities Due 2051
CI
10/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 685 M - -
Net income 2021 6 674 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 148x
Yield 2021 0,23%
Capitalization 1 001 B 128 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 28,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 25,5x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 82,95 $
Average target price 14,65 $
Spread / Average Target -82,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Xiang Li President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sze-Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Mark Konyn Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED-12.68%127 877
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-38.05%136 418
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-18.95%106 023
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.04%37 867
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.71.76%32 878
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.82%27 857