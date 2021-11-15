Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. AIA Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 11/12
83.2 HKD   +0.30%
03:56aInsurer AIA and tech giants lead Hong Kong shares up
RE
11/11AIA Group's Q3 Weighted Premium Income, Value of New Business Edge Up
MT
11/11AIA's Value of New Business Increased 15% in Nine Months
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurer AIA and tech giants lead Hong Kong shares up

11/15/2021 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up on Monday driven up by insurer AIA and tech giants. AIA jumped most in six weeks after its new business value rebounded from a pandemic slump.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.3%, to 25,390.91, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%, to 9,085.60 points.

** Asia-focused insurer AIA Group Ltd climbed 2.3%, after it posted a 2% rise in its Q3 value of new business (VONB) at constant exchange rate (CER) as it continues to recover from the pandemic-led disruption to business in most of its main markets.

** The index heavyweight insurer pushed the Hang Seng Index up 44 points.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index added 0.5%, but shares in the sector were mixed, with Alibaba Group down 0.6% while Tencent Holdings up 1.4%.

** Property investment and sales growth in China continued to slow over January-October compared with the first nine months, and new construction starts measured by floor area fell.

** "The weakness in the land market suggests that funding conditions for developers have not significantly improved and may continue to weigh on new home starts and new home sales," said Nomura in a note.

** "Any appropriate relaxation in the funding restrictions for the developers will help support China growth momentum in Q4," said Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank.

** Country Garden Services Holdings slumped 5.8%, the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index, and the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index lost 3.5%. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LIMITED 0.30% 83.2 End-of-day quote.-12.42%
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 2.96% 62.6 End-of-day quote.19.35%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.59% 485.2 End-of-day quote.-13.97%
All news about AIA GROUP LIMITED
03:56aInsurer AIA and tech giants lead Hong Kong shares up
RE
11/11AIA Group's Q3 Weighted Premium Income, Value of New Business Edge Up
MT
11/11AIA's Value of New Business Increased 15% in Nine Months
DJ
11/11Insurer AIA's third-quarter new business value rebounds from pandemic slump
RE
11/10Sunshine Insurance Eyeing Up to $2 Billion Hong Kong IPO in 2022
MT
11/03Nomura Adjusts AIA Group's Price Target to HK$92.78 From HK$93.37, Keeps at Neutral
MT
10/28AIA-Owned Fund Invests $50 Million in ZhongAn-Sinolink Fintech Joint Venture
MT
10/26CBA-Update on Commonwealth Financial Planning
AQ
10/20AIA : Lists $78 Million of Singapore Dollar Resettable Securities in Hong Kong
MT
10/20AIA Group Limited Announces Issue of Resettable Subordinated Dated Securities Due 2051
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 705 M - -
Net income 2021 6 673 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 10,68 $
Average target price 14,64 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Xiang Li President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sze-Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Mark Konyn Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED-12.42%128 834
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-38.26%140 870
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-18.71%108 363
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.56%39 146
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.72.47%32 958
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.61%28 314