Insurer AIA and tech giants lead Hong Kong shares up

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up on Monday
driven up by insurer AIA and tech giants. AIA jumped most in six
weeks after its new business value rebounded from a pandemic
slump.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.3%, to 25,390.91, while
the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%, to 9,085.60
points.
** Asia-focused insurer AIA Group Ltd climbed
2.3%, after it posted a 2% rise in its Q3 value of new business
(VONB) at constant exchange rate (CER) as it continues to
recover from the pandemic-led disruption to business in most of
its main markets.
** The index heavyweight insurer pushed the Hang Seng Index
up 44 points.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index added 0.5%, but shares
in the sector were mixed, with Alibaba Group down 0.6%
while Tencent Holdings up 1.4%.
** Property investment and sales growth in China continued
to slow over January-October compared with the first nine
months, and new construction starts measured by floor area fell.
** "The weakness in the land market suggests that funding
conditions for developers have not significantly improved and
may continue to weigh on new home starts and new home sales,"
said Nomura in a note.
** "Any appropriate relaxation in the funding restrictions
for the developers will help support China growth momentum in
Q4," said Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank.
** Country Garden Services Holdings slumped 5.8%,
the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index, and the
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index lost 3.5%.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond)