  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. AIA Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1299   HK0000069689

AIA GROUP LIMITED

(1299)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurer AIA's Value of New Business Increased 18% in 2021

03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
By P.R. Venkat

AIA Group's value of new business rose 18% in 2021 as the insurer saw broad-based growth in all of its operations.

New-business value rose to $3.37 billion from $2.77 billion in 2020, while new-business margin was up 6.3 percentage points at 59.3%, AIA said Friday.

The company said that the board has also approved a plan to return capital to its shareholders due to a strong financial position and free surplus cash.

AIA plans up to US$10 billion in share buybacks over a period of three years. The insurer's accumulated surplus cash stood at $24.8 billion as of end 2021.

"Although the unpredictable nature of the Covid-19 pandemic and increasing global geopolitical tensions have created near-term uncertainty, the major demographic trends and strong domestic drivers of demand in Asia underpin the powerful long-term prospects for AIA's business," AIA said.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1744ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 502 M - -
Net income 2021 6 494 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 2,02%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 9,58 $
Average target price 13,93 $
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Xiang Li President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Garth Jones Group Chief Financial Officer
Sze-Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Biswa Misra Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Mark Konyn Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIA GROUP LIMITED-8.97%110 414
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-4.99%130 166
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-8.20%96 785
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.28%33 858
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.21%33 048
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.39%28 378