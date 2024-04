(Reuters) - Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group on Monday posted a 31% rise in its first-quarter value of new business (VONB) on a constant exchange currency basis and announced an additional $2 billion share buyback.

AIA's VONB, which gauges expected profits from new premiums and is a key barometer for future growth, came in at $1.33 billion in the three months ending March 31 compared with $1.05 billion a year ago.

