U.S. Probes Hamas's Use of Crypto Before Oct. 7

The U.S. Treasury Department investigates $165 million in digital transactions linked to the militant group.

Women Aren't Getting the Big Jobs at Goldman Sachs, and They're Heading for the Exits

The Wall Street giant pledged to bring more women into senior ranks. Instead, top talent says better opportunities are elsewhere.

AIA's 2023 Value of New Business Grew on China Demand

AIA Group's value of new business rose in 2023 as it benefited from the lifting of pandemic restrictions in mainland China, which saw robust demand for its insurance products.

Healthcare Investors Aren't Scared of Trump or Biden

Health stocks are off to their best start since 2017, despite a history of underperformance in election years.

Hot New Bitcoin Funds Are Still Waiting for Buy-In from Financial Advisers

Individual investors, who are shifting their bitcoin holdings from more expensive crypto products, appear to be driving the ETF demand.

Hedge-Fund Founder Backed by Byju's Says He Fled U.S. Out of Fear

A hedge-fund founder at the center of a $1.2 billion legal battle between Indian education company Byju's and its lenders is staying outside the U.S. despite a court order to return, saying he fears for his safety.

Biden's 15% Corporate Minimum Tax Hits KKR, Whirlpool in First Year

The Biden administration is proposing an expansion of a levy that targets companies with high profits and low taxes.

Global dividends hit record $1.66 trillion in 2023 as Microsoft reclaims top spot

Global dividends rose 5% to a record $1.66 trillion in 2023 as growth in bank payouts compensated for lower distributions from miners

Corporate Bond Issuance Is Booming-but Not Sustainability-Linked Bonds

With its rate tied to meeting certain goals, issuance of this ESG-linked debt has tanked. Some say the SEC's new emissions-disclosure rule might eventually spur demand.

Sagard Seals Deal for CLO Manager HalseyPoint

Canadian asset manager Sagard is entering the market for securities backed by corporate loans as it seeks to expand its offerings in the fast-growing private-credit sphere.

