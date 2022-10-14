Aias Investment Public : Investment Portfolio

THREE-MONTH REPORT OF INVESTMENT COMPANIES
(SEC Circular E09/2002)
Name :
AIAS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LIMITED
Three-month report as at:
30/09/2022
CURRENT
PERCENTAGE
CATEGORY
SECTOR
NUMBER
VALUE
OF TOTAL
ISSUER / ASSET
OF TITLE
OF TITLES
€
ASSETS
CASH AND CONVERTIBLE TO CASH
n/a
n/a
n/a
10.785.789
43,37%
DEBTORS
n/a
n/a
n/a
4.913.075
19,75%
DIAS PUBLISHING LTD
Shares
Not Listed
1.375.552
2.751.104
11,06%
PROPERTIES
n/a
n/a
n/a
2.211.627
8,89%
SUPHIRE (VENTURE CAPITAL)
Shares
Public Not Listed
4.788.273
1.628.013
6,55%
KORONI PARADISE A.E.
Shares
Properties
37.500
1.163.122
4,68%
OTHER NON FINANCIAL ASSETS
n/a
n/a
n/a
244.303
0,98%
ART AERI LTD
Shares
Not Listed
554
177.205
0,71%
HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD
Shares
Financial
1.843.650
130.899
0,53%
MASSOURAS BROS SHIPPING
Shares
Consumer Services
161.000
123.788
0,50%
Total
€ 24.128.925,71
97,01%
Total Assets
€ 24.871.968,54
|
Net Asset Value
29,27
cents
Fully diluted Net Asset Value *
* Not given since there are no issued warrants
This announcement will be published in a national newspaper on Sunday October 16, 2022.
Disclaimer
Aias Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 05:30:59 UTC.