Aias Investment Public : Investment Portfolio

THREE-MONTH REPORT OF INVESTMENT COMPANIES

(SEC Circular E09/2002)

Name : AIAS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LIMITED Three-month report as at: 30/09/2022 CURRENT PERCENTAGE CATEGORY SECTOR NUMBER VALUE OF TOTAL ISSUER / ASSET OF TITLE OF TITLES € ASSETS CASH AND CONVERTIBLE TO CASH n/a n/a n/a 10.785.789 43,37% DEBTORS n/a n/a n/a 4.913.075 19,75% DIAS PUBLISHING LTD Shares Not Listed 1.375.552 2.751.104 11,06% PROPERTIES n/a n/a n/a 2.211.627 8,89% SUPHIRE (VENTURE CAPITAL) Shares Public Not Listed 4.788.273 1.628.013 6,55% KORONI PARADISE A.E. Shares Properties 37.500 1.163.122 4,68% OTHER NON FINANCIAL ASSETS n/a n/a n/a 244.303 0,98% ART AERI LTD Shares Not Listed 554 177.205 0,71% HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD Shares Financial 1.843.650 130.899 0,53% MASSOURAS BROS SHIPPING Shares Consumer Services 161.000 123.788 0,50% Total € 24.128.925,71 97,01%

Total Assets € 24.871.968,54 Net Asset Value 29,27 cents

Fully diluted Net Asset Value *

* Not given since there are no issued warrants

This announcement will be published in a national newspaper on Sunday October 16, 2022.