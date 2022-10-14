Advanced search
    AIAS   CY0005200213

AIAS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LTD

(AIAS)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2019-08-18
0.003000 EUR   -25.00%
01:32aAias Investment Public : Investment Portfolio
PU
06/29Aias Investment Public Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of 2022
CI
04/15Aias Investment Public : Investment Portfolio
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aias Investment Public : Investment Portfolio

10/14/2022 | 01:32am EDT
THREE-MONTH REPORT OF INVESTMENT COMPANIES

(SEC Circular E09/2002)

Name :

AIAS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LIMITED

Three-month report as at:

30/09/2022

CURRENT

PERCENTAGE

CATEGORY

SECTOR

NUMBER

VALUE

OF TOTAL

ISSUER / ASSET

OF TITLE

OF TITLES

ASSETS

CASH AND CONVERTIBLE TO CASH

n/a

n/a

n/a

10.785.789

43,37%

DEBTORS

n/a

n/a

n/a

4.913.075

19,75%

DIAS PUBLISHING LTD

Shares

Not Listed

1.375.552

2.751.104

11,06%

PROPERTIES

n/a

n/a

n/a

2.211.627

8,89%

SUPHIRE (VENTURE CAPITAL)

Shares

Public Not Listed

4.788.273

1.628.013

6,55%

KORONI PARADISE A.E.

Shares

Properties

37.500

1.163.122

4,68%

OTHER NON FINANCIAL ASSETS

n/a

n/a

n/a

244.303

0,98%

ART AERI LTD

Shares

Not Listed

554

177.205

0,71%

HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD

Shares

Financial

1.843.650

130.899

0,53%

MASSOURAS BROS SHIPPING

Shares

Consumer Services

161.000

123.788

0,50%

Total

€ 24.128.925,71

97,01%

Total Assets

€ 24.871.968,54

Net Asset Value

29,27

cents

Fully diluted Net Asset Value *

* Not given since there are no issued warrants

This announcement will be published in a national newspaper on Sunday October 16, 2022.

Disclaimer

Aias Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 05:30:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
AIAS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LTD0.00%0