Aias Investment Public : Investment Portfolio

THREE-MONTH REPORT OF INVESTMENT COMPANIES
(SEC Circular E09/2002)
|
Name :
|
AIAS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LIMITED
|
|
|
|
Three-month report as at:
|
31/12/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT
|
PERCENTAGE
|
|
|
CATEGORY
|
SECTOR
|
NUMBER
|
VALUE
|
OF TOTAL
|
ISSUER / ASSET
|
|
OF TITLE
|
|
OF TITLES
|
€
|
ASSETS
|
CASH AND CONVERTIBLE TO CASH
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
7.737.850
|
31,33%
|
DEBTORS
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
4.913.075
|
19,89%
|
DIAS PUBLISHING LTD
|
|
Shares
|
Not Listed
|
1.375.552
|
2.751.104
|
11,14%
|
PROPERTIES
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
2.211.627
|
8,96%
|
SUPHIRE (VENTURE CAPITAL)
|
|
Shares
|
Public Not Listed
|
4.788.273
|
1.628.013
|
6,59%
|
KORONI PARADISE A.E.
|
|
Shares
|
Properties
|
37.500
|
1.163.122
|
4,71%
|
OTHER NON FINANCIAL ASSETS
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
616.736
|
2,50%
|
PREPAYMENTS FOR PURCHASES OF FIXED
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
578.995
|
2,34%
|
OPAP S.A.
|
|
Shares
|
Listed in ASE
|
15.862
|
209.854
|
0,85%
|
ART AERI LTD
|
|
Shares
|
Not Listed
|
554
|
177.205
|
0,72%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
€ 21.987.581,28
|
89,04%
|
Total Assets
|
€ 24.695.191,80
|
|
Net Asset Value
|
29,17
|
cents
|
Fully diluted Net Asset Value *
|
|
|
* Not given since there are no issued warrants
|
|
This announcement will be published in a national newspaper on Sunday January 15, 2023.
Disclaimer
Aias Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 06:19:06 UTC.