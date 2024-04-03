EGM

Attendance Card

Please bring this card with you to the EGM and present it at Shareholder registration/accreditation. For those Shareholders for whom it is not convenient to attend in person we have made available an option to listen over a telephone conference call facility, further details are available in the EGM Notice.

The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of AIB Group plc (the "Company") will be held at 10 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland on Thursday, 2 May 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (or, if later, as soon thereafter as the Company's 2024 AGM shall have been concluded or adjourned)

Shareholder Reference Number

Form of Proxy - Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 2 May 2024

To cast your vote online ...It's fast, easy and secure! @ www.eproxyappointment.com

You will be asked to enter the Control Number, the Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN and agree to certain terms and conditions.

Control Number: 918967 SRN: PIN:

To view the Notice of EGM online, log on to www.aib.ie/investorrelations

To be effective, completed Forms of Proxy must be lodged with the Company's Registrar at:

Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, P.O. Box 13030, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, Ireland, or through

the voting website, set out above, by Tuesday, 30 April 2024 at 11.00 a.m.