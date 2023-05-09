|
AIB Group : EPS upgrade on updated NIM guidance
|Sales 2023
3 935 M
4 312 M
4 312 M
|Net income 2023
1 429 M
1 566 M
1 566 M
|Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|7,52x
|Yield 2023
|5,04%
|Capitalization
10 229 M
11 207 M
11 207 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|2,60x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|2,61x
|Nbr of Employees
|9 590
|Free-Float
|44,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|3,91 €
|Average target price
|4,72 €
|Spread / Average Target
|20,9%