    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:55:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
3.910 EUR   +0.10%
02:42pAIB Group : EPS upgrade on updated NIM guidance
Alphavalue
09:38aRenold extends facilities to 2026, to GBP85.0 million
AN
07:16aHostelworld reports record revenue amid higher prices and bookings
AN
AIB Group : EPS upgrade on updated NIM guidance

05/09/2023 | 02:42pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
02:42pAIB Group : EPS upgrade on updated NIM guidance
Alphavalue
09:38aRenold extends facilities to 2026, to GBP85.0 million
AN
07:16aHostelworld reports record revenue amid higher prices and bookings
AN
05/05Redburn cuts Flutter; Stifel likes IMI
AN
05/04FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down on Further US Banking Concerns
DJ
05/04Aib : Poll Results – AGM May 2023
PU
05/04AIB Group plc Approves Final Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on 12 May 2023
CI
05/04UK Mutual Firms Need to Prepare For Worsening -3-
DJ
05/04UK Mutual Firms Need to Prepare For Worsening -2-
DJ
05/04UK Mutual Firms Need to Prepare For Worsening Credit Conditions, Says BOE Official
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on AIB GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 3 935 M 4 312 M 4 312 M
Net income 2023 1 429 M 1 566 M 1 566 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,52x
Yield 2023 5,04%
Capitalization 10 229 M 11 207 M 11 207 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 9 590
Free-Float 44,0%
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,91 €
Average target price 4,72 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Fergal Coburn Chief Technology Officer
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC8.02%11 270
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%400 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.17%258 307
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%220 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.13%182 216
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED20.42%173 304
