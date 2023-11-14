Stock A5G AIB GROUP PLC
AIB Group plc

Real-time Irish Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 07:32:33 2023-11-14 am EST
4.252 EUR +0.52% +3.20% +17.75%
01:14pm AIB GROUP : EPS upgrades on higher net interest income Alphavalue
Nov. 07 FTSE 100 Edged Lower, Buoyed by Resilient Retail Sector DJ
Latest news about AIB Group plc

AIB GROUP : EPS upgrades on higher net interest income Alphavalue
FTSE 100 Edged Lower, Buoyed by Resilient Retail Sector DJ
AIB Group poised for future as Irish Department of Finance trims stake AN
AB Foods hails Primark; Beazley premiums rise AN
Irish State Lowers AIB Group Stake Via Share Placing MT
Ireland to cut AIB stake to 41% in latest share sale RE
Ireland to sell 5% stake in AIB Group RE
JPMorgan lifts Smith & Nephew AN
Currys sells Greece and Cyprus arm; Wickes sales fall AN
AIB GROUP : Ongoing revenue guidance upgrade Alphavalue
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.28% as Interest Rate Rise Fears Start to Ease DJ
AIB Groups ups full-year expectations on successful third quarter AN
Transcript : AIB Group plc, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023 CI
AIB Group Logs Nine-month Net Interest Income Growth; Raises Guidance MT
Irish bank AIB lifts guidance for third time this year RE
AIB Announces Executive Changes CI
POLISH GENERAL ELECTIONS : Civic Platform victory brings sunnier skies for banks Alphavalue
Stifel says hold S&N; JPM neutral on Deliveroo AN
JPMorgan raises Croda; Berenberg cuts Atalaya AN
Ireland hikes bank levy to 200 million euros, revises methodology RE
EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next? Alphavalue
Berenberg Boosts AIB Group PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Numis raises Rotork and cuts Bodycote AN
Ireland's Sinn Fein favours bank levy hike as election nears RE
Goldman Sachs cuts WPP; Shore raises LandSec AN

Chart AIB Group plc
Company Profile

AIB Group plc is Ireland's leading banking group. The activity is organized around two sectors: - commercial banking: sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (leasing, life insurance, management of retirement savings, real estate lending, etc.); - financing, investment, and market banking. At the end of 2022, the group has EUR 102.4 billion of current deposits and EUR 59.6 billion of current loans. Income breaks down geographically as follows: Ireland (87.6%), the United Kingdom (12.2%) and other (0.2%).
Banks
Calendar
2024-03-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for AIB Group plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
4.230EUR
Average target price
5.497EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.96%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC Stock AIB Group plc
+17.75% 11 849 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+8.71% 421 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-16.36% 219 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-6.97% 217 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
-1.26% 148 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-8.18% 146 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-1.06% 144 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+17.53% 143 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-8.56% 136 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-8.19% 119 B $
