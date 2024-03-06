AIB Group plc is Ireland's leading banking group. The activity is organized around two sectors: - commercial banking: sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (leasing, life insurance, management of retirement savings, real estate lending, etc.); - financing, investment, and market banking. At the end of 2022, the group has EUR 102.4 billion of current deposits and EUR 59.6 billion of current loans. Income breaks down geographically as follows: Ireland (87.6%), the United Kingdom (12.2%) and other (0.2%).

Sector Banks