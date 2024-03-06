Stock A5G AIB GROUP PLC
AIB Group plc

Equities

A5G

IE00BF0L3536

Banks

Market Closed - Irish S.E.
 11:55:00 2024-03-06 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.564 EUR +5.02% Intraday chart for AIB Group plc +5.45% +17.63%
AIB GROUP : Upgraded mid-term profitability objectives
The FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.4% as U.K. Announces Spring Budget Tax Cuts
Latest news about AIB Group plc

AIB GROUP : Upgraded mid-term profitability objectives
The FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.4% as U.K. Announces Spring Budget Tax Cuts
Global markets live: Crowdstrike, Nordstrom, JD.com, 888 Holdings, Bayer... Our Logo
AIB Group plc announces an Equity Buyback for ?1,000 million worth of its shares. CI
AIB Group eyes up buyback as higher rates boost annual earnings uplift AN
AIB Group to Return EUR1.7 Billion to Shareholders After Profit Leap DJ
European shares rise ahead of key economic data, Fed's Powell testimony RE
Transcript : AIB Group plc, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 06, 2024
AIB to return 1.7 bln euros to shareholders after bumper profit RE
Ireland's AIB Logs Higher FY23 Profit; Operating Income Rises MT
AIB Group plc proposes final dividend for 2023, Payable on 10 May 2024 CI
AIB Group plc authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
Fitch Lifts Permanent TSB Group's Ratings on Strengthened Credit Profile MT
Octopus Renewables buys four solar farms near Dublin totalling 19MW AN
Wizz Air and Ryanair see passenger numbers soar AN
Ireland's housing completions increase 10% in 2023 RE
UBS raises GSK and cuts AstraZeneca AN
Scirocco Energy Shareholders Approve Sale of Energy Acquisitions Group Stake MT
Ireland Extends AIB Share Trading Plan MT
Irish government launches latest phase of AIB share sale AN
B&M to declare special payout; strong start for Unite AN
Irish service sector expands more slowly in December AN
Scirocco agrees sale of Energy Acquisitions at GBP2.6 million value AN
BOJ to phase out loose monetary policy in January, over 20% of economists say- Reuters poll RE
Transcript : AIB Group plc - Pre Recorded Special Call

Chart AIB Group plc

Company Profile

AIB Group plc is Ireland's leading banking group. The activity is organized around two sectors: - commercial banking: sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (leasing, life insurance, management of retirement savings, real estate lending, etc.); - financing, investment, and market banking. At the end of 2022, the group has EUR 102.4 billion of current deposits and EUR 59.6 billion of current loans. Income breaks down geographically as follows: Ireland (87.6%), the United Kingdom (12.2%) and other (0.2%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-03-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for AIB Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
4.346 EUR
Average target price
5.238 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.52%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
AIB GROUP PLC Stock AIB Group plc
+17.63% 12.37B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+11.35% 543B
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+5.17% 279B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+5.50% 249B
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+15.68% 202B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+4.03% 167B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+4.09% 157B
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-3.70% 146B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-1.12% 139B
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-15.60% 132B
Other Banks
