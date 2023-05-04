Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. AIB Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:31:23 2023-05-04 am EDT
3.786 EUR   -0.11%
12:17pFTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down on Further US Banking Concerns
DJ
12:14pAib : Poll Results – AGM May 2023
PU
08:26aUK Mutual Firms Need to Prepare For Worsening -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIB : Poll Results – AGM May 2023

05/04/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4 May 2023

AIB GROUP PLC (the "Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), held today at 10 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, all of the resolutions proposed were duly passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9 to 13 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the Notice of AGM which was circulated to Shareholders on 31 March 2023 and made available on the Company's website at www.aib.ie/investorrelations.

The results of the voting on the resolutions are as follows:

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

Against

Cast

Withheld

1

To receive and consider

the financial statements

for the year together

with the reports of the

Directors and the

Auditor thereon

2,281,784,390

100.00%

140

0.00%

2,281,784,530

5,778,004

2

To declare a final

dividend of 6.2 euro

cents per share payable

on 12 May 2023

2,285,254,504

100.00%

12,107

0.00%

2,285,266,611

2,295,923

3

To authorise the

Directors to fix the

remuneration of the

Auditor

2,285,088,844

99.99%

175,125

0.01%

2,285,263,969

2,298,565

4

To approve the

appointment of

PricewaterhouseCoopers

as Auditor of the

Company

2,284,851,228

99.98%

414,860

0.02%

2,285,266,088

2,296,442

5

To re-appoint the

following Directors:

(a)

Anik Chaumartin

2,284,734,722

99.98%

529,400

0.02%

2,285,264,122

2,298,296

(b)

Donal Galvin

2,282,391,440

99.87%

2,873,198

0.13%

2,285,264,638

2,297,789

(c)

Basil Geoghegan

2,283,212,064

99.91%

2,052,592

0.09%

2,285,264,656

2,297,771

(d)

Tanya Horgan

2,284,731,690

99.98%

532,949

0.02%

2,285,264,639

2,297,788

(e)

Colin Hunt

2,285,262,390

100.00%

2,178

0.00%

2,285,264,568

2,297,966

(f)

Sandy Kinney Pritchard

2,284,896,712

99.98%

367,999

0.02%

2,285,264,711

2,297,823

(g)

Elaine MacLean

2,282,408,099

99.87%

2,856,614

0.13%

2,285,264,713

2,297,821

(h)

Andy Maguire

2,284,729,753

99.98%

534,895

0.02%

2,285,264,648

2,297,885

(i)

Brendan McDonagh

2,283,506,205

99.92%

1,758,553

0.08%

2,285,264,758

2,297,776

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

Against

Cast

Withheld

(j)

Helen Normoyle

2,281,461,762

99.92%

1,752,771

0.08%

2,283,214,533

4,348,001

(k)

Ann O'Brien

2,282,686,341

99.89%

2,578,421

0.11%

2,285,264,762

2,297,772

(l)

Fergal O'Dwyer

2,285,255,417

100.00%

9,296

0.00%

2,285,264,713

2,297,821

(m)

Jim Pettigrew

2,267,205,134

99.21%

18,059,577

0.79%

2,285,264,711

2,297,823

(n)

Jan Sijbrand

2,284,733,018

99.98%

531,688

0.02%

2,285,264,706

2,297,828

(o)

Raj Singh

2,284,730,048

99.98%

534,653

0.02%

2,285,264,701

2,297,832

6

To consider the

Directors' Remuneration

Report

2,271,366,683

99.48%

11,950,352

0.52%

2,283,317,035

4,245,498

7

To consider the

Remuneration Policy

2,263,802,719

99.06%

21,461,663

0.94%

2,285,264,382

2,298,151

8

To authorise the

Directors to allot

relevant securities

2,255,583,338

98.70%

29,681,185

1.30%

2,285,264,523

2,298,011

9(a)

Limited authorisation for

the Directors to disapply

pre-emption rights

2,284,249,080

99.96%

1,015,491

0.04%

2,285,264,571

2,297,963

9(b)

Limited authorisation for

the Directors to disapply

pre-emption rights for

an acquisition or

specified capital event

2,272,783,287

99.45%

12,483,011

0.55%

2,285,266,298

2,296,216

10

To authorise the

purchase by the

Company of its own

shares

2,282,414,638

99.88%

2,787,775

0.12%

2,285,202,413

2,360,121

11

To determine the re-

issue price range at

which any treasury

shares held may be re-

issued off-market

2,285,147,471

99.99%

118,896

0.01%

2,285,266,367

2,296,149

12

To authorise the

Directors to convene

general meetings on 14

days' notice

2,255,605,846

98.70%

29,657,257

1.30%

2,285,263,103

2,299,431

13

To approve the terms of

the Directed Buyback

Contract with the

Minister for Finance and

authorise the making of

off-market purchases of

ordinary shares

888,749,252

99.75%

2,232,377

0.25%

890,981,629

1,396,580,905

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.1.11 of Euronext Dublin and Listing Rule 9.2.2E of the Financial Conduct Authority, resolutions 5 a), c), d), f), g), h), i), j), k), l), n), and o) relating to the election or re-election of the independent non- executive Directors, were passed by majority of each of:

  • the shareholders of the Company, and
  • the independent shareholders of the Company (that is, the shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election of Directors who are not controlling shareholders1).
  • Controlling shareholder: shareholder(s) that exercise or control more than 30% of the voting rights of the Company.

Votes cast by shareholders excluding the controlling shareholder are shown below.

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes

%

Total Votes

Votes

Against

Cast

Withheld

5

To re-appoint the

following Directors:

(a)

Anik Chaumartin

893,513,760

99.94%

529,400

0.06%

894,043,160

2,298,296

(c)

Basil Geoghegan

891,991,102

99.77%

2,052,592

0.23%

894,043,694

2,297,771

(d)

Tanya Horgan

893,510,728

99.94%

532,949

0.06%

894,043,677

2,297,788

(f)

Sandy Kinney

Pritchard

893,675,750

99.96%

367,999

0.04%

894,043,749

2,297,823

(g)

Elaine MacLean

891,187,137

99.68%

2,856,614

0.32%

894,043,751

2,297,821

(h)

Andy Maguire

893,508,791

99.94%

534,895

0.06%

894,043,686

2,297,885

(i)

Brendan McDonagh

892,285,243

99.80%

1,758,553

0.20%

894,043,796

2,297,776

(j)

Helen Normoyle

890,240,800

99.80%

1,752,771

0.20%

891,993,571

4,348,001

(k)

Ann O'Brien

891,465,379

99.71%

2,578,421

0.29%

894,043,800

2,297,772

(l)

Fergal O'Dwyer

894,034,455

100.00%

9,296

0.00%

894,043,751

2,297,821

(n)

Jan Sijbrand

893,512,056

99.94%

531,688

0.06%

894,043,744

2,297,828

(o)

Raj Singh

893,509,086

99.94%

534,653

0.06%

894,043,739

2,297,832

Notes:

  1. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
  2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at Sunday, 30 April 2023 was 2,618,753,655.
  3. The total number of ordinary shares held by shareholders excluding the controlling shareholder on Sunday, 30 April 2023 was 1,227,532,693.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.1.60 of Euronext Dublin and Listing Rule 9.6.2 of the Financial Conduct Authority, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business, passed at the AGM today have been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

-ENDS-

Contact details:

Conor Gouldson

Niamh Hore

Paddy McDonnell

Group Company Secretary

Head of Investor Relations

Head of Media Relations

AIB Molesworth Street

AIB Molesworth Street

AIB Molesworth Street

Dublin 2

Dublin 2

Dublin 2

Tel: +353-1-7720030

Tel: +353-1-6411817

Tel: +353-87-7390743

email:

email:

email:

conor.w.gouldson@aib.ie

niamh.a.hore@aib.ie

paddy.x.mcdonnell@aib.ie

Disclaimer

AIB Group plc published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 16:12:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AIB GROUP PLC
12:17pFTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down on Further US Banking Concerns
DJ
12:14pAib : Poll Results – AGM May 2023
PU
08:26aUK Mutual Firms Need to Prepare For Worsening -3-
DJ
08:26aUK Mutual Firms Need to Prepare For Worsening -2-
DJ
08:26aUK Mutual Firms Need to Prepare For Worsening Credit Conditions, Says BOE Official
DJ
08:02aAIB Group : Net interest margin upgrade
Alphavalue
07:44aAIB Group "ever vigilant" but lifts outlook on interest rate boost
AN
07:17aShell Buyback Rate May Face Pressure as Economy Softens
DJ
05:38aService sector leads growth of private sector in Ireland during April
AN
05:01aSterling Rises to 11-Month High Versus Weak Dollar
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIB GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 874 M 4 283 M 4 283 M
Net income 2023 1 387 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,50x
Yield 2023 4,94%
Capitalization 9 925 M 10 973 M 10 973 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 9 590
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart AIB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AIB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,79 €
Average target price 4,67 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Fergal Coburn Chief Technology Officer
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC4.81%10 973
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%398 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%230 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%222 021
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 486
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC15.03%146 985
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer