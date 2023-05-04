AIB : Poll Results – AGM May 2023

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), held today at 10 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, all of the resolutions proposed were duly passed on a poll.
Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9 to 13 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the Notice of AGM which was circulated to Shareholders on 31 March 2023 and made available on the Company's website at www.aib.ie/investorrelations.
The results of the voting on the resolutions are as follows:
Resolution
Votes For
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
Against
Cast
Withheld
1
To receive and consider
the financial statements
for the year together
with the reports of the
Directors and the
Auditor thereon
2,281,784,390
100.00%
140
0.00%
2,281,784,530
5,778,004
2
To declare a final
dividend of 6.2 euro
cents per share payable
on 12 May 2023
2,285,254,504
100.00%
12,107
0.00%
2,285,266,611
2,295,923
3
To authorise the
Directors to fix the
remuneration of the
Auditor
2,285,088,844
99.99%
175,125
0.01%
2,285,263,969
2,298,565
4
To approve the
appointment of
PricewaterhouseCoopers
as Auditor of the
Company
2,284,851,228
99.98%
414,860
0.02%
2,285,266,088
2,296,442
5
To re-appoint the
following Directors:
(a)
Anik Chaumartin
2,284,734,722
99.98%
529,400
0.02%
2,285,264,122
2,298,296
(b)
Donal Galvin
2,282,391,440
99.87%
2,873,198
0.13%
2,285,264,638
2,297,789
(c)
Basil Geoghegan
2,283,212,064
99.91%
2,052,592
0.09%
2,285,264,656
2,297,771
(d)
Tanya Horgan
2,284,731,690
99.98%
532,949
0.02%
2,285,264,639
2,297,788
(e)
Colin Hunt
2,285,262,390
100.00%
2,178
0.00%
2,285,264,568
2,297,966
(f)
Sandy Kinney Pritchard
2,284,896,712
99.98%
367,999
0.02%
2,285,264,711
2,297,823
(g)
Elaine MacLean
2,282,408,099
99.87%
2,856,614
0.13%
2,285,264,713
2,297,821
(h)
Andy Maguire
2,284,729,753
99.98%
534,895
0.02%
2,285,264,648
2,297,885
(i)
Brendan McDonagh
2,283,506,205
99.92%
1,758,553
0.08%
2,285,264,758
2,297,776
Resolution
Votes For
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
Against
Cast
Withheld
(j)
Helen Normoyle
2,281,461,762
99.92%
1,752,771
0.08%
2,283,214,533
4,348,001
(k)
Ann O'Brien
2,282,686,341
99.89%
2,578,421
0.11%
2,285,264,762
2,297,772
(l)
Fergal O'Dwyer
2,285,255,417
100.00%
9,296
0.00%
2,285,264,713
2,297,821
(m)
Jim Pettigrew
2,267,205,134
99.21%
18,059,577
0.79%
2,285,264,711
2,297,823
(n)
Jan Sijbrand
2,284,733,018
99.98%
531,688
0.02%
2,285,264,706
2,297,828
(o)
Raj Singh
2,284,730,048
99.98%
534,653
0.02%
2,285,264,701
2,297,832
6
To consider the
Directors' Remuneration
Report
2,271,366,683
99.48%
11,950,352
0.52%
2,283,317,035
4,245,498
7
To consider the
Remuneration Policy
2,263,802,719
99.06%
21,461,663
0.94%
2,285,264,382
2,298,151
8
To authorise the
Directors to allot
relevant securities
2,255,583,338
98.70%
29,681,185
1.30%
2,285,264,523
2,298,011
9(a)
Limited authorisation for
the Directors to disapply
pre-emption rights
2,284,249,080
99.96%
1,015,491
0.04%
2,285,264,571
2,297,963
9(b)
Limited authorisation for
the Directors to disapply
pre-emption rights for
an acquisition or
specified capital event
2,272,783,287
99.45%
12,483,011
0.55%
2,285,266,298
2,296,216
10
To authorise the
purchase by the
Company of its own
shares
2,282,414,638
99.88%
2,787,775
0.12%
2,285,202,413
2,360,121
11
To determine the re-
issue price range at
which any treasury
shares held may be re-
issued off-market
2,285,147,471
99.99%
118,896
0.01%
2,285,266,367
2,296,149
12
To authorise the
Directors to convene
general meetings on 14
days' notice
2,255,605,846
98.70%
29,657,257
1.30%
2,285,263,103
2,299,431
13
To approve the terms of
the Directed Buyback
Contract with the
Minister for Finance and
authorise the making of
off-market purchases of
ordinary shares
888,749,252
99.75%
2,232,377
0.25%
890,981,629
1,396,580,905
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.1.11 of Euronext Dublin and Listing Rule 9.2.2E of the Financial Conduct Authority, resolutions 5 a), c), d), f), g), h), i), j), k), l), n), and o) relating to the election or re-election of the independent non- executive Directors, were passed by majority of each of:
the shareholders of the Company, and
the independent shareholders of the Company (that is, the shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election of Directors who are not controlling shareholders1).
Controlling shareholder: shareholder(s) that exercise or control more than 30% of the voting rights of the Company.
Votes cast by shareholders excluding the controlling shareholder are shown below.
Resolution
Votes For
%
Votes
%
Total Votes
Votes
Against
Cast
Withheld
5
To re-appoint the
following Directors:
(a)
Anik Chaumartin
893,513,760
99.94%
529,400
0.06%
894,043,160
2,298,296
(c)
Basil Geoghegan
891,991,102
99.77%
2,052,592
0.23%
894,043,694
2,297,771
(d)
Tanya Horgan
893,510,728
99.94%
532,949
0.06%
894,043,677
2,297,788
(f)
Sandy Kinney
Pritchard
893,675,750
99.96%
367,999
0.04%
894,043,749
2,297,823
(g)
Elaine MacLean
891,187,137
99.68%
2,856,614
0.32%
894,043,751
2,297,821
(h)
Andy Maguire
893,508,791
99.94%
534,895
0.06%
894,043,686
2,297,885
(i)
Brendan McDonagh
892,285,243
99.80%
1,758,553
0.20%
894,043,796
2,297,776
(j)
Helen Normoyle
890,240,800
99.80%
1,752,771
0.20%
891,993,571
4,348,001
(k)
Ann O'Brien
891,465,379
99.71%
2,578,421
0.29%
894,043,800
2,297,772
(l)
Fergal O'Dwyer
894,034,455
100.00%
9,296
0.00%
894,043,751
2,297,821
(n)
Jan Sijbrand
893,512,056
99.94%
531,688
0.06%
894,043,744
2,297,828
(o)
Raj Singh
893,509,086
99.94%
534,653
0.06%
894,043,739
2,297,832
Notes:
A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at Sunday, 30 April 2023 was 2,618,753,655.
The total number of ordinary shares held by shareholders excluding the controlling shareholder on Sunday, 30 April 2023 was 1,227,532,693.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.1.60 of Euronext Dublin and Listing Rule 9.6.2 of the Financial Conduct Authority, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business, passed at the AGM today have been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.