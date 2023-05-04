AIB : Poll Results – AGM May 2023

4 May 2023

AIB GROUP PLC (the "Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), held today at 10 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, all of the resolutions proposed were duly passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9 to 13 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the Notice of AGM which was circulated to Shareholders on 31 March 2023 and made available on the Company's website at www.aib.ie/investorrelations.

The results of the voting on the resolutions are as follows: