|
AIB Spend Trend: March Infographic
AIB SpendTrend
March Key highlights
|
Card spend increase
|
14%
|
|
|
In March…
|
in March compared
|
|
|
with February
|
|
|
Donations to charity
|
|
ONLINE
|
IN STORE
|
|
|
saw double digit
|
|
|
|
increases in almost
|
|
|
|
|
|
The busiest
|
|
|
|
|
every county
|
MARCH
|
MARCH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
day for
|
26
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
€
|
|
|
|
|
spend this
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
|
|
|
€
|
|
8% higher
|
|
|
|
month
|
5% higher
|
|
|
|
|
€
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
than the next
|
than the next
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
busiest day
|
busiest day
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€
|
22%
|
19%
|
19%
|
14%
|
Digital Wallet
|
Contactless
|
Chip & Pin
|
E-Commerce
|
(in general)
|
|
|
|
Sector Performance
|
|
OVERALL
|
ONLINE
|
IN STORE
|
|
|
ONLINE
|
|
Pubs
|
30%
|
27%
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurants
|
19%
|
13%
|
23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hardware
|
38%
|
21%
|
48%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groceries
|
14%
|
7%
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing
|
24%
|
23%
|
65%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotels
|
4%
|
12%
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Airline Travel
|
32%
|
33%
|
21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronics
|
8%
|
8%
|
8%
|
|
|
IN STORE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homewares
|
22%
|
16%
|
33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
Health & Beauty
|
18%
|
14%
|
19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily Transactions
|
|
for spend
|
|
in March
|
Quietest day
|
|
|
|
|
Busiest day
|
|
for spend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|
5th
|
6th
|
7th
|
8th
|
9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st
|
WATERFORD
|
|
|
65+
|
17%
|
increase
|
YEAR OLDS
|
saw the biggest
|
|
|
|
LEITRIM
|
12%
|
saw the biggest
|
saw the smallest
|
increase in spend
|
increase
|
|
|
this month
Source: AIB Debit and Credit Card Spend
|
|All news about AIB GROUP PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
2 327 M
2 799 M
2 799 M
|Net income 2021
|
154 M
186 M
186 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|37,7x
|Yield 2021
|2,14%
|
|Capitalization
|
6 216 M
7 480 M
7 479 M
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|2,67x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|2,56x
|Nbr of Employees
|9 193
|Free-Float
|28,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Average target price
|
2,27 €
|Last Close Price
|
2,29 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
74,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-1,05%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-36,7%