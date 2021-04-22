Log in
    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
AIB Spend Trend: March Infographic

04/22/2021 | 04:54am EDT
AIB SpendTrend

March Key highlights

Card spend increase

14%

In March…

in March compared

with February

Donations to charity

ONLINE

IN STORE

saw double digit

increases in almost

The busiest

every county

MARCH

MARCH

day for

26

13

spend this

Monday

Tuesday

8% higher

month

5% higher

than the next

than the next

busiest day

busiest day

Ways you paid

22%

19%

19%

14%

Digital Wallet

Contactless

Chip & Pin

E-Commerce

(in general)

Sector Performance

OVERALL

ONLINE

IN STORE

ONLINE

Pubs

30%

27%

30%

Restaurants

19%

13%

23%

9%

Hardware

38%

21%

48%

Groceries

14%

7%

15%

Clothing

24%

23%

65%

Hotels

4%

12%

25%

Airline Travel

32%

33%

21%

Electronics

8%

8%

8%

IN STORE

Homewares

22%

16%

33%

20%

Health & Beauty

18%

14%

19%

Daily Transactions

for spend

in March

Quietest day

Busiest day

for spend

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st

WATERFORD

65+

17%

increase

YEAR OLDS

saw the biggest

LEITRIM

12%

saw the biggest

saw the smallest

increase in spend

increase

this month

Source: AIB Debit and Credit Card Spend

Disclaimer

AIB Group plc published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 08:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 327 M 2 799 M 2 799 M
Net income 2021 154 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,7x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 6 216 M 7 480 M 7 479 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 9 193
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart AIB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AIB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,27 €
Last Close Price 2,29 €
Spread / Highest target 74,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Carolan Mary Lennon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Independent Non-Executive Director
Brendan Paul McDonagh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC36.23%7 480
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.47%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.75%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.36%283 434
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%211 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.34%205 294
