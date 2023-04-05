AIB : Sustainability leader AIB is the first bank globally to secure a scientifically validated electricity generation maintenance target

6th April 2023

Sustainability leader AIB is the first bank globally to secure a scientifically validated

electricity generation maintenance target

Validation of maintenance target recognises existing low-carbon intensity of AIB's electricity generation loan book

low-carbon intensity of AIB's electricity generation loan book Financed emissions targets for 75% of the AIB loan book now validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi)

AIB commended for aligning with the more ambitious Paris Agreement target to limit global warming to 1.5°C, currently the most ambitious pathway available from SBTi

AIB Group is pleased to announce it has become the first bank in the world to secure a scientifically validated electricity generation maintenance target from the global Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi). The move marks a recognition that AIB's electricity generation loan portfolio is already exceptionally green as it primarily includes renewable energy assets.

As a leader in the sustainability sector, AIB has been a very active lender to renewable energy projects across Ireland, UK, Europe and more recently in the USA supporting onshore and offshore wind, solar and battery storage technologies. The fruits of this green lending are reflected in the very low carbon emissions intensity from the bank's electricity generation portfolio which is estimated to be c. 10-15 times lower than peer banks.

SBTi has now validated AIB's target of maintaining its emissions from electricity generation at these extraordinarily low levels. The electricity generation portfolio is one of the fastest growing parts of AIB's lending portfolio representing a material part of AIB's €10bn Climate Action Fund.

AIB Group has also obtained validation from the SBTi for the financed emissions targets it has set for 75% of its lending portfolio. The bank is aiming for a reduction in emissions intensity of 58% per square metre on homes funded by €29.4 billion of residential mortgages and 67% per square metre on commercial real estate funded by €5.6 billion of loans.1

By setting these targets, AIB is aligning with global banking best practice and the most ambitious Paris Agreement target to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. SBTi has commended AIB's 1.5°C aligned target, currently the most ambitious available through the SBTi process.

AIB CEO Colin Hunt said: "The International Panel on Climate Change reminded us in recent weeks that while it may still be still possible to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C, the world is skating on thin ice and that ice is melting fast. At AIB, we have set ambitious goals for our loan book and our own operations to meet the challenge of climate change head-on. We know that enabling our customers to lower their carbon footprint is a priority that can only be achieved through major investment in energy and climate action infrastructure, while supporting our personal customers with

1