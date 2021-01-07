7th January 2021

AIB appoints Terence Liston as Head of Corporate Development

AIB has appointed Terence Liston (37) as Head of Corporate Development. Reporting directly to the CEO, Terence will lead the newly established Corporate Development Team.

Terence will focus on the expansion of the range of products the bank offers its customers in the areas of life and pensions, investment and wealth.

Terence joined AIB five years ago from chartered accountants BDO Ireland where he held senior roles in its Corporate Finance business. Most recently, Terence has held the position of Head of Equity Capital at AIB and was previously Director of AIB Corporate Finance and Director of AIB Development Capital.

AIB CEO Colin Hunt said: "I'm delighted to announce Terence Liston has been appointed as Head of Corporate Development. He will lead this team in identifying opportunities to expand our product offering for our customers and will play an instrumental role in delivering on our recently announced Strategy 2023. I look forward to working closely with Terence and his team as we seek to become a full service provider and meet all the financial needs of our customers."

