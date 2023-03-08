Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  AIB Group plc
  News
  Summary
    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  03:03:11 2023-03-08 am EST
4.246 EUR   +3.16%
AIB hikes shareholder returns, 'well on track' to hit growth targets

03/08/2023 | 02:43am EST
A general view of an AIB (Allied Irish Bank) logo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - AIB on Wednesday followed main rival Bank of Ireland in hiking its returns to shareholders and said a good start to 2023 with positive income momentum left it well on track to deliver its medium-term targets.

The country's largest mortgage lender will return 381 million euros ($401.54 million) to shareholders this year mostly through share buybacks, up from 213 million euros in 2021 after its return on tangible equity (ROTE) rose to 9.6% from a 8.2% in 2021.

The majority state-owned bank said in December that it expects to reach a more than 13% ROTE by 2024, allowing it to supplement increased dividend payments with share buybacks over that time.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC 3.16% 4.246 Real-time Quote.13.83%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC -0.28% 10.655 Real-time Quote.20.11%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 785 M 2 946 M 2 946 M
Net income 2022 587 M 621 M 621 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 11 004 M 11 639 M 11 639 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 9 027
Free-Float 43,1%
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Fergal Coburn Chief Technology Officer
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC13.83%11 639
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.50%408 008
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.36%264 127
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%216 298
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.93%168 637
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 285