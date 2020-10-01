1st October 2020
AIB launches €300 million Social Housing Fund, delivering 2,000 sustainable A-Rated homes
-
Social housing fund will give at least 2,000 people across the country keys to their own sustainable A-Rated homes
-
AIB extends partnership with Irish Council for Social Housing by sponsoring its annual conference for the second year running.
AIB has launched a new €300 million social housing fund which will help assist Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) and experienced developers deliver over 2,000 new sustainable A rated social housing units across the country.
The announcement of a new fund follows the full allocation of the bank's previous €100 million Social Housing Fund, which has helped deliver over 800 social housing units over the past two years. The provision of social housing is a key focus of the Government and the construction industry, and AIB will continue to play its part in ensuring its delivery.
Colin Hunt, CEO, AIB said, "I'm delighted to announce that our new €300 million social housing fund is being made available to further support the sector in Ireland and will help give at least 2,000 people across the country keys to their own homes. Having fully allocated our initial €100 million social housing fund, it is vital that AIB continues to support the sector in delivering new stock. To date we have provided over €500 million in funding to help deliver new social housing units, creating sustainable homes that are the heart of the community and our society."
Cathy Bryce, Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking, AIB said, "For a number of years social housing has been an integral part of AIB's business and the work we have done to date is now yielding significant results, with new homes coming on stream. We understand the issues facing our society when it comes to housing and we are committed to playing our part in finding solutions to the housing deficit. Getting families and individuals into homes and helping to create sustainable communities is an integral part of those solutions. "
Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage said, "I commend this latest allocation from AIB to their Social Housing Fund which will contribute to the delivery of more than 2,000 social homes for people on local authority housing lists. My Department will continue to work together with local authorities and AHBs to support them to provide these homes as quickly as possible."
The initiative is led by Paul Kelly of AIB Real Estate Finance team and Stuart Muldowney of AIB's Corporate Banking team.
The development funding can be provided across the country and at higher gearing (debt to equity) levels than for private schemes, based on the purchase contracts from Local Authorities and Approved Housing Bodies.
The new fund is expected to be fully allocated over a two-year term. Encouragingly, between committed facilities and those in final stage negotiations, there is already the potential for the provision of up to 700 social housing units in the short term.
AIB's presence in the Social Housing market has expanded significantly in recent years and the Bank has approved lending limits to date which have supported the acquisition of over 1,300 social housing homes.
-
AIB is a significant lender to the Approved Housing Body ('AHB') sector and provides both long and short term acquisition funding solutions for borrowers;
-
AIB is a primary funder in the 'Mortgage to Rent' sector which supports keeping families who are experiencing difficulties with their mortgage, in their homes;
-
In addition, AIB is backing institutional funds which acquire Social Housing stock, meaning it is supporting all segments of the market from initial development finance to long term acquisition facilities.
Irish Council for Social Housing
Separately, AIB is pleased to extend its partnership with the Irish Council for Social Housing and is once again sponsoring its annual conference. This is an opportunity for all stakeholders in the social housing sector to discuss the issues facing them. The three day virtual conference will take place from 7th to 9th October under the banner of Resilience, Recovery and Delivery.
Speakers will include the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien, and speakers from Approved Housing Bodies, the Construction Industry Federation and from the Housing Agency. Paul Kelly and Stuart Muldowney will represent AIB.
ENDS
Notes to Editor
Building Energy Rating Definition
A Building Energy Rating or BER is an energy label with accompanying advisory report for homes. The rating is a simple A to G scale. A-rated homes are the most energy efficient and will tend to have the lowest energy bills.
Further Information
Media Relations
|
Graham Union
|
Media Relations
|
Graham.X.Union@aib.ie
|
0852088343
|
Paddy McDonnell
|
Media Relations
|
Paddy.X.McDonnell@aib.ie
|
0877390743
|
Real Estate Finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Donall O'Shea
|
|
Head of Real Estate Finance, AIB
|
donall.a.o'shea@aib.ie
|
Paul Kelly
|
|
Director, Real Estate Finance, AIB
|
Paul.B.Kelly@aib.ie
|
Corporate Institutional Banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stuart Muldowney
|
|
Corporate Institutional Banking
|
stuart.c.muldowney@aib.ie
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
AIB Group plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 09:44:01 UTC