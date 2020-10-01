1st October 2020

AIB launches €300 million Social Housing Fund, delivering 2,000 sustainable A-Rated homes

Social housing fund will give at least 2,000 people across the country keys to their own sustainable A-Rated homes

A-Rated homes AIB extends partnership with Irish Council for Social Housing by sponsoring its annual conference for the second year running.

AIB has launched a new €300 million social housing fund which will help assist Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) and experienced developers deliver over 2,000 new sustainable A rated social housing units across the country.

The announcement of a new fund follows the full allocation of the bank's previous €100 million Social Housing Fund, which has helped deliver over 800 social housing units over the past two years. The provision of social housing is a key focus of the Government and the construction industry, and AIB will continue to play its part in ensuring its delivery.

Colin Hunt, CEO, AIB said, "I'm delighted to announce that our new €300 million social housing fund is being made available to further support the sector in Ireland and will help give at least 2,000 people across the country keys to their own homes. Having fully allocated our initial €100 million social housing fund, it is vital that AIB continues to support the sector in delivering new stock. To date we have provided over €500 million in funding to help deliver new social housing units, creating sustainable homes that are the heart of the community and our society."

Cathy Bryce, Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking, AIB said, "For a number of years social housing has been an integral part of AIB's business and the work we have done to date is now yielding significant results, with new homes coming on stream. We understand the issues facing our society when it comes to housing and we are committed to playing our part in finding solutions to the housing deficit. Getting families and individuals into homes and helping to create sustainable communities is an integral part of those solutions. "

Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage said, "I commend this latest allocation from AIB to their Social Housing Fund which will contribute to the delivery of more than 2,000 social homes for people on local authority housing lists. My Department will continue to work together with local authorities and AHBs to support them to provide these homes as quickly as possible."

The initiative is led by Paul Kelly of AIB Real Estate Finance team and Stuart Muldowney of AIB's Corporate Banking team.

The development funding can be provided across the country and at higher gearing (debt to equity) levels than for private schemes, based on the purchase contracts from Local Authorities and Approved Housing Bodies.