29th June 2023

AIB Group retains Green Mortgage rates, raises interest rates for other mortgages, AIB

announces new Fixed Term deposit offerings with rates up to 2%

Customers can avail of Green Mortgages at more than 1% lower than non-green fixed rates

Mortgage Products

Following the European Central Bank's decision to raise interest rates by 4.0% since July 2022, AIB Group is today announcing an average weighted rate increase of 0.46% across its AIB, EBS and Haven fixed and variable rate mortgages in the Republic of Ireland.

AIB, EBS and Haven Green Mortgage fixed rates, which are available to customers whose home has an energy rating of B3 or higher, remain unchanged. This means that Green Mortgages are now priced lower than the equivalent non-green fixed rates by up to 1.35%, helping customers to save on their energy and mortgage costs while also helping save the environment*.

EBS and Haven are also extending their cashback offers. The EBS 3% Back in Cash and Haven €5,000 cashback offers were due to expire on 31st December 2023 and are now being extended to 31st December 2024.

Deposit Products

AIB is also launching two new Fixed Term Deposit offerings for our Personal and Business customers. The new Fixed Term offerings are:

A 2 Year Fixed Term, at a rate of 2.00% Annual Equivalent Rate (AER), and

A 6 month Fixed Term, at a rate of 0.75% AER.

The new Fixed Term Deposit products are available from tomorrow, 30th June, in branch and will be on the AIB Mobile App in the coming weeks. Today's announcement comes after increases to our regular saver products rate to 2.00% and our 1 Year Fixed Term Deposit rate to 1.50% earlier this month, both also available on the AIB Mobile App and in branch.

Mortgage Details