  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. AIB Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  05/24 05:12:29 am EDT
2.402 EUR   +0.17%
05:09aBank of Ireland to help fund smaller rivals as part of KBC deal
RE
05/16S&P Improves Outlook on Bank of Ireland, AIB to Stable from Negative, Maintains Ratings
MT
05/16Moody's Lifts AIB, Bank of Ireland's Ratings Following Upgrade In Irish Macro Profile
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Ireland to help fund smaller rivals as part of KBC deal

05/24/2022 | 05:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of a branch of the Bank of Ireland in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland has committed to make up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in total funding available to two smaller non-bank lenders as part of competition clearance granted on Tuesday for its deal to buy most of KBC's Irish assets.

Bank of Ireland, the country's largest bank by assets, agreed in October to a 5 billion euro deal to buy "substantially all" of KBC's Irish performing assets as the Belgian financial group become the latest lender to leave the shrinking Irish market.

To ameliorate any effects on competition, Bank of Ireland committed to purchase up to 1 billion euros of residential mortgage backed securities to be issued in the future by Finance Ireland and Dilosk, Ireland's competition regulator said.

Bank of Ireland said the remedies will not materially impact the overall financial benefits of the acquisition. Analysts at Goodbody Strockbrokers said there had been some concern in the market that the regulator would impose stricter conditions.

Dilosk, whose ICS Mortgages brand has over 1.4 billion euros of mortgages under management, said in a statement that the agreement would reduce the cost of funding and boost its ambition to reach a 10% market share over the next few years.

Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks and Permanent TSB had a combined 70% share of the mortgage market at the end of last year. The three are the only high street banks remaining in Ireland following the exits of KBC and NatWest's Ulster Bank.

($1 = 0.9324 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC 0.17% 2.402 Real-time Quote.12.06%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 3.48% 6.368 Real-time Quote.23.47%
KBC CORPORATION, LTD. -3.75% 242.52 End-of-day quote.-31.69%
KBC GROUPE NV -0.34% 58.8 Real-time Quote.-21.81%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1.42% 1.43 Real-time Quote.-11.88%
Analyst Recommendations on AIB GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 2 488 M 2 658 M 2 658 M
Net income 2022 414 M 443 M 443 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 6 428 M 6 869 M 6 869 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 8 916
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart AIB GROUP PLC
AIB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2,40 €
Average target price 2,92 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Carolan Mary Lennon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC12.06%6 869
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%365 956
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%289 000
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%238 621
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 430
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.67%166 093