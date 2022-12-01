Advanced search
    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  04:17 2022-12-01 am EST
3.066 EUR   -0.90%
03:56aIreland's manufacturing sector contracts for first time since May 2020
AN
03:06aLONDON BRIEFING: UK house prices suffer biggest fall in over a year
AN
11/30AIB Ireland Manufacturing PMI Falls to Contraction Zone in November
MT
Ireland's manufacturing sector contracts for first time since May 2020

12/01/2022 | 03:56am EST
(Alliance News) - Ireland's manufacturing sector contracted in November, marking the first overall deterioration since the first Covid-19 lockdown in May 2020, survey results on Thursday showed.

The AIB/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 48.7 points in November from 51.4 points in October. Ireland's manufacturing PMI has fallen seven times in the past eight months.

Coming in below the 50 point no-change mark, it indicates a downturn in Ireland's manufacturing sector. It also marks the first overall deterioration in operating conditions in the goods-producing sector since the first lockdown in May 2020.

The 2.7 point fall in the headline figure was reflected in four of its five components, most notably output. Stocks of purchases was the exception, with a slightly stronger increase than in October.

AIB explained: "Central to the overall downturn was a sustained drop in incoming new orders at goods producers. New business declined for the sixth consecutive month, the longest sequence of contraction in over 13 years.

"Moreover, the rate of decline in the latest period was the fastest since August 2009, when excluding the pandemic period. Weak demand reflected pessimism regarding a potential recession, high inflation deterring customers and previous overstocking at clients."

The manufacturing PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of about 250 Irish manufacturers. The responses were collected between November 11 and 23.

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 2 759 M 2 845 M 2 845 M
Net income 2022 608 M 627 M 627 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 8 272 M 8 530 M 8 530 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 9 027
Free-Float 43,1%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,09 €
Average target price 3,70 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Fergal Coburn Chief Technology Officer
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Senior Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC44.58%8 530
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.76%405 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.92%303 649
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.14%207 157
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.06%182 713
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%152 678