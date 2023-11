(Reuters) - Ireland will sell a portion of its stake in banking group AIB by way of a placing to institutional investors, the country's finance ministry said on Monday.

The placing represents 5% of the issued capital of the company, of about 131 million shares.

The state's shareholding in the bank will be reduced to around 40.8% from about 45.8%, the ministry added.

