  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  AIB Group plc
  News
  Summary
    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:37 2022-11-07 am EST
3.120 EUR   +1.96%
02:55pIreland to sell 8% of its majority stake in AIB in one go
RE
12:23pIrish Government Sells 5% Stake in AIB
DJ
12:10pIrish finance minister says intends to dispose of about 8% of ir…
RE
Ireland to sell 8% of its majority stake in AIB in one go

11/07/2022 | 02:55pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Signage and logo are seen on an AIB bank building in Galway

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish government received more than enough demand to cover the sale of 8% of its majority stake in Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in an accelerated book build on Monday, one of the joint bookrunners said.

Dublin began gradually selling shares in AIB for the first time since a 2017 IPO at the start of the year through a share trading plan, and Monday's placing will mark the second time in five months that it has sold a larger chunk of shares in one go.

As a result of the placing, the overall size of Ireland's shareholding will be reduced from 62.9% to 57%, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement. The state's stake stood at 71% at the start of the year.

The accelerated book build, which was announced after the market closed, was multiple times oversubscribed through a price range of 2.95 to 2.96 euros, the bookrunner said. AIB shares closed up 1.96% at 3.20 euros on Monday.

The last placing, conducted before euro zone banks began to benefit from European Central Bank interest rate hikes, was priced at 2.28 euros per share.

Ireland pumped 64 billion euros ($64.2 billion), or almost 40% of its then annual economic output, into the country's banks just over a decade ago following a huge property crash.

It sold the last of its shares in Bank of Ireland in September, and its stake in Permanent TSB (PTSB) will fall to 62% from 75% after NatWest took a minority stake in the bank following the completion of its sale of 5.2 billion euros of Irish mortgages to PTSB on Monday.

($1 = 0.9969 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC 1.96% 3.12 Real-time Quote.42.99%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC -3.02% 7.33 Real-time Quote.51.58%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.17% 238.4 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.59% 1.71 Real-time Quote.6.25%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 723 M 2 722 M 2 722 M
Net income 2022 607 M 607 M 607 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 8 341 M 8 339 M 8 339 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 027
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart AIB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AIB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,06 €
Average target price 3,55 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Fergal Coburn Chief Technology Officer
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC42.99%8 109
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%383 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.31%295 145
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%192 103
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.58%178 102
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.93%137 841