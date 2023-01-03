Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. AIB Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  04:23 2023-01-03 am EST
3.670 EUR   +1.49%
03:36aIrish factory sector shrinks again in December but inflation eases
AN
03:00aStocks called higher; China factory sector shrinks
AN
01/02AIB Ireland Manufacturing PMI Remains in Contraction Zone in December 2022 Amid New Order Slump
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Irish factory sector shrinks again in December but inflation eases

01/03/2023 | 03:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Ireland's factories had a weak end to 2022, survey results showed on Tuesday.

The AIB Ireland manufacturing purchasing managers' index remained steady at 48.7 points in December, still in contraction territory below 50 points for a second month.

"Orders have been in decline since June reflecting weakening demand," commented Oliver Mangan, AIB chief economist. "This has resulted in the downturn in manufacturing activity seen in the closing two months of the year."

Production declined for the sixth time in seven months.

More positively, the survey showed that pressure on supply chains eased further in December, resulting in the slowest increase in input prices since February of last year. Irish manufacturers also resumed hiring in December, having cut staff in November.

The PMI is compiled by S&P Global from the responses to a questionary sent to 250 Irish manufacturers, with data collected from December 6 to 16.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about AIB GROUP PLC
03:36aIrish factory sector shrinks again in December but inflation eases
AN
03:00aStocks called higher; China factory sector shrinks
AN
01/02AIB Ireland Manufacturing PMI Remains in Contraction Zone in December 2022 Amid New Ord..
MT
01/02Irish manufacturing activity shrinks again in Dec - PMI
RE
2022Aib : invests 8.5 million in solar developer and operator BNRG
PU
2022Aib : invests 14.5m in Irish security products distributor Fortus Group
PU
2022LONDON BROKER RATINGS: JPMorgan cuts Lloyds but raises Barclays
AN
2022LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies cuts Persimmon; BoA cuts GSK
AN
2022Ireland's service sector loses momentum amid recession fears
AN
2022LONDON BRIEFING: Vodafone CEO steps down, CFO takes helm in interim
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIB GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 777 M 2 959 M 2 959 M
Net income 2022 623 M 664 M 664 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 9 667 M 10 302 M 10 302 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 9 027
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart AIB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AIB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,62 €
Average target price 3,81 €
Spread / Average Target 5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Fergal Coburn Chief Technology Officer
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC0.00%10 302
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%393 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%265 703
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%214 352
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%158 448
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%157 335