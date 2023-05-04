Advanced search
    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  05:47:53 2023-05-04 am EDT
3.870 EUR   +2.11%
05:38aService sector leads growth of private sector in Ireland during April
AN
05:01aSterling Rises to 11-Month High Versus Weak Dollar
DJ
04:25aFTSE 100 Falls Post Fed; Shell, Next Shares Gain
DJ
Service sector leads growth of private sector in Ireland during April

05/04/2023 | 05:38am EDT
(Alliance News) - The services sector in Ireland expanded at its fastest rate in nearly a year and was entirely responsible for an improved picture for the overall economy, according to purchasing managers' index survey results released by S&P Global on Thursday.

The AIB services business activity PMI index rose to 58.4 points in April from 55.7 in March. Last month's score was the best in 11 months and the 26th month in a row it was above the 50-point no-change mark, S&P noted.

Survey respondents said higher output reflected further improvement in demand.

The strong services sector single-handedly boosted the composite PMI output index to 53.5 points in April from 52.8 in March. Released on Tuesday, the manufacturing PMI slipped to 48.6 points last month from 49.7 in March, due to cutbacks in production.

While supporting the overall Irish economy, the buoyant services sector also is generating price pressure.

"With the pace of growth in activity accelerating in April, inflationary pressures remained elevated across the services sector," commented Oliver Mangan, chief economist at survey sponsors AIB.

"Businesses continued to report upward pressure on input costs, in particular wages. The rate of increase in cost inflation did ease to a near two-year low, but remains steep. Increases in operating costs continue to be passed on in higher prices to customers, with the rate of increase in selling prices showing little change in recent months, remaining at a high level."

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

02:42aAIB upgrades guidance after 70% jump in first quarter income
RE
02:41aAIB Group Logs Net Interest Income Growth in Q1; Outlook Raised
MT
04/28Annual Financial Report
AQ
04/26AIB Group plc's Equity Buyback announced on April 25, 2023 has expired.
CI
04/25FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Economic Outlook Concerns Drag
DJ
04/25Sterling Considered Overbought, Could Move Lower
DJ
04/25AIB Group plc announces an Equity Buyback for 54,674,818 shares, representing 2.05% for..
CI
Financials
Sales 2023 3 874 M 4 283 M 4 283 M
Net income 2023 1 364 M 1 508 M 1 508 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,62x
Yield 2023 4,94%
Capitalization 9 925 M 10 973 M 10 973 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 9 590
Free-Float 44,0%
AIB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,79 €
Average target price 4,65 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Fergal Coburn Chief Technology Officer
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC4.81%10 973
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%230 575
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.34%168 019
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.93%151 997
