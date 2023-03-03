Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. AIB Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:39:31 2023-03-02 am EST
3.968 EUR   +0.30%
03/01Rise in orders accelerates Irish factory activity growth in February
AN
02/27Ince results see further delay; Guild division launch
AN
02/20BOE's March Decision May Come Down to Upcoming Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Strong service sector expansion lifts private sector in Ireland

03/03/2023 | 01:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The strongest growth for Ireland's service providers in almost a year gave a boost to the country's entire private sector last month, with input cost inflation easing to a 20-month low, survey results on Friday showed.

The AIB Ireland services business activity index rose to 58.2 points in February from 54.1 in January, well clear of the neutral 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

This marked two consecutive years of monthly improvement in the Irish service sector, index compilers S&P Global said, and was the highest reading since May last year.

While input cost inflation fell to its lowest in 20 months, output charge inflation picked up in February from the 16-month low seen in January. S&P Global said survey respondents blamed higher labour costs for the need to pass on increased operating expenses to customers.

"Inflationary pressures remain strong in the services sector," commented AIB Chief Economist Oliver Mangan. "Businesses continued to report upward pressure on wages, as well as transport and energy costs, though the rate of increase in input prices eased somewhat further to a 20-month low."

The composite purchasing managers' index - which combines service and manufacturing sector survey results - rose to 54.5 points in February from 52.0 in January.

Released on Wednesday, the Ireland manufacturing PMI rose to 51.3 points last month from 50.1 in January, trailing the service sector reading but still in expansion territory.

The services PMI is compiled by S&P Global from the responses to surveys sent to 400 service providers in Ireland, with data collected in the second half of each month.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about AIB GROUP PLC
03/01Rise in orders accelerates Irish factory activity growth in February
AN
02/27Ince results see further delay; Guild division launch
AN
02/20BOE's March Decision May Come Down to Upcoming Data
DJ
02/10 Shell, Glencore, Smurfit and abrdn ratings cut
AN
02/03Ireland service sector activity improves at start of 2023
AN
02/02AIB Ireland Composite PMI Rises in January Amid Strong Service Sector Growth
MT
02/02Aib : to raise interest rates for mortgages and deposits
PU
02/01GSK profit up; Vodafone growth slows; US Fed ahead
AN
02/01Ireland manufacturing sector returns to slight growth in January
AN
02/01CORRECT: Stocks open higher ahead of US Fed rate decision
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIB GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 783 M 2 951 M 2 951 M
Net income 2022 587 M 623 M 623 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 10 608 M 11 249 M 11 249 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 9 027
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart AIB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AIB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,97 €
Average target price 4,22 €
Spread / Average Target 6,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Fergal Coburn Chief Technology Officer
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC9.73%11 249
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.90%419 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.08%273 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%213 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.27%177 098
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 183