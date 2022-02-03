Log in
    A5G   IE00BF0L3536

AIB GROUP PLC

(A5G)
02/03 11:31:32 am
2.461 EUR   +0.12%
U.N. has millions in Afghanistan bank, but cannot use it

02/03/2022
FILE PHOTO: Afghans walk past a Humvee with a Taliban fighter on it guarding the road in Kabul

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations has about $135 million in the bank in Afghanistan but is unable to use it because the Taliban-run central bank cannot convert it to the afghani currency, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday.

Abdallah al Dardari, head of the U.N. Development Programme in Afghanistan, said the United Nations had taken the U.S. dollars into the country and deposited it with the Afghanistan International Bank "with a clear promise from the central bank that fresh cash will be automatically converted to afghanis."

"This did not happen," he told the ACAMS Global Sanctions Space Summit, adding that UNDP itself has "$30 million stuck at AIB that I cannot convert to afghanis and without afghanis as you can imagine, we cannot implement all our programs."

The Taliban, who seized power in August, banned the use of foreign currency in a country where U.S. dollars were common.

The Islamist group has long been under international sanctions, which the United Nations and aid groups say are now hindering humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, where more than half the country's 39 million people suffer extreme hunger and the economy, education and social services face collapse.

Billions of dollars in Afghan central bank reserves and foreign development aid have been frozen to prevent it from falling into Taliban hands. International banks are wary of breaching sanctions, leaving the United Nations and aid groups struggling to get enough money into the country.

Liquidity is also a problem. Al Dardari told Reuters in November that while there was about $4 billion worth of afghanis in the economy, only about $500 million worth was in circulation.

The United Nations and the World Bank are discussing a possible swap facility, aid groups and U.N. officials have said.

Al Dardari said on Thursday that this would allow cash for humanitarian operations to be paid into a mechanism abroad and then afghanis could be collected "from major traders and mobile companies from inside Afghanistan."

He also said lessons could be learned from a program in Myanmar, where electronic payment systems bypassed the central bank. Myanmar's military have been hit with a raft of sanctions by the United States and others since a coup a year ago.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 353 M 2 690 M 2 353 M
Net income 2021 470 M 537 M 470 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 6 680 M 7 638 M 6 680 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 9 003
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends AIB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2,46 €
Average target price 2,84 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Hunt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donal Galvin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Carolan Mary Lennon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Elizabeth Normoyle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIB GROUP PLC14.86%7 537
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.55%441 438
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.39%378 770
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 970
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.57%217 333
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 821