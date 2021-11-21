AIC Mines : Drilling Results from Eloise Deeps

onlyAIC wns the Eloise Copper Mine, a high-grade operating
ABOUT AIC MINES
AIC Mines is a growth focused Australian resources company. Its strategy is to build a portfolio of gold and copper assets in Australia through exploration, development and acquisition.
underground mine located SE of Cloncurry in North Queensland.
useAIC also has two exploration proj cts in Western Australia, the Lamil JV located in the Pater on Province immediately west of the Telfer Gold-Copper Mine and the Marymia Project, within the Capricorn Orogen strategically located within trucking distance of the Plutonic
personalGo d Mine and the DeGrussa Copper Mine.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Shares on Issue: 308.7m
CORPORATE DIRECTORY Jo ef El-RaghyNon-ExecutiveChairman
A8, 435 Roberts Rd, Subiaco, WA, 6008 Share Register:
Computershare Investor Services
Drilling Results from Eloise Deeps
AIC Mines Limited (ASX: A1M) ("AIC" or the "Company") is pleased to report that definition drilling of the Eloise Deeps deposit has returned excellent results and supports near term production forecasts. Reinvigoration of exploration at Eloise has commenced with electromagnetic geophysical surveys underway and planning for surface drilling and additional underground drilling now well advanced.
HIGHLIGHTS
Definition drilling of the Eloise Deeps zone has returned excellent results:
Hole ED162 - 12.9m (12.2m ETW ) grading 4.6% Cu and 1.0g/t Auo Hole ED163 - 12.2m (11.6m ETW) grading 5.9% Cu and 1.9g/t Au o Hole ED163 - 7.1m (6.7m ETW) grading 2.5% Cu and 0.4g/t Au o Hole ED164 - 29.4m (27.9m ETW) grading 4.0% Cu and 0.7g/t Au o Hole ED164 - 4.2m (4m ETW) grading 4.4% Cu and 0.8g/t Au o Hole ED165 - 7.8m (7.4m ETW) grading 6.8% Cu and 0.9g/t Au o Hole ED167 - 5.8m (5.5m ETW) grading 2.7% Cu and 2.1g/t Au
Ore development has commenced from the Deeps z305 Level, currently the deepest level of the mine. Ore development faces display higher grade ore and correlate well with the Mineral Resource estimate.
Surface geophysical surveys targeting satellite deposits along the Macy Far North and Far East Corridors have commenced.
Commenting on the results, AIC Managing Director Aaron Colleran said:
"This early confirmation of the tenor of the Deeps mineralisation supports our commitment to accelerate exploration at Eloise.
AIC's exploration strategy at Eloise has two objectives - to delineate extensions to the known resource areas and to discover satellite deposits within the Eloise mining tenements. During our due diligence review we recognised a clear opportunity to extend the mine life well beyond five years. We are confident that we can add significant value at Eloise as we ramp-up exploration."
1
Definition Drilling Results
An infill definition drilling program consisting of 10 holes for a total of 2,285.6 metres, on a 25m x 25m
spacing, was recently completed on the z305 Level, at the base of the Sub Level Cave (SLC) (1500mBSL).
The objective of the program was to infill wide-spaced resource drilling and to use the information for final
mine design, scheduling and grade estimation of the SLC. The results have confirmed the widths and grades
intersected in the initial resource drilling and have extended the high-grade mineralisation in the hanging
wall lode in hole ED167 to the south.
The infill program returned the following significant intercepts:
• Hole ED162 - 12.9m (12.2m ETW) grading 4.6% Cu and 1.0g/t Au
• Hole ED163 - 12.2m (11.6m ETW) grading 5.9% Cu and 1.9g/t Au
•
Hole ED163 - 7.1m (6.7m ETW) grading 2.5% Cu and 0.4g/t Au
• Hole ED164 - 29.4m (27.9m ETW) grading 4.0% Cu and 0.7g/t Au
• Hole ED164 - 4.2m (4m ETW) grading 4.4% Cu and 0.8g/t Au
• Hole ED165 - 28.9m (27.4m ETW) grading 2.2% Cu and 0.6 g/t Au
• Hole ED165 - 7.8m (7.4m ETW) grading 6.8% Cu and 0.9 g/t Au
• Hole ED167 - 2m (1.9m ETW) grading 4.1% Cu and 9.6 g/t Au
•
Hole ED167 - 5.8m (5.5m ETW) grading 2.7% Cu and 2.1 g/t Au
Decline
Z305 Access
Z305 FW ore drive
Z305 HW ore drive
Z305 face position
12.9m @ 4.6% Cu, 1.0g/t
12.2m @5.9% Cu, 1.9g/t
7.1m @ 2.5% Cu, 0.4g/t Au
29.4m @ 4.0% Cu, 0.7g/t Au
28.9m@ 2.2% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au
4.2m @ 4.4% Cu, 0.8g/t Au
2m @ 4.1% Cu, 9.6 g/t Au
7.8m @ 6.8% Cu, 0.9 g/t Au
Cu Grade (%)
5.8m @ 2.7% Cu, 2.1 g/t Au
FW lodes intercepts
HW lodes intercepts
ML 90155 (AIC MINES)
EPM17838 LEVUKA RESOURCES
N
Figure 1. Location of defintion drilling at the base of the Deeps zone on the z305 Level.
2
Further information on the collar coordinates and assay results is reported in Appendix 1 and 2, included at the end of this announcement.
Mining Activity
Stoping in the mine is currently focused on the upper levels with Macy and Chloe orebodies providing quality ore near surface. Sub-level caving operations in the Deeps are in the development phase and on track for production in the March 2021 Quarter. Ore development on the z305 Level (see Figure 2), at the base of the SLC, has intersected high-grade, massive chalcopyrite mineralisation, validating recent drilling results in hole ED162.
Figure 2. Massive chalcopyrite in z305mRL ore development drive.
Face dimensions are approximately 4.5m wide and 5.0m high.
Exploration Activity
AIC is planning for a second underground diamond drilling rig to be mobilised to site early in the new year. Underground drilling will focus on resource definition and extension at the Deeps (z305mRL to z390mRL) and the Macy, Chloe and Levuka zones.
Planning has also commenced for surface drilling at Macy, above the Median Fault, located within 500m of surface. Existing wide-spaced surface drilling has identified the potential to define high-grade mineralisation in the upper levels of the mine.
3
Downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys of two surface holes at Macy Far North have commenced and will be completed in late November. The purpose of the surveys is to test if any conductive plates can be identified, confirming the continuity of mineralisation up to 350m north of the current Macy resources.
In addition to the downhole surveys, GEM Geophysics are scheduled to commence surface Moving Loop Electromagnetic (MLEM) surveys in the Far East Corridors in late November. The MLEM is aimed at detecting the potential continuation of the mineralised Jericho trend onto the project. This work will mark the first exploration activity in this area.
Figure 3. Location of exploration targets for upcoming surface drilling and geophysical surveys.
Authorisation
This announcement has been approved for issue by, and enquiries regarding this announcement may be directed to Aaron Colleran, Managing Director, via info@aicmines.com.au
4
About the Eloise Copper Mine
Eloise is a high-grade operating underground mine located 60 kilometres southeast of Cloncurry in North Queensland. It commenced production in 1996 and has since produced approximately 339,000t of copper and 167,000oz of gold. Current annual production is approximately 40,000dmt of high-quality copper concentrate containing approximately 11,000t of copper and 6,000oz of gold.
Current operations consist of an underground mine accessed via decline. The upper levels of the mine (above 1,190m below surface) are extracted by longhole open stoping and the lower levels are extracted by sublevel caving. Eloise is an owner-miner operation with a mining contractor used only for underground development.
Processing is via conventional crushing, grinding and sulphide flotation with capacity to treat up to 750,000tpa. Metallurgically the ore is very consistent as the ore mineralogy at Eloise is almost exclusively chalcopyrite. Processing achieves high copper recoveries (generally 94% - 95%) and produces a clean concentrate. The concentrate has significant by-product credits from gold and silver.
Exploration Information Extracted from ASX Announcements
This announcement contains information extracted from previous AIC Mines ASX market announcements reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" ("2012 JORC Code"). Further details, including 2012 JORC Code reporting tables where applicable, can be found in the following announcement lodged on the ASX:
•
Transformational Acquisition of the Eloise Copper Mine
31 August 2021
•
Prospectus
29 September 2021
These announcements are available for viewing on the Company's website www.aicmines.com.auunder the Investors tab.
AIC confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original ASX announcement.
The information in this announcement that relates to Eloise drilling results is based on information, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Matthew Thomas who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they have undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code. Mr. Thomas is a full- time employee of AIC Copper Pty Ltd and is based at the Eloise Mine. Mr. Thomas consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Announcement includes "forward-looking statements" as that term within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond AIC Mines' control. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this announcement, including, without limitation, those regarding AIC Mines' future expectations. Readers can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "risk," "should," "will" or "would" and other similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause AIC Mines' actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements (and from past results, performance or achievements). These factors include, but are not limited to, the failure to
5
