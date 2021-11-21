AIC Mines : Drilling Results from Eloise Deeps

About the Eloise Copper Mine

Eloise is a high-grade operating underground mine located 60 kilometres southeast of Cloncurry in North Queensland. It commenced production in 1996 and has since produced approximately 339,000t of copper and 167,000oz of gold. Current annual production is approximately 40,000dmt of high-quality copper concentrate containing approximately 11,000t of copper and 6,000oz of gold.

Current operations consist of an underground mine accessed via decline. The upper levels of the mine (above 1,190m below surface) are extracted by longhole open stoping and the lower levels are extracted by sublevel caving. Eloise is an owner-miner operation with a mining contractor used only for underground development.

Processing is via conventional crushing, grinding and sulphide flotation with capacity to treat up to 750,000tpa. Metallurgically the ore is very consistent as the ore mineralogy at Eloise is almost exclusively chalcopyrite. Processing achieves high copper recoveries (generally 94% - 95%) and produces a clean concentrate. The concentrate has significant by-product credits from gold and silver.

