AIC Mines : Drilling Results from Eloise - Levuka Lens

Drilling Results from Eloise - Levuka Lens

AIC Mines Limited (ASX: A1M) ("AIC Mines" or the "Company") is pleased to report that resource extension drilling at the Levuka Lens has intersected high-grade mineralisation 100m outside of the current resource limits.

HIGHLIGHTS

Resource extension drilling at Levuka has returned excellent results: o Hole ES139 - 2.8m (2.8m ETW) grading 1.96% Cu and 0.6g/t Au, o Hole ES141 - 6.5m (4.6m ETW) grading 2.83% Cu and 1.15g/t Au o Hole ES142 - 10.2m (4.8m ETW) grading 2.27% Cu and 1.06g/t Au o Hole ES151 - 14.4m (6.9m ETW) grading 1.47% Cu and 0.3g/t Au

Commenting on the Levuka drilling results, AIC Mines Managing Director Aaron Colleran said:

"These results provide further confidence that ongoing exploration will extend the mine life well beyond five years. We expect to add significant value at Eloise through exploration.

We are now ramping-up resource extension drilling with commencement of a second underground drill rig.

AIC's exploration strategy at Eloise has two objectives - to delineate extensions to the known resource areas and to discover satellite deposits within the Eloise mining tenements."