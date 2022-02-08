Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AIC Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A1M   AU0000049033

AIC MINES LIMITED

(A1M)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIC Mines : Drilling Results from Lamil Project, Paterson Province WA

02/08/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

9 February 2022

ABOUT AIC MINES

AIC Mines is a growth focused

Australian

resources company.

Its strategy is to build a portfolio

of gold and copper assets in

Australia

through

exploration,

development and acquisition.

AIC Mines owns the Eloise

onlyC pper Mine, a high-grade

operating

underground

mine

locat

d SE of Cloncurry in North

Qu

nsland.

AIC Mines also has significant

gold,

copper

and

nickel

exploration projects in Western

A stralia and New South Wales.

useCAPITAL STRUCTURE

Shares on Issue: 308.7m

personal

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Josef El-Raghy

Non-Executive Chairman

Aaron Colleran

Ma aging Director & CEO

Brett Montgomery

N n-Executive Director

T ny Wolfe

Non-Executive Director

Jon Young

Non-Executive Director

Linda Hale

Company Secretary

CORPORATE DETAILS

ASX: A1M

www.aicmines.com.au

ABN: 11 060 156 452

  1. +61 (8) 6269 0110
  1. +61 (8) 6230 5176
    ForE: info@aicmines.com.au
  1. A8, 435 Roberts Rd, Subiac , WA, 6008 Share Register:
    Computershare Investor Services

Drilling Results from Lamil Project, Paterson

Province WA

AIC Mines Limited (ASX: A1M) ("AIC Mines" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from drilling completed at its Lamil Gold-Copper JV project ("Lamil") in September-October 2021. The results have confirmed copper sulphide mineralisation associated with an extensive mafic dolerite intrusive at the Lamil Dome Prospect and zinc-lead sulphide mineralisation hosted in carbonaceous sedimentary rocks at the Goodenia and Desert Pea targets.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The highest tenor of copper mineralisation was intersected in a drillhole testing the continuation of a mafic intrusion occupying the eastern flank of the Lamil Dome Prospect:
    1. 1m grading 2.26% Cu and 51ppb Au from 90m in Hole 21ALRC0054
  • Copper mineralisation on the eastern flank of the Lamil Dome Prospect has been defined over a strike length of approximately three kilometres but only tested by very wide-spaced drilling.
  • Further drilling is clearly warranted now that it has been confirmed that the eastern flank area has the ability to generate high grades of copper.
  • Broad intervals of elevated zinc and lead were intersected in two holes testing the Goodenia base metal target.
    1. 32m grading 0.2% Zn+Pb from 90m in Hole 21ALRC0071
    1. 16m grading 0.12% Zn+Pb from 62m in Hole 21ALRC0072
  • Wide spaced drilling at Goodenia has now defined base metal anomalism over an area of four square kilometres but has not tested the large gravity anomaly at depth. Deeper drilling to intersect the gravity anomaly will be conducted in the 2022 field season.
  • A second trend of elevated Zn was intersected at the Desert Pea target. It is associated with intense alteration and remains open in several directions.

Commenting on the Lamil drilling results, AIC Mines Managing Director Aaron Colleran said:

"An intercept of 2.26% copper from 90m justifies our exploration strategy and certainly warrants follow-up. The 2022 field season will be an exciting one as we use the data we have collected over the last two years to vector towards a possible discovery."

1

For personal use only

Lamil Project - Drilling Results

A total of 43 RC holes for 8,800m was completed across five prospects in September and October 2021 (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Location of targets drilled at the Lamil Project

Seven holes were drilled on the eastern margin of the Lamil Dome (see Figure 2) with the goal of intersecting the mafic (dolerite) intrusive, which returned anomalous copper results in the maiden 2020 drilling program. Hole 21ALRC0054 tested the 1.2km space between anomalous holes drilled in

2020 and returned the following anomalous intervals:

  • 1m grading 2.26% Cu and 54ppb Au from 90m;
  • 2m grading 0.04% Cu from 109m; and
  • 2m grading 0.05% Cu from 119m.

This represents the highest copper grade returned at the project to-date and confirms the potential of the system to yield economic copper grades.

Copper mineralisation is typically in the form of chalcopyrite associated with discordant quartz- carbonate-pyrrhotite-pyrite veins located within 150m of the contact zone of the dolerite intrusive with the host metasedimentary rocks. A coherent zone (over approximately 4 kilometres) of albite alteration is associated with the zone of sulphides within both metasedimentary and mafic intrusive rocks (see Figure 3). This albite alteration is a key feature of many of the known mineral systems of the Paterson Province including the world-class Telfer Gold-Copper Deposit.

Drilling along this alteration zone remains very widely spaced. Further drilling is clearly warranted now that it has been confirmed that the zone has the ability to generate high grades of copper.

2

For personal use only

Figure 2. Locations of 2020 and 2021 drilling at the Lamil Dome, Lamil NE, Goodenia and Desert Pea targets

showing maximum copper downhole on RTP magnetics.

Figure 3. 3D image of modelled dolerite intrusive (green) in the Lamil Dome Eastern Flank showing maximum

copper intercepts.

3

For personal use only

Four holes for 840m were drilled at the Goodenia target (see Figure 2), with the aim of testing a conceptual base metal (Zn-Pb) target defined by co-incident magnetic and gravity anomalies located on the eastern margin of a Pb-Zn soil anomaly. Intervals of elevated zinc and lead where intersected in two holes proximal to the modelled gravity and magnetic anomaly centres (Figure 4), with the best results shown below.

Hole 21ALRC0071:

  1. 32m grading 0.2% Zn+Pb from 74m, including
    • 1m grading 0.28% Zn+Pb from 95m
  1. 8m grading 0.18% Zn+Pb from 118m, including
    • 2m grading 0.36% Zn+Pb from 119m
  1. 4m grading 0.16% Zn+Pb from 198

Hole 21ALRC0072:

  1. 16m grading 0.12% Zn+Pb from 62m, including
    • 2m grading 0.39% Zn+Pb from 63m
  1. 8m grading 0.15% Zn+Pb from 86m

Wide spaced RC drilling has now defined base metal anomalism over a 4km2 halo centred on the deeper gravity-magnetic response which is yet to be intersected by drilling (Figure 4). Encouraged by these results, diamond drilling is planned to reach beyond the depth of RC drilling capabilities to intersect the gravity anomaly in the 2022 field season.

At the Desert Pea target, fourteen holes for 2,813m were drilled with the aim of determining the nature of a series of magnetic anomalies proximal to an interpreted northeast trending fault, which are often implicated in mineral systems in the Paterson (Figure 2). The program was successful in confirming the presence of a northeast trending fault that has displaced metasedimentary units, however, magnetite gravels in the cover contribute to the magnetic response. Weakly elevated copper was intersected in one line of drilling (Figure 2), with the maximum response being associated with hole 21ALRC0062 which intersected a 30m thick interval of strong alteration (silicification and bleaching) containing disseminated sulphides (chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrite). Within this zone best results of 1m @ 0.11% Zn+Pb from 182m, and 2m @ 286ppm Cu from 163m was returned. A contingent hole was drilled 200metres further east of 21ALRC0062, assay results from this hole are pending.

Elevated zinc results were also returned from several other holes in the target area including 21ALRC0069 yielding a best result of 1m @ 0.24% Zn+Pb from 224m (Figure 5). These results define a NE trend that remains open along trend and to the east.

Assays results for the remainder of the program, predominantly testing the Lamil NE Prospect, are expected in late February. Integration of all assay results, geology and geophysical surveys will be used to prioritise follow-up drill testing during the 2022 field season.

4

For personal use only

Figure 4. Goondenia target showing 2020 and 2021 collars denoted by maximum zinc and lead downhole on bouger gravity image (top image) and oblique section showing Zn and Pb on hole traces with 'gravity shells' defining density anomalism (bottom image)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AIC Mines Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIC MINES LIMITED
05:38pAIC MINES : Drilling Results from Lamil Project, Paterson Province WA
PU
01/23AIC MINES : Drilling Results from Eloise - Levuka Lens
PU
01/23AIC Mines Limited Reports Resource Extension Drilling At the Levuka
CI
01/19AIC Mines Limited - New Exploration Project Acquisition Capturing Belt-Scale Exploratio..
AQ
01/17AIC Mines Limited Announces New Exploration Project
CI
2021AIC Mines Limited Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Eloise Copper ..
CI
2021AIC Mines Updates Mineral Resource of Eloise Mine
MT
2021AIC MINES : Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Eloise
PU
2021AIC Mines Limited - Chief Financial Officer
AQ
2021AIC Mines Names New CFO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -6,84 M -4,87 M -4,87 M
Net cash 2020 7,63 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,47x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 184 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart AIC MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AIC Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aaron Mark Colleran Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Michael Frame Chief Financial Officer
Josef El-Raghy Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wolfe Non-Executive Director
Brett Montgomery Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIC MINES LIMITED14.29%132
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.19%170 698
RIO TINTO PLC12.76%123 458
GLENCORE PLC8.76%72 244
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.17%55 598
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 526