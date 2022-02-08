AIC Mines : Drilling Results from Lamil Project, Paterson Province WA

Lamil Project - Drilling Results

A total of 43 RC holes for 8,800m was completed across five prospects in September and October 2021 (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Location of targets drilled at the Lamil Project

Seven holes were drilled on the eastern margin of the Lamil Dome (see Figure 2) with the goal of intersecting the mafic (dolerite) intrusive, which returned anomalous copper results in the maiden 2020 drilling program. Hole 21ALRC0054 tested the 1.2km space between anomalous holes drilled in

2020 and returned the following anomalous intervals:

1m grading 2.26% Cu and 54ppb Au from 90m;

2m grading 0.04% Cu from 109m; and

2m grading 0.05% Cu from 119m.

This represents the highest copper grade returned at the project to-date and confirms the potential of the system to yield economic copper grades.

Copper mineralisation is typically in the form of chalcopyrite associated with discordant quartz- carbonate-pyrrhotite-pyrite veins located within 150m of the contact zone of the dolerite intrusive with the host metasedimentary rocks. A coherent zone (over approximately 4 kilometres) of albite alteration is associated with the zone of sulphides within both metasedimentary and mafic intrusive rocks (see Figure 3). This albite alteration is a key feature of many of the known mineral systems of the Paterson Province including the world-class Telfer Gold-Copper Deposit.

Drilling along this alteration zone remains very widely spaced. Further drilling is clearly warranted now that it has been confirmed that the zone has the ability to generate high grades of copper.