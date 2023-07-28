Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 27, 2023

Company name:

Aica Kogyo Company, Limited

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo, Nagoya

Stock code:

4206

URL https://www.aica.co.jp

Representative:

President

Kenji Ebihara

Inquiries:

General Manager,Financial Management

Yousuke Mori

TEL 052-533-3135

Department

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 9, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2023

54,497

(2.0)

5,230

25.6

5,609

22.2

3,137

9.7

Three months ended June 30, 2022

55,620

22.3

4,164

1.1

4,592

3.4

2,860

8.1

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2023

49.06

49.04

Three months ended June 30, 2022

44.72

44.71

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2023

252,952

161,728

58.3

As of March 31, 2023

250,049

158,074

58.1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

50.00

-

59.00

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)

51.00

-

59.00

Total

Yen 109.00

110.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

119,000

1.1

10,000

6.0

10,300

0.1

6,200

(3.7)

96.93

September 30, 2023

Full year

250,000

3.3

21,500

4.6

22,500

1.9

13,200

31.2

206.37

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

67,590,664

shares

As of March 31, 2023

67,590,664

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

3,627,458

shares

As of March 31, 2023

3,627,311

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

63,963,297

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022

63,958,193

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

50,993

50,496

Notes receivable - trade

21,419

19,618

Accounts receivable - trade

48,250

46,254

Merchandise and finished goods

15,867

17,376

Work in process

1,575

1,786

Raw materials and supplies

13,979

13,522

Other

8,129

10,667

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(934)

(980)

Total current assets

159,279

158,741

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

60,872

62,390

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,617

3,485

Other

8,915

8,761

Total intangible assets

12,532

12,247

Investments and other assets

Other

17,366

19,573

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(1)

Total investments and other assets

17,365

19,572

Total non-current assets

90,769

94,210

Total assets

250,049

252,952

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

28,824

28,188

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

6,126

5,952

Short-term borrowings

7,299

7,022

Income taxes payable

4,058

2,144

Provision for bonuses

2,147

2,752

buy-sell transaction liabilities

2,165

2,382

Other

9,047

9,191

Total current liabilities

59,669

57,635

Non-current liabilities

Convertible-bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights

18,072

18,067

Long-term borrowings

4,222

4,117

Retirement benefit liability

1,577

1,625

Other

8,434

9,778

Total non-current liabilities

32,305

33,588

Total liabilities

91,974

91,224

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

9,891

9,891

Capital surplus

8,541

8,541

Retained earnings

119,695

119,056

Treasury shares

(6,141)

(6,142)

Total shareholders' equity

131,986

131,347

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

4,270

5,839

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(12)

9

Foreign currency translation adjustment

8,962

10,402

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(5)

(18)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

13,215

16,233

Share acquisition rights

23

23

Non-controlling interests

12,848

14,122

Total net assets

158,074

161,728

Total liabilities and net assets

250,049

252,952

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net sales

55,620

54,497

Cost of sales

42,801

40,412

Gross profit

12,819

14,085

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,655

8,854

Operating profit

4,164

5,230

Non-operating income

Interest income

39

103

Dividend income

172

173

Foreign exchange gains

205

80

Other

248

177

Total non-operating income

666

534

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

60

52

Other

177

102

Total non-operating expenses

238

154

Ordinary profit

4,592

5,609

Profit before income taxes

4,592

5,609

Income taxes - current

1,475

1,962

Income taxes - deferred

42

191

Total income taxes

1,518

2,154

Profit

3,074

3,455

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

213

317

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,860

3,137

5

