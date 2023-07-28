Translation
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 27, 2023
Company name:
Aica Kogyo Company, Limited
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo, Nagoya
Stock code:
4206
URL https://www.aica.co.jp
Representative:
President
Kenji Ebihara
Inquiries:
General Manager,Financial Management
Yousuke Mori
TEL 052-533-3135
Department
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 9, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2023
54,497
(2.0)
5,230
25.6
5,609
22.2
3,137
9.7
Three months ended June 30, 2022
55,620
22.3
4,164
1.1
4,592
3.4
2,860
8.1
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
49.06
49.04
Three months ended June 30, 2022
44.72
44.71
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2023
252,952
161,728
58.3
As of March 31, 2023
250,049
158,074
58.1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
50.00
-
59.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
51.00
-
59.00
Total
Yen 109.00
110.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
119,000
1.1
10,000
6.0
10,300
0.1
6,200
(3.7)
96.93
September 30, 2023
Full year
250,000
3.3
21,500
4.6
22,500
1.9
13,200
31.2
206.37
1
4. Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
- Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
67,590,664
shares
As of March 31, 2023
67,590,664
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
3,627,458
shares
As of March 31, 2023
3,627,311
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
63,963,297
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022
63,958,193
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
50,993
50,496
Notes receivable - trade
21,419
19,618
Accounts receivable - trade
48,250
46,254
Merchandise and finished goods
15,867
17,376
Work in process
1,575
1,786
Raw materials and supplies
13,979
13,522
Other
8,129
10,667
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(934)
(980)
Total current assets
159,279
158,741
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
60,872
62,390
Intangible assets
Goodwill
3,617
3,485
Other
8,915
8,761
Total intangible assets
12,532
12,247
Investments and other assets
Other
17,366
19,573
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(1)
Total investments and other assets
17,365
19,572
Total non-current assets
90,769
94,210
Total assets
250,049
252,952
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
28,824
28,188
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
6,126
5,952
Short-term borrowings
7,299
7,022
Income taxes payable
4,058
2,144
Provision for bonuses
2,147
2,752
buy-sell transaction liabilities
2,165
2,382
Other
9,047
9,191
Total current liabilities
59,669
57,635
Non-current liabilities
Convertible-bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights
18,072
18,067
Long-term borrowings
4,222
4,117
Retirement benefit liability
1,577
1,625
Other
8,434
9,778
Total non-current liabilities
32,305
33,588
Total liabilities
91,974
91,224
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
9,891
9,891
Capital surplus
8,541
8,541
Retained earnings
119,695
119,056
Treasury shares
(6,141)
(6,142)
Total shareholders' equity
131,986
131,347
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
4,270
5,839
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(12)
9
Foreign currency translation adjustment
8,962
10,402
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(5)
(18)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
13,215
16,233
Share acquisition rights
23
23
Non-controlling interests
12,848
14,122
Total net assets
158,074
161,728
Total liabilities and net assets
250,049
252,952
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Net sales
55,620
54,497
Cost of sales
42,801
40,412
Gross profit
12,819
14,085
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,655
8,854
Operating profit
4,164
5,230
Non-operating income
Interest income
39
103
Dividend income
172
173
Foreign exchange gains
205
80
Other
248
177
Total non-operating income
666
534
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
60
52
Other
177
102
Total non-operating expenses
238
154
Ordinary profit
4,592
5,609
Profit before income taxes
4,592
5,609
Income taxes - current
1,475
1,962
Income taxes - deferred
42
191
Total income taxes
1,518
2,154
Profit
3,074
3,455
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
213
317
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,860
3,137
5
