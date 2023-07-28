Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Support Data for the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

July 27, 2023

Stock code: 4206

Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd.

"FY" in this material indicates the fiscal year ending March 31 of the succeeding year.

1. Consolidated Financial Results

[JPY million]

FY2022

FY2023

Q1

Profit

Q1

Profit

YoY

Q1-Q2

vs Fcst.

Results

margin

Results

Margin

Forecast

Net Sales

55,620

54,497

2.0%

119,000

45.8%

Operating Profit

4,164

7.5%

5,230

9.6%

25.6%

10,000

52.3%

Ordinary Profit

4,592

8.3%

5,609

10.3%

22.2%

10,300

54.5%

Net Income*

2,860

5.1%

3,137

5.8%

9.7%

6,200

50.6%

[Unit per share: JPY]

Earnings per share

44.72

49.06

9.7%

96.93

50.6%

Decrease in sales and increase in profit

Operating Profit, Ordinary Profit, Net Income*Reached a record high

*Profit attributable to owners of parent

2.Results by Segment

[JPY million]

Net Sales

Operating Profit

FY2022

FY2023

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

YoY or

FY2023

Q1

Q1

YoY

Q1-Q2

vs Fcst.

Q1

Q1

Difference

Q1-Q2

vs Fcst.

Results

Results

Forecast

Results

Results

*

Forecast

1,687

1,943

15.1%

3,800

51.1%

Amount

Chemical

34,042

31,111

8.6%

72,000

43.2%

Products

MarginProfit

5.0%

6.2%

1.2%

5.3

Laminates

3,352

4,239

26.5%

8,100

52.3%

Amount

&

21,578

23,386

8.4%

47,000

49.8%

Building

Profit

Materials

15.5%

18.1%

2.6%

17.2

Margin

(Adjustments)

876

952

8.7%

1,900

50.1%

Amount

4,164

5,230

25.6%

10,000

52.3%

Amount

Total

55,620

54,497

2.0%

119,000

45.8%

MarginProfit

7.5%

9.6%

2.1%

8.4

*Profit margin shows differences, not YoY.

3. Sales Breakdown for Chemical Products

[JPY billion]

FY2022

FY2023

Q1

Q1-Q2

Q1

YoY

Q1-Q2

Achievement

Results

Results

Results

Forecast

Rate

Adhesives*1

23.92

51.11

22.04

7.8

51.35

42.9

(Of which, AAP*2)

(19.32)

(41.22)

(17.17)

11.1

(41.40)

41.5

Construction Resins*1

2.24

4.74

2.36

5.1

4.80

49.3

Specialty &

4.63

9.49

3.66

21.0

9.50

38.6

Performance Materials*1

Other Products*1

3.22

6.30

3.03

6.1

6.35

47.8

Total

34.04

71.65

31.11

8.6

72.00

43.2

*1. Changes in product group classification: Hot melts and acrylic compounds, which had been classified in the Specialty & Performance Materials / Other product groups, are now classified into the Adhesives category from this fiscal year onward.

Sales of KUNSHAN AICA KOGYO CO., LTD. and Shenyang AICA-HOPE Kogyo Co., Ltd., which had been classified directly under the Adhesives, Construction Resins, and Specialty & Performance Materials product groups, are now classified as AAP sales from this fiscal year onward.

*2. AAP: AICA Asia Pacific Group

4. Sales Breakdown for Laminates & Building Materials

High Pressure Laminates

(HPL)

Decorative Polyester Boards,

Decorative Films

Melamine Fire Retardant

Decorative Panels "CERARL"

Noncombustible

Decorative Panels

Building and

Housing Materials*

Total

FY2022

Q1

Q1-Q2

Results

Results

6.77 14.10

2.86 5.83

4.45 10.14

1.78 3.85

5.69 12.10

21.57 46.05

Q1

Results

7.32

2.86

4.92

1.67

6.59

23.38

[JPY billion]

FY2023

YoY

Q1-Q2

vs Fcst.

Forecast

8.0

14.80

49.5

0.2

5.85

48.9

10.8

10.20

48.3

6.2

3.86

43.4

15.8

12.29

53.7

8.4

47.00

49.8

*Changes in product group classification: The former Countertops, Postforming Products and Fittings, Interior Housing Materials product groups are now integrated into the Building and Housing Materials category from this fiscal year onward.

