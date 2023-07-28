Aica Kogyo : Support Data for the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 02:54 am
Share
Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Support Data for the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
July 27, 2023
Stock code: 4206
ⒸAica Kogyo Co., Ltd.
＊ "FY" in this material indicates the fiscal year ending March 31 of the succeeding year.
1. Consolidated Financial Results
[JPY million]
FY2022
FY2023
Q1
Profit
Q1
Profit
YoY
Q1-Q2
vs Fcst.
Results
margin
Results
Margin
Forecast
Net Sales
55,620
ー
54,497
ー
▲2.0%
119,000
45.8%
Operating Profit
4,164
7.5%
5,230
9.6%
25.6%
10,000
52.3%
Ordinary Profit
4,592
8.3%
5,609
10.3%
22.2%
10,300
54.5%
Net Income*
2,860
5.1%
3,137
5.8%
9.7%
6,200
50.6%
[Unit per share: JPY]
Earnings per share
44.72
ー
49.06
－
9.7%
96.93
50.6%
Decrease in sales and increase in profit
Operating Profit, Ordinary Profit, Net Income*：Reached a record high
*Profit attributable to owners of parent
ⒸAica Kogyo Co., Ltd.
2
2.Results by Segment
[JPY million]
Net Sales
Operating Profit
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
YoY or
FY2023
Q1
Q1
YoY
Q1-Q2
vs Fcst.
Q1
Q1
Difference
Q1-Q2
vs Fcst.
Results
Results
Forecast
Results
Results
*
Forecast
1,687
1,943
15.1%
3,800
51.1%
Amount
Chemical
34,042
31,111
▲8.6%
72,000
43.2%
Products
MarginProfit
5.0%
6.2%
1.2%
5.3％
ー
Laminates
3,352
4,239
26.5%
8,100
52.3%
Amount
&
21,578
23,386
8.4%
47,000
49.8%
Building
Profit
Materials
15.5%
18.1%
2.6%
17.2％
ー
Margin
(Adjustments)
▲876
▲952
8.7%
▲1,900
50.1%
Amount
4,164
5,230
25.6%
10,000
52.3%
Amount
Total
55,620
54,497
▲2.0%
119,000
45.8%
MarginProfit
7.5%
9.6%
2.1%
8.4％
－
*Profit margin shows differences, not YoY.
ⒸAica Kogyo Co., Ltd.
3
3. Sales Breakdown for Chemical Products
[JPY billion]
FY2022
FY2023
Q1
Q1-Q2
Q1
YoY
Q1-Q2
Achievement
Results
Results
Results
Forecast
Rate
Adhesives*1
23.92
51.11
22.04
▲7.8％
51.35
42.9％
(Of which, AAP*2)
(19.32)
(41.22)
(17.17)
▲11.1％
(41.40)
41.5％
Construction Resins*1
2.24
4.74
2.36
5.1％
4.80
49.3％
Specialty &
4.63
9.49
3.66
▲21.0％
9.50
38.6％
Performance Materials*1
Other Products*1
3.22
6.30
3.03
▲6.1％
6.35
47.8％
Total
34.04
71.65
31.11
▲8.6％
72.00
43.2％
*1. Changes in product group classification: Hot melts and acrylic compounds, which had been classified in the Specialty & Performance Materials / Other product groups, are now classified into the Adhesives category from this fiscal year onward.
Sales of KUNSHAN AICA KOGYO CO., LTD. and Shenyang AICA-HOPE Kogyo Co., Ltd., which had been classified directly under the Adhesives, Construction Resins, and Specialty & Performance Materials product groups, are now classified as AAP sales from this fiscal year onward.
*2. AAP: AICA Asia Pacific Group
ⒸAica Kogyo Co., Ltd.
4
4. Sales Breakdown for Laminates & Building Materials
High Pressure Laminates
(HPL)
Decorative Polyester Boards,
Decorative Films
Melamine Fire Retardant
Decorative Panels "CERARL"
Noncombustible
Decorative Panels
Building and
Housing Materials*
Total
FY2022
Q1
Q1-Q2
Results
Results
6.77 14.10
2.86 5.83
4.45 10.14
1.78 3.85
5.69 12.10
21.57 46.05
Q1
Results
7.32
2.86
4.92
1.67
6.59
23.38
[JPY billion]
FY2023
YoY
Q1-Q2
vs Fcst.
Forecast
8.0％
14.80
49.5％
▲0.2％
5.85
48.9％
10.8％
10.20
48.3％
▲6.2％
3.86
43.4％
15.8％
12.29
53.7％
8.4％
47.00
49.8％
*Changes in product group classification: The former Countertops, Postforming Products and Fittings, Interior Housing Materials product groups are now integrated into the Building and Housing Materials category from this fiscal year onward.
ⒸAica Kogyo Co., Ltd.
5
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Aica Kogyo Company Limited published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 06:53:00 UTC.
Aica Kogyo Co Ltd is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of chemical products and building materials. The Company operates in two segments. The Chemical Product segment offers interior and exterior finishing materials, flooring materials, adhesives and organic solids. The Construction Material and Equipment segment offers melamine facing plates, coated plywood boards, doors, interior materials, counters and nonflammable dressed lumbers. The Company operates its businesses in Japan and overseas.