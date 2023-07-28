3. Sales Breakdown for Chemical Products

[JPY billion] FY2022 FY2023 Q1 Q1-Q2 Q1 YoY Q1-Q2 Achievement Results Results Results Forecast Rate Adhesives*1 23.92 51.11 22.04 ▲7.8％ 51.35 42.9％ (Of which, AAP*2) (19.32) (41.22) (17.17) ▲11.1％ (41.40) 41.5％ Construction Resins*1 2.24 4.74 2.36 5.1％ 4.80 49.3％ Specialty & 4.63 9.49 3.66 ▲21.0％ 9.50 38.6％ Performance Materials*1 Other Products*1 3.22 6.30 3.03 ▲6.1％ 6.35 47.8％ Total 34.04 71.65 31.11 ▲8.6％ 72.00 43.2％

*1. Changes in product group classification: Hot melts and acrylic compounds, which had been classified in the Specialty & Performance Materials / Other product groups, are now classified into the Adhesives category from this fiscal year onward.

Sales of KUNSHAN AICA KOGYO CO., LTD. and Shenyang AICA-HOPE Kogyo Co., Ltd., which had been classified directly under the Adhesives, Construction Resins, and Specialty & Performance Materials product groups, are now classified as AAP sales from this fiscal year onward.

*2. AAP: AICA Asia Pacific Group