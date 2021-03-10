MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Aica Kogyo Company, Limited 4206 JP3100800006 AICA KOGYO COMPANY, LIMITED (4206) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/10 3925 JPY -0.38% 10:35a AICA KOGYO : Group CSR Report 2020（ESG reporting） PU 2020 AICA KOGYO COMPANY, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2020 AICA KOGYO : 【Delayed】Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP) PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Aica Kogyo : Group CSR Report 2020（ESG reporting） 03/10/2021 | 10:35am EST Send by mail :

● Safety and Environment Department Tel: 052-443-5941 Financial and Non-Financial Highlights Financial and Non-Financial Highlights About AICA Net sales / Operating proﬁt / Ordinary proﬁt Proﬁt attributable to owners of parent / ROE / ROA (×100 million yen) (×100 million yen) (×100 million yen) (%) (FY) 2015 2016 Sales Revenue (left axis)Ordinary pro t (right axis) 2017 2018 Operating pro t (right axis) Overseas sales / Overseas sales ratio 200 150 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 Pro t attributable to owners of parent (left axis)ROE (right axis)ROA (right axis) 2018 Total assets / Net assets / Equity rate 12.0 9.0 2019 (×100 million yen) (%) (×100 million yen) (%) 2019 (FY) 1,200 50.0 2015 2016 Overseas sales revenue (left axis) 2017 2018 2019 (FY) Ratio of overseas sales (right axis) 2015 2016 2017 Total assets (left axis)Net assets (left axis)Capital adequacy ratio (right axis) 2018 Net assets per share / Net income per share Dividend / Payout ratio (yen) (yen) (yen) (%) 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 Net assets per share (left axis) 2017 2018 2019 (FY) Net income* per share (right axis) 150 60.0 54.4% 2015 2016 2017 Dividend (left axis)Payout ratio (right axis) 2018 Cash ﬂow from operating activities (×100 million yen) 200 150 100 50 0 183 Capital investments / Depreciation / R&D expenditure (×100 million yen) 100 182 2019 (FY) 80 78.9 60 40 20 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (FY) Capital spending DepreciationR&D Expenditure (TJ: Terajoules) Energy input 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 Production sites in JapanOverseas production sites ① Newly consolidated in FY2015 ② Newly consolidated in FY2016 ③ Newly consolidated in FY2018 ④ Newly consolidated in FY2019 Water consumption 1,829 1,818 (1,000 m³) 3,000 2,514 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 Production sites in JapanOverseas production sites ① Newly consolidated in FY2015 ② Newly consolidated in FY2016 ③ Newly consolidated in FY2018 ④ Newly consolidated in FY2019 Number of industrial accidents (accidents) *Total industrial accidents = non-lost-time accidents + lost-time accidents 25 20 15 20 10 5 0 2019 (FY) Total number of industrial accidentsLost-time accidents Target scope: All AICA Group production sites in Japan ① Newly consolidated in FY2015 ② Newly consolidated in FY2016 Average days paid leave taken / Average rate of paid leave taken (days) 66.7% 12 9 7.5 (%) 60.0 40.0 8.2 6 20.0 3 0 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (FY) Average number of days paid leave taken (left axis)Average rate of paid leave taken (right axis) Target periods: Until FY2017: September 16 of previous scal year to September 15 of current scal year From FY2018: March 16 of previous scal year to March 15 of current scal year Target employees: Employees of Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd., excluding people on temporary assignment, child-care leave, and leave-of-absence, and part-time and casual workers Greenhouse gas emissions (t-CO2) 100,000 88,137 2015 2016 2017 2018 Production sites in JapanOverseas production sites ① Newly consolidated in FY2015 ② Newly consolidated in FY2016 ③ Newly consolidated in FY2018 ④ Newly consolidated in FY2019 Industrial waste emission volumes (metric ton) 60,000 85,942 2019 (FY) 53,322 40,000 20,000 0 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 Production sites in JapanOverseas production sites ① Newly consolidated in FY2015 ② Newly consolidated in FY2016 ③ Newly consolidated in FY2018 ④ Newly consolidated in FY2019 Industrial accident frequency rate/Severity rate *Frequency rate = Number of fatalities and injuries caused by industrial accidents 3.00 2.50 2.00 1.50 1.00 0.50 (excluding non-lost time accidents) x 1,000,000 ÷ Total work hours *Severity rate = Work-days lost × 1,000 ÷ Total work hours Both sets of gures are for permanent employees 1.73 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 Industrial accident frequency rateIndustrial accident severity rateIndustrial accident frequency rate National manufacturing industry average Target scope: All AICA Group production sites in Japan Headcount (Japan / Overseas) (people) 5,000 4,000 0 3,000 2,000 1,000 4,781 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 Group companies in Japan Overseas Group companies 2017 2018 About AICA Message from the President Consolidated business results for the year ended March 2020 were net sales of 191,501 million yen (+ 0.1% year-on-year), operating proﬁt of 20,850 million yen (+ 0.1 %), ordinary proﬁt of 21,333 million yen (+ 0.4%), and proﬁt attributable to owners of parent of 12,732 million yen (- 4.4%). Net sales, op-erating proﬁt, and ordinary proﬁt were the highest on record for the eighth consecutive year. 1 Looking Back on the Year Ended March 2020 The domestic construction market environment, which is one of our major ﬁelds was sluggish in both the residential and non-residential segments. However, our AS (Aica Solution) product range, designed to contribute to solve social problems, performed well than expected despite the market environment. Due to low raw material prices in our existing overseas businesses, there was decrease in net sales while there was increase in proﬁts. We also fulﬁlled ﬁve M&A projects and en-hanced our business foundations. 2 The Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Our measurements*1 *1. Based on the situation as of the end of June, 2020 ■ Impact on Plants and Raw Materials Procurement Due to the spread of the COVID-19, some of our overseas locations temporarily suspended its operations. All plants have now resumed its operation. In raw materials procurement, BCP measures proved effective and there was no major im-pact. We fulﬁlled our supply responsibilities to our customers. ■ Strengthening of BCP and Promotion of Work Style Reform Experiencing the global pandemic of the COVID-19 has brought a number of issues in our raw materials procurement and operation systems. We take measures to ensure that we are able to secure raw materials under any circumstances by having multiple suppliers, we will decentralize in different CSR is our management axis: we strive to be a corporate entity the society needs. We continue to develop sustainably. Yuji Ono Representative Director and President countries and regions. We will also decentralize and multiply our production sites to optimize our structure for fulﬁlling our responsibilities as a supplier. Furthermore, answering to the government call, we quickly introduced remote work for some sites in Japan and overseas. In Japan, we discontinued remote work after the government lifted the state of emergency. We have set up structures to respond ﬂexibly, depending on the circumstances. At our pro-duction sites where the remote work is not possible, we have enforced even more stringent measures. ■ Product proposals for new lifestyles This year, the world underwent a complete transformation and social norms have changed toward the co-existence with the virus. Under these circumstances, our antiviral construction material range, Virutect (Visus Protect) Series, launched lastto business solution. We shall continue to identify new needs promptly and expand our product range that could contribute to society. 3 To Achieve AICA's 10 Years Vision (→P19) Our Medium-Term Business Plan "C&C 2000" (→P20) is in its ﬁnal year this ﬁscal year. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of our ﬁnancial targets would most likely to be unachieved. However, we shall continue to implement the various measures described below, in line with the policy set in C&C 2000 towards the sustainable growth. We identify what we need to do now for the AICA's 10 Years Vision and shall invest appropriately to R&D and equipment. year, is being incorporated into this new lifestyle. As explained ■ AS Product, Virutect Series antiviral construction materials in the AICA Virtuous Circle Model (→P9), we have listened to We have designated products that help to solve a variety of all our stakeholders and developed products that contribute social problems as AS (Aica Solution) products and focusing About AICA Message from the President About AICA our efforts on their development and sales expansion. Inquiries about the range of antiviral construction materials, Virutect Series, which we launched last year, have increased sharply. It has begun with the launch of the high pressure laminates (HPL), AICA Virutect. It then expanded to CERARL for walls and Postform Counter, the U.D. COMFORT door for medi-cal and nursing homes and toilet booth. It has now been in-troduced to various settings, including medical and nursing homes, childcare centres, educational institutions, shops and restaurants, ofﬁces, factories, and housing. We are striving to grow Virutect Series sales to 5 billion yen in three years' time. to achieve this goal, we would need to capture all the possible needs by applying the antiviral properties to various products, for ﬂoorings, walls, furnitures and building material applications both in the residential and non-residential markets. ■ Strengthening Specialty & Performance Materials being responsible for the Next Generation The focus of our efforts to build a stronger corporate con-stitution through business diversiﬁcation is the Specialty & Performance Materials business. We are pursuing the ex-pansion of product and sales increase of products for the non-construction sector, such as automobiles, electronic devices, hygiene products and clothing. Evermore Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (EMC) joined the AICA Group in January 2018. They acquired a urethane manufacturer in Vietnam in July 2020 and has expanded further. EMC holds a large share in the global market for polyurethane systems (PUS) for trainers' soles. They also have advantages in the ﬁelds where AICA has never explored, such as textiles for clothing and cross-linking agents for food packaging. We shall continue to leverage EMC's advanced resin design technologies and gain shares in new markets and ﬁelds. ■ Strengthening of overseas business In December 2019, four Wilsonart companies in the Asia/ Oceania region joined AICA Group. Wilsonart is an US-based global manufacturer of high pressure laminates (HPL). In March 2020, AICA HPL Trading joint stock company that took over the CHI Group, a Vietnam-based HPL sales companys' business joined AICA Group. With such acquisitions, AICA Group's construction materials business platform in the Asia/ Oceania region was streamlined enormously. Through aggressive M&A activities, our overseas business obtained production sites, sales networks and bench strength. Our business has become even more resilient with the en-hancement of various skills and knowledge. We will strive to optimize our sales strategies by making the most of our Chemical Products and Construction Materials Businesses. CSR-oriented Management, Balancing Economic and Social Values AICA is a company that operates business globally. And, we strongly believe that it is our duty to address the social problems in the world sincerely and conduct corporate activi-ties to solve those problems. We are dedicating to deepening our activities and strengthening our corporate structures. As such, we enable to be united as a group to confront towards social agendas, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). ■ Strengthening of Frameworks for Promotion of CSR From the perspective of strengthening the supervisory func-tion of the Board of Directors over the CSR Committee, which leads AICA's CSR initiatives, CSR Committee would now report to the Board Meeting instead of the Management Meeting. To strengthen CSR collaboration with our overseas Group com-panies, AICA Asia Paciﬁc Holding Pte. Ltd. welcomed a Senior Manager, Sustainability & Operation Excellence. We launched the Climate Change Response Project in April 2020 in order to strengthen support to climate change issues. Working to-gether with the development and production divisions as well as the administrative divisions, this project will consider and About AICA implement measures aimed at drastic improvements in our environmental indicators. In May 2020, we expressed our Frameworks for Promotion of CSR Since April 2020 Chairperson: Satoshi Toudou, Director and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Vice Chairperson: Ryoji Mori, Director and Managing Executive OfﬁcerSecretariat: MembersCorporate Planning Department Corporate Planning Division, Purchasing Division, Human Resources Division, Quality Assurance Division, General Affairs Division, Legal Division, Safety and Environment Division, Sales Administration Division, Overseas Planning Division, Research and Development Division, AAPH* Sustainability Division countenance to the TCFD. We intend to pursue the appropri-ate information disclosure related to climate change. Coordination ...Changes in Frameworks Various Committees and Projects ・Corporate Ethics Committee ・Internal Control Committee ・Information Management Committee ・Business Continuity Plan (BCP) Committee ・Overseas Group Governance Committee ・C&C Promotion Committee ・QEO Committee ・Security and Trade Control Committee ・Climate Change Response Project ・Work Style Reform Promotion Project ・Diversity Promotion Project Etc. *AICA Asia Paciﬁc Holding Pte. Ltd. ■ Strengthening of Corporate Governance In June 2020, we transitioned to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee with the objective of improving the transparency of our management. The Audit and Supervisory Committee consists of more than half of external directors, is responsible for auditing and supervising the legality and ap-propriateness of the execution of business. As such, we are able to enforce our corporate governance further and also to build a framework that would meet our stakeholders' expecta-tions in Japan and overseas. We also launched an Overseas Planning Department and an Overseas Group Governance Committee with the objective of strengthening governance in our overseas Group companies. Given the current situation, with the sharp rise in overseas Group companies through M&As in recent years, we have set these divisions up to strengthen structures. Diagram of Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee ● Company with Board of Auditors About AICA ● Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee (from June 23, 2020) ■ To realize a corporation that develops sustainably Our corporate philosophy includes the word, "Symbiosis". We are responsible to all our stakeholders. In fact, we have been ensuring for business activities and product develop-ment that are environment and human beings-conscious. Recognizing that AICA's ideology has much in common withthe one that the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) has, we announced our participation in UNGC in 2019. We aim to realize a corporation that is needed by society and that grows sustainably, holding CSR at the core of its management. Virtuous Circle Model and Core Competences About AICA Virtuous Circle Model Concept Through engagement with our stakeholders, the AICA Group identiﬁes social issues and acknowledges them as risks, as well as turning them into business opportunities. We will achieve social contribution and sustainable business growth by developing and expanding sales of our AS (Aica Solution) products that solve social issues. Virtuous Circle Model to Balance Financial and Non-ﬁnancial Matters ■ Global warming

■ Depletion of natural resources

■ Labor shortages/diversity Leveraging ■ Sustainable growth of net sales and pro t

■ ROE 10% or more

■ Building of risk-resistant portfolio

■ Healthy nancial base The AICA Group and the SDGs As a company that operates business on a global scale, by signing the UN Global Compact, the AICA group has committed to working toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has commenced various activities to achieve them. We reviewed our materialities in FY2018, and sorted out the relevance between the issues in the materialities and the SDGs, clarifying anew the important business activities that the AICA Group should undertake to tackle global social issues. We will tackle social issues through various corporate activities hand in hand with the stakeholders and contribute to the sustainable society. 3 Core Competences to Accelerate the Virtuous Circle Model The AICA Group has attained the top market share in speciﬁc sectors. We continue to provide products that are essential to the world. We have three unique strengths. We are a chemical company but operates in the design domain, proposing ﬁnely detailed solutions with its global network. About AICA We provide highly original products with our proprietary technologies. The chemical technologies we have cultivated since company's establishment, have been the foundation of our business. Having resin synthesis technology as Chemical technologies our core technology for various adhesive products, we enable to develop innovative products by applying such technologies to the construction materials and Specialty & Performance Materials. We strive to solve social issues with the power of chemistry and enrich our lives. We create new value with the power of design. Design Sending products out into the world that incorporate the latest trends, centering on our high pressure lami-nates (HPL) that have the top share in Japanese mar-ket, we have established a ﬁrm position as a building materials manufacturer that adorns spaces. As well as proposing the beauty of colors and pat-terns, we take social issues that we have identiﬁed through communication with our stakeholders and design easy-to-use shapes, safe structures, and inno-vations that lead to health and security. We create new value with the power of design and build a pleasant future in which anyone can live comfortably. We have developed frameworks that enable meticulous response. Sales Network We have developed sales networks to deliver our products to our customers promptly. In Japan, as well as locating sales ofﬁces in various parts of the country, we have formed the AICA Distributors' Organization, an association of distributors with a wealth of specialist knowledge about our products. Overseas, predominantly in the Asian region, weare using M&As to expand our overseas sales network. We have established separate holding companies overseas for the Chemical Products and Construction Materials Businesses. Through this, we are identifying local needs that are rooted in the local regions and pur-suing the localization of our businesses overseas. Transformation of Value Creation About AICA With the resin synthesis technologies that we have cultivated since our foundation at the core, we have re-organized our portfolio of businesses ﬂexibly in line with the times. Our spirit of challenge and creation, including challenges in new businesses and the use of synergies, has been passed down from the past to the present. 1950/11 Established 1936 1940/11 1960/11 1970/11 1936~1945 ▶Launched Japan's ﬁrst urea-based resin adhesive, "AICHI-MUTEKI-NORI" (1939) 1946~1954 ▶Launched melamine resin-baked paint (1951) Social Background and Products Created by the AICA Group 1955~1966 ▶Launched "AICA" high pressure laminate (HPL) (1960) 1967~1976 ▶Launched "AICA POSTFORM" (1968) ▶Launched wall coating material "JOLYPATE" (1975) 1936 1960s-1970s Late 1980s Development of Japan's ﬁrst synthetic resin adhesive Contribution to development of odorless plywood Use of rubber trees that had been discarded as scrap We developed a urea-based resin adhesive with strong adhesive properties and water resistance. This drove the shift from natural adhesives to high-performance synthetic resin adhesives. To increase productivity of plywood in response to expanding demand, we developed a no-clamp melamine urea formaldehyde resin adhesive. We encouraged increased use of this adhesive, which has low formal-dehyde detection, and odorless ply-woods were born. Rubber tree wood left over from the sap extraction process was recycled into laminated lumber and turned into stair components and counters. This attracted attention as a pioneering concept in the effective use of forest resources. Patent for urea-based resin adhesiveWe were awarded an honor from the Sultan of the Malaysian state of Kedah. Uses M&UAssestoMb&uAilds atopblautiflodramptlhaatftowrmoutlhdant owtobueld not be swayed sbwy aJyaepdanbeysJeacpoansetsruecctoionnstmruacrtkieotntmreanrdkset trends OperatingOppreoratt(inxg10p0romtil(lxio1n0y0enm) illion yen) Number oNf unmewbehrooufsninegwshtaoruts i(nxg10s,t0a0rt0s (uxn1it0s,)000 units) Area of prAivraetae-osfepcrtiovar tneo-sne-rcetsoirdnenotnia-rlesidential 2021/3 2021/3 IncorporIantceosrpnonra-tresindoen-tiraelsmidaernkteiatlamndarakceht iaenvdesachieves MaterialsMaterials growth dgersopwiteh detsepritoeradteintegrmioraartkientgemnvairrkoentmeennvtironment ConstrucCtionstruction 2 building sbtauritlsdi(nmgilsliotanrtms (m) illion m2) 1980/111980/11 1990/3 1990/3 2000/3 2000/3 2010/3 2010/3 *2 Covers onl*y2foCuorvmerosnothnslydfouuertmo othnethcshdanugeetoinththeecehnadngoef tinhethenaencdiaolfytehaer. naNnBc:iaCl yoenasro. lidNatBed: Caocncsooulnidtiantgedbeagcacnoufrnotmingthbe gyeaanrfreonmdetdheNyoevaermebnedre1d9N7o9v.eAmll baecrco1u9n7t9in.gAlyleaacrcsopurniotirntgoytehartsaprerionrotno-cthoantsaorliedantoend-.consolidated. 1977~1986 ▶Launched premium wooden door "EASTERN CHERRY DOOR" (1978) ▶Launched high pressure laminate (HPL) "AICA COLOR SYSTEM 105" (1984) 1987~1994 ▶Captured top share of Japanese HPL market ▶Launched melamine noncombustible decorative panel "CERARL" (1989) 1995~2009 ▶"CERARL" becomes a huge success as kitchen panel (1996 -) ▶Inaugural edition of "Environmental Report" (1999) 2010~ ▶Acquired shares in subsidiary of Dynea's Asia-Paciﬁc division (2012) ▶Acquired shares in Evermore Chemical Industries (2018) ▶Acquired shares in Wilsonart subsidiary in Asia-Paciﬁc region (2019) About AICA 400 360 320 280 240 200 160 120 80 40 1990s-2000s 2010 2017- Compliant to sick house syndrome Support forest resources protection From the 1990s, hypersensitivity to chemical substances, as exem-pliﬁed by sick house syndrome, became a serious social problem. In response to the Revised Building Standards Act of 2003 and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare guidelines of 2002, we launched AICA ECO-ECO BOND, a healthy-housing adhesive that contained no restricted substances such as formaldehyde, toluene, and xylene. We were the ﬁrst Japanese manufacturer of high pres-sure laminates (HPL) to obtain Forest Sustainability Council (FSC/PEFC) certiﬁcation for certain of our HPL products. Subsequently, we were awarded the Biomass mark for those same products and for some of our decorative board products. Development and expansion sales of AS products AICA ECO-ECO BOND when it was ﬁrst released We positioned product ranges that contribute to the solution of social issues as AS (Aica Solution) products and concentrated our efforts into developing and ex-panding sales of those product ranges. The objectives of those products are many and diverse, including alleviating labor short-ages, reducing waste, and build-ing safe cities. High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Polyester Decorative Marless Board Panels Genealogy of the Power of Chemistry The chemical technologies we have attained since the company's foundation are AICA's core technologies and an important pillar in creating highly original products. Our history began with the development of adhesives. Then, it has been passed onto the respective businesses that have branched out from those beginnings, and continues to evolve today. About AICA MUTEKI- AICHI- NORI Started from "resin paper" born of synergy between the adhesive business and paper manufacturing business. This is our current core products. CERARL became a major success. We developed dedicated adhesives to curb warpage peculiar to CERARL, through collaboration with Chemical Products Business. About AICA Our Businesses About AICA Chemical Products Business Infrastructure business fostering core technologies Since having developed the very ﬁrst urea resin adhesive in Japan in 1936, we have been developing products that lead its generation with our chemical synthetic technology. Since 2000, we have been focusing on expanding functional material products as our new business ﬁeld and being versatile. Business domains billion yen Automobiles Wood processingArchitectural Civil works Electronic materials Industrial products Main Products Adhesives Construction resins Industrial and Architectual adhesives Adhesives used in the manufacture of wooden furniture products and building materials and on construction sites. Wall coating materials (JOLYPATE) Acrylic-based architectural coating used on interior and exterior walls in housing, shops, public facilities, etc. Residential Non-residential Specialty & Performance Materials Hot melts Adhesives and sealants used in automotive headlamps and photovoltaic panels due to their superior waterproof properties. Household goods Industrial resins Two businesses that realize Resins used as a raw material in plywood and laminated lumber, abrasives, casting molds, adhesives, and other industrial products. Floor coating materials (JOLYACE) Synthetic resin ﬂoor coating materials used on areas that require high durability and heat resistance, such as factories and warehouses. Residential Non-residential UV-curable resins Instant-curing resins used in electronic products such as smartphones and PCs, building materials, etc. Composite board resins Resins used to form boards made by binding together wooden materials that have been turned into chips or ﬁbers. Repair/reinforcing materials, corrosion preventive materials (Dynamic Resin) Resin products including repair materials for concrete structures, materials to prevent falling tiles. Residential Non-residential Polymer beads Highly reﬁned bead-shaped resin products used as ingredients in cosmetic products, light diffusers, and modifying agents. We develop innovative products making use of our chemical technolo-gy fostered in the chemical products business. We enable to offer myri-ad products including high pressured laminates (HPL) as a key product which has the largest share in Japan. We add beauty to the architectur-al spaces with wide variations. Construction Materials Business Provide innovative products by applying chemical technology Business domains High pressure laminates (HPL) (CELSUS, FLARETECT) With their abundant range of colors and patterns and their superior durability, these are used as surface for tables and furniture used in shops, hospitals, ofﬁces. We hold a more-than-70% share of the Japanese market for these products. Boards, ﬁlms, etc. (AICA POLY, Altyno) Residential Non-residential Main Products Decorative boards, which are plywood with a decorative surface created with polyester resin, etc., are used predominantly for furniture and wall surfaces. Architectural ﬁlms are used mainly on wall surfaces and for ﬁttings. About AICA Residential Non-residential Melamine noncombustible decorative panels (CERARL) Counter tops (Postform, Artiﬁcial marble, Engineered stone) HPL for wall surfaces that are certiﬁed as noncombustible. These products became a major hit for residential kitchen panels. These are used in hospitals, schools, transport facilities, due to their robustness, design, and ease of construction. Residential Non-residential From counters made with HPL to acrylic-resin artiﬁcial marble and engineered stone made with natural crystals, we have an extensive line-up of the major counter materials. Noncombustible decorative panels (ARDICA, LUNALITE, MACE, MOISS) Fittings & Interior Housing Materials Residential Non-residential Noncombustible panels for walls. They include wall ﬁnishing materials made by decorating calcium silicate boards with resin or sheets, extruded cement panels for exterior walls, and interior wall materials with humidity regulation and deodorant properties. Residential Non-residential Finished products such as doors, sliding doors, storage, and toilet booths made with materials such as HPL and decorative boards. Our strengths lie in the abundant range of colors and patterns as well as our universal design. Residential Non-residential Group Network Location Major products handled Construction Materials Business In AICA's 10 Years Vision, we have set ourselves a goal of earning at least 45% of our net sales from our overseas business by the year ending March 2027. We are striving to further develop our overseas business through the establishment of new overseas sites and the proactive use of M&As. Major sites overseas (as of August 31, 2020) AICA Asia Laminates Holding Co., Ltd. Aica Laminates India Pvt. Ltd. PT. AICA Indonesia PT. Techno Wood Indonesia Aica Laminates Vietnam Co., Ltd. Sois Mendinni Industrial Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Wilsonart (Thailand) Company Limited Wilsonart (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Wilsonart Australia Pty Ltd. 10 Wilsonart Asia Limited AICA HPL Trading Joint StockCompany Overseas holding company for Construction Materials Business Manufacture and sale of high pressure laminates (HPL) Manufacture and sale of high pressure laminates (HPL), melamine noncombustible decorative panels, and industrial adhesivesManufacture and sale of boards Manufacture and sale of high pressure laminates (HPL) and melamine noncombustible decorative panelsSale of construction materialsManufacture and sale of high pressure laminates (HPL) Manufacture and sale of high pressure laminates (HPL) and noncombustible decorative panels. Manufacture and sale of low pressure laminates Sale of high pressure laminates (HPL) and noncombustible building materials Sale of high pressure laminates (HPL) Location Major products handled Chemical Products Business AICA Asia Paciﬁc Holdings Group AICA Asia Paciﬁc Holding Pte. Ltd. 2 Dynea (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. 3 Dynea (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. 4 Dynea (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. SHENYANG AICA-HOPE KOGYO Co., Ltd. KUNSHAN AICA KOGYO CO., LTD. 7 AICA Dong Nai Co., Ltd. 8 PT. AICA INDRIA 9 PT Aica Mugi Indonesia 10 AICA Singapore Pte. Ltd.

11 AICA HATYAI Co., Ltd.

12 Aica Bangkok Co., Ltd.

13 Thai Chemical Corporation Ltd. 14 AICA Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

15 AICA NZ Limited

16 DYNEA PAKISTAN LIMITED Overseas holding company for Chemical Products BusinessManufacture and sale of industrial adhesives and resins, plywood adhesives, composite board resins, and specialty & performance materialsSale of chemical products Manufacture and sale of industrial adhesives and resins, plywood adhesives, composite board resins, and specialty & performance materialsManufacture and sale of industrial resinsManufacture and sale of installation adhesives, construction resins, and specialty & performance materials Manufacture and sale of industrial adhesives and resins, plywood adhesives, composite board resins, and construction resins Manufacture and sale of industrial adhesives and resins, construction adhesives, and specialty & performance materials Manufacture and sale of industrial resins, plywood adhesives, composite board resins, and overlays Manufacture and sale of industrial adhesives and resins, plywood adhesives, composite board resins, and specialty & performance materialsManufacture and sale of plywood adhesives and composite board resins Manufacture and sale of industrial adhesives and resin and specialty & performance materials Manufacture and sale of industrial adhesives and resins, composite board resins, and plasticizers Manufacture and sale of industrial adhesives and resins, plywood adhesives, and composite board resins Manufacture and sale of industrial adhesives and resins, plywood adhesives, and composite board resins Manufacture and sale of industrial adhesives, plywood adhesives, and composite board resins 2 AICA Harima Kogyo Co., Ltd. Manufacture and sale of noncombustible decorative panels EVERMORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. POU CHIEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD. CHEM-MAT TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. GIANT STAR TRADING CO., LTD. TOPCO (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD. Sale of specialty & performance materials LEADERSHIP (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD. Top Well Elastic Technology CO., LTD. Sale of specialty & performance materials U-BEST VIET NAM POLYMER INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Manufacture and sale of specialty & performance materialsManufacture and sale of specialty & performance materials Manufacture and sale of specialty & performance materials Sale of specialty & performance materials Sale of specialty & performance materials Manufacture and sale of specialty & performance materials OtherAICA America, Inc. Sale of specialty & performance materials NISHI TOKYO CHEMIX VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Sale of chemical products Construction Materials Business 1 Nagoya Plant Chemical Products Business 2 Jimokuji Plant 3 Fukushima Plant 4 Isesaki Plant 5 Ibaraki Plant

6 Tanba Plant 7 Hiroshima Plant Manufacture of high pressure laminates (HPL) and noncombustible decorative panels Manufacture of industrial adhesives and resins, Plywood adhesives, construction adhesives, construction resins, and specialty & performance materials Manufacture of construction resinsManufacture of industrial adhesives and resinsManufacture of specialty & performance materials Manufacture of specialty & performance materialsManufacture of Plywood adhesives, construction adhesives, and construction resins Group companies in Japan Construction Materials Business 1 AICA Interior Kogyo Co., Ltd. 3 AICA-TECH Kenzai Co., Ltd. AICA-TECH Engineering Co., Ltd. Chemical Products Business NISHI TOKYO CHEMIX Corporation 2 SOKO Service Co., Ltd. Manufacture and sale of counters, ﬁttings, and interior housing materials Manufacture and sale of noncombustible decorative panelsInstallation of noncombustible decorative panelsSale of chemical productsReplenishment and transport of specialty & performance materials Progress in AICA's 10 Years Vision and Medium-Term Business Plan About AICA Background to establishment of AICA's 10 years Vision AICA has established AICA's 10 years Vision with the goal of the year ending March 2027, the 90th anniversary of the company. With the aim of transforming into a solid, robust management structure that will not be easily inﬂuenced by trends in the Japanese construction market, in the Chemical Products Business, we will aim to become Asia's top manufacturer of resins for the construction sector, which supports people's lives and social infrastructure. We will also grow non-construction sectors such as automotive, daily commodities, and electronic materials. In the construction materials business, we are aiming for further business growth as a "space design manufacturer" that can provide comfort and safety to residential and non-residential living spaces. ■ Financial targets by 2027/3 AICA's 10 years Vision 2017/3 2027/3 Consolidated net sales 151.6 billion yen 300 billion yen Consolidated ordinary proﬁt 18.3 billion yen 30 billion yen ROE 9.9% 10% or more Overseas sales ratio 30.8% 45% or more ■ The future vision at 2027/3 Chemical Products Business Sales: 170 billion yen Aica Group will aim to be Asia No.1 resin manufacturer in the con-struction sector to support people's life and social infrastructure. We will also grow our business in non-construction sectors, including automotive/daily goods/ electronic materials. Construction Materials Business Sales: 130 billion yen Aica Group will stretch the strength in the interior wall materials into the exterior wall as well. We will continue to grow as a "Solution Provider for Space Design" that offers comfortability & safety in residential & non-residential buildings. Business collaboration We will continue to enhance the collaboration between Chemical products business and Construction Materials business to develop unique products that contribute to the society. Utilizing capital tie-up and M&A We will actively and efﬁciently utilize our own funds for our future growth, including capital tie-up or M&A. In order to establish a system which can respond to changes in market environment, we are strengthening group collaboration and business foundations. Optimize production & logistic systems Compliance Technology and material cooperation QEO management R&D investment Healthy ﬁnancial base IT infrastructure investment We promote diversity management. In order to develop globally competent human resources and professional human resources, we will establish a variety of development systems. Globally competent human resources Diversity Professional human resources We will put an emphasis towards engagement with stakeholders, and promote management which contributes to local communities and enhances CS and ES. Increase corporate value Corporate governance enhancement Harmony with local communities Improvement of CS & ES 2017/3 151.6 billion yen (80th anniversary) 2021/3 200 billion yen ■ Financial targets (Consolidated) ■ Basic Policy 1 To seek and realize 3 growth drivers (P21 - ) 2 Operation Base Enhancement to support the growth ❶ Sustainable growth of key domestic business by enhancing AS products*1 ❷ Development and investment in focus ﬁelds for the next generation (Non-construction ﬁelds, untapped markets in construction ﬁelds) ❸ Overseas deployment of Japanese technologies *1 AS Products: P21 *2 C&C activities: P29 *3 QEO Management: P30 ■ Investment Strategy Area expansion, expansion Item 2017/3 (Achievement) Net sales (billion yen) 151.6 Ordinary proﬁt (billion yen) 18.3 ROE 9.9% Overseas sales ratio 30.8% Amid a business environment that is going through major changes, 2021/3 (Target) such as changes in housing demand due to the shrinking population, declining birth rate and aging population, deterioration of infrastructure 200 and buildings, a growing awareness of the environment, an increase in 22 the consumption tax, and technological innovations such as IoT and AI, the Medium-Term Business Plan "C&C 2000" aims to achieve sustain- 10% or more able growth and increase our corporate value by leveraging the AICA 35% or more Group's strengths in chemistry and design to create original products that will contribute to the realization of an abundant society. Capital investment 22 billion yen Capacity expansion, line automation, IT overhaul M&A 18 billion yen Area expansion, expansion of business domains Progress in Medium-Term Business Plan 2027/3 300 billion yen (90th anniversary) R&D Expenditure 14 billion yen Introduction of new technologies, industry-academia collaboration Human resources investment Active recruitment and cultivation of global humanresources, work style reform, development of professional human resources, promotion of diversity Proactive leveraging of M&As, operation of newly established plants, and opening up of new markets enabled us to achieve dramatic growth in the ﬁrst two years of the Plan, but our forecast for the year ending March 2021, the fourth year of the Plan, are that some of our initial targets will, unfortunately, not be met due to the impact of COVID-19. ■ Progress towards ﬁnancial goals (Consolidated) 1st year 2nd year 3rd year 4th year Item 2018/3 (Achievement) 2019/3 (Achievement) 2020/3 (Achievement) 2021/3 (projected) Net sales (billion yen) 163.7 191.3 191.5 174.5 Ordinary proﬁt (billion yen) 19.6 21.2 21.3 14.7 ROE 10.1% 10.7% 9.9% 6.9% Overseas sales ratio 33.4% 42.0% 40.7% 40% or more ■ Progress of investment strategy (billion yen) Item 1st year achievement 2nd year achievement 3rd year achievement 4th year Plan Capital investment 4.52 7.89 7.13 7.0 Business investment 5.46 - 14.45 In planning R&D Expenditure 2.85 3.2 3.45 3.6 About AICA Mid-Term Business Plan Three growth drivers for the creation of new value 1 Expansion of AS productions to contribute to the solution of social issues About AICA What are AS products? We offer products that help to solve a variety of social issues, not only environmental ones, promoting them as AS (AICA Solution) products. We identify social issues through engagement with our various stakeholders and conduct product development that ex-plores ways of solving those issues. We will aim for the sustainability of both society and the company by expanding sales of high added-value products that leverage our strengths in chemistry and design in our primary business ﬁeld of the Japanese construction market. Status and future outlook for AS Products In FY2019, although the Japa-nese construction market, our pri-mary ﬁeld of business, was sluggish in both residential and non-residen-tial sectors, the Construction Mate-rials Business increased its sales, particularly of AS products, contrib-uting to growth in net sales. AS products now account for about 10% of Aica Kogyo's (parent com-pany only) net sales on a non-con-solidated basis and have become a growth driver for the company. ■ Year-on-year growth *Applicable products are reviewed every year, so the comparisons are for each ﬁscal year. (%) 150 (%) 150 FY2020 AS Products Sales Target 100 100 Year-on-year change 50 50 112% 0 0 2017 2018 2018 2019 ■ Examples of social issues in which AS products can help Social issue Value added to solution Typical AS Product that can provide value Degradation of infrastructure and buildings Extension of life of buildings Provide products for the repair of degrading buildings, products for renovations [Repair/reinforcing materials] ● DYNAMIC RESIN (method to keep exterior tiles from falling off)

● JOLY SEAL (repair of cracks in concrete, etc.) Climate change (global warming, etc.) Reduction of CO2 during transport Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by developing and expanding sales of products that have good load efﬁciency, e.g. reducing weight of products. [Noncombustible building materials] ● ARDICA (UV-curable noncombustible decorative panel) [Boards, ﬁlms, etc.] ● ALTYNO (Architectural ﬁlms) Shortage of skilled workers on building sites Easy-to-install products Develop products that are easy to construct, to augment the shortage of skilled workers resulting from labor shortages accompanying the declining birth rate and aging population. [High Pressure Laminate (HPL)] ● MELATACK (HPL with adhesive backing)

● Magnet Melamine EV (HPL with magnetic backing) Depletion of natural resources Protection of the natural environment Curb forest felling and quarrying of stone materials through the effective use of wood and stone materials and proposals for alternative materials. [Countertops] ● Postform Counter (High pressure laminate (HPL) counter)

● Fiore Stone (engineered stone) Diversity Universal design Promote the development of products that people of all ages can use, from small children to the elderly. [Fittings, Interior Housing Materials] ● MANA BOOTH (melamine toilet booth for children) [high pressure laminate(HPL)] [CERARL] [countertops] [ﬁttings, interior housing materials] ● Virutect Series (antiviral construction materials) China-Japan Union Hospital of Jilin University (Changchun, China), which has decided to install AICA Virutect and CERARL Virutect in the corridors of its ICU and emergency department The conventional AICA PUR HARD construction method has been praised for its superior durability and has been adopted in places such as factories where unmanned forklifts (AGV) bearing heavy loads move around. The AH construction method retains the durability of the conventional method, and with the use of AICA's proprietary resin design technology, decoloring due to UV rays has been curbed, so it can now be used in auto repair shops that are half outdoors. Further, shrinkage stress resulting from cure shrinkage has been signiﬁcantly reduced, eliminating the need to deal withcut joints for the prevention of peeling, thus reducing construction period. Virutect Series Due to the impact of globalization, viruses and bacteria are spread-ing more easily in all seasons, making measures to combat them in-creasingly important. AICA Virutect is a high pressure laminate (HPL) with embedded antiviral agent that was launched in January 2019 to offer a solution to this kind of social issue. Antiviral construction ma-terials are being actively adopted in medical and welfare facilities, childcare and educational facilities, and similar places to eliminate causes of users' concern as much as possible. To assistance in society's transition to a "new normal," we have expanded the range of these products to include CERARL Virutect, a melamine noncombustible decorative panel with embedded antiviral agent, and toilet booths, doors, counters, and other products that have AICA Virutect as the surface material. By expanding the range of applicable products, we plan to capture all manner of needs in the residential and non-residential markets and in ﬂoor, wall, furniture and ﬁxture applications and grow Virutect Series sales to 5 billion yen in three years' time. Results of weather resistance testing [irradiation for 300 hours with germicidal lamp] New method PUR HARD AH Construction Method Conventional method General epoxy pour and spread method No need for cut joints, for quicker construction Heat-resistant type can be used in food processing plants, etc. Development and investment in focus ﬁelds for the next generation About AICA Strengthening the non-construction sector in the Specialty & Performance Materials Business and promoting business diversiﬁcation Attaining total proposals for interior spaces with the launch of a completely new kind of ﬂoor material Opening up markets for expanding new applications through the roll-out of Evermore Chemical Industry products Leveraging the strength of Melamine Tile to distinguish our products from our competitors The Evermore Chemical Industry Group (EMC Group), which became part of the AICA Group in January 2018, is pursuing new initiatives, such as rolling out its textile adhesives for adher-ing different types of fabric in Japan, as well as its mainstay cross-linking agents. EMC Group produces everything from up-stream materials to ﬁnished resin products, so combining this with our design technologies has made it possible to create products that better suit the preferences of customers. In July 2020, the EMC Group further reinforced its production facilities by making two Vietnamese companies that own poly-urethane manufacturing equipment into its subsidiaries. Its aim is to expand its share in the booming Vietnamese market. In July 2019, we began selling Melamine Tile, a completely new kind of ﬂoor material that has opened up a new product area. After about a year of marketing of this product, it has been praised for its dirt and scratch resistance and has achieved a certain level of success, including being adopted as the ﬂoor material for a major apparel store. Under social circumstances of a chronic shortage of skilled workers, Melamine Tile have also been recognized for their relative ease of construction. By further expanding sales of Melamine Tiles which endeavor to provide a difference from products in the conventional ﬂoor market, we will offer our own original suggestions, including for furniture, ﬁx-tures, and wall surfaces. New production site in Vietnam with polyurethane manufacturing facilities Lumiart HC Series of hard-coat 3D decorative ﬁlm, which boasts high stretchability Competitive advantage of Melamine Tile The hard-coat 3D decorative ﬁlm we have developed boasts a stretch rate of 250% and it also has excellent chemical and wear resistance. This product, made with UV coating that we have spent more than ten years researching, succeeds in achieving both extensibility and wear resistance, two attributes that would ordinarily be traded off against each other. In addition to their resistance to scratches and dirt and excellent ease of construction, another strength of Melamine Tile is its ease of maintenance. Because it does not mark easily, any dirt can be wiped off with a damp cloth, and no waxing is needed. This will al-leviate the burden of cleaning and also contribute to cost savings. The Lumiart HC Series targets automotive interior decorative components such as instrument panels. We have also succeed-ed in the development of an "S Grade" product that is suitable for exteriors and, a "Texture Grade" product that offers a surface texture. We are currently proposing these products to automo-tive manufacturers. We are promoting this business in anticipa-tion of full-scale mass production in several years' time. Hard coat ﬁlm after 3D decorative formingFilm being stretched External appearance after heel mark resistance testExternal appearance after hairdye resistance test Overseas roll-out of Japanese technology Creating further synergy, centering on the good-performing PF resins business Building a foundation in the growing Asia market through active leveraging of M&As Overseas Planning Department established with aim of strengthening cooperation with overseas Group companies Wilsonart's Asia-Paciﬁc region companies become part of AICA Group In April 2020, we established a new Overseas Planning De-partment. The Business Promotion Ofﬁce in the Overseas Plan-ning Department shares information that transcends the bound-aries of Group companies and organizations with the aim of pursuing business with greater speed while making the most of each group's strengths. For example, we developed and de-signed PUR Hot Melts for wood, which are produced by the EMC Group and distributed using sales channels of the AICA Asia Paciﬁc Holding Group (AAPH Group). Each group will con-tinue to make the most of their development strengths, produc-tion strengths, and sales networks to propose products to meet customers' needs. In December 2019, four Asian operating companies owned by Wilsonart, a major manufacturer of high pressure laminates (HPL), became part of AICA Group. Wilsonart was established in Texas, U.S.A., in 1956 and currently operates all over the globe. This acquisition not only of Wilsonart's brand power but also its production sites and sales networks is a major step toward the expansion of our market share in the Asia/Oceania region. We will leverage the respective strengths of Wilsonart and AICA and demonstrate synergy through the expansion of sales opportuni-ties by rolling out Wilsonart's original products that we do not have and, where both companies have similar products, differen-tiating between them with design to optimize our product offer-ings. Wilsonart (Shanghai) employees with AICA Group executives Strengthening the Vietnamese market which continues to show economic growthIncrease in demand in China for environmentally friendly PF resins for bamboo applications With the increase in environmental awareness in China, de-mand for PF resins for bamboo applications has risen sharply. Because bamboo grows quickly in about four to ﬁve years, it is more environmentally friendly than slower growing trees. Artiﬁcial wood made from bamboo using PF resin manufactured by the AAPH Group offers excellent dimensional stability and durability, so is sold as a high-grade product. It boasts a high share of the high-grade market in China, and with sales routes to the United States and Europe as well, further growth is expected for this product going forward. While taking advantage of the technologies of our PF Resin Division in Japan, which is strong in industrial markets such as the automobile industry, we will meet the broader needs for PF resins in the Asia/Oceania region. In March 2020, through Aica Asia Laminates Holding Co., Ltd., we established AICA HPL Trading joint stock company. This company took over the operations of the companies of the CHI Group, our HPL distributor in Vietnam. Vietnam has a population of just over 100 million and a market that is expected to show massive growth as the "next China". We began manufacturer of HPL at Aica Laminates Vietnam Co., Ltd. in May 2019, so we now have both manufacturing and distribution arms in Vietnam. Aica Laminates Vietnam is the ﬁrst company to manufacture HPL in Vietnam. Leveraging our strengths in manufacturing and distri-bution, we will aim to expand sales of HPL not only in Vietnam itself, but throughout Asia through exports to other neighboring countries. Signing ceremony About AICA Chemical Products Business About AICA Kenji Ebihara To become No. 1 in Asia We will use our core technologies to expand our high added-value prod-ucts and contribute to society, while pursuing a transformation into a more proﬁtable business. Taking maximum advantage of our overseas Group companies, we will engage in the ex-pansion of synergies and the strength-ening of BCP and governance, in our aim to become No. 1 in Asia. Nobuyuki Omura As a pillar in the non-construction sector Director and Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Head of the Chemical Products Company Director and Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Head of the Specialty & Performance Materials Company Merging the resin design technol-ogies and quality control methods we have cultivated in Japan with the technologies and sales networks of our overseas Group companies, we will build a pillar of proﬁtability in the non-construction sector. We will swiftly capture the needs of the new normal era, such as antiviral performance, automation, and digitalization, and expand the arena in which AICA can ﬂourish and succeed. Trends in Business Performance ■ Net Sales (billion yen) ■ Operating proﬁt (billion yen) ■ Sales performance by product category 8.1 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 Average annual growth 7.7% Average annual growth10.7% Net Sales 89.4 billion yen Operating proﬁt 5.7 billion yen FY2020 Targets FY2019 Results In adhesive products, in Japan, sales of adhesives for laminated lumber and industrial phenol resins were sluggish, but our adhe-sives for construction and plywood adhesives performed well, allowing us to increase overall sales of adhesives. Meanwhile, overseas, sales volumes increased in China, prompted by the tightening of environmental regulations, and in Thailand, but lower raw material prices led to a drop in sales prices and net sales revenue was down. In construction resin products, the exterior and interior ﬁnishing coat, JOLYPATE, improved over last year, but ﬂoor coating materials for factories and warehouses and repair/reinforcing materials for civil works were sluggish, resulting in an overall decline in sales over the previous year. In the Specialty & Performance Materials Business, in which we are focusing our efforts to make inroads into the non-construction sector, UV-curable resins for electronic materials and silicone products performed well in Japan, but Acrylic emulsion and water-based compounds products for coating and textile applications and polymer beads for industrial applications were sluggish, resulting in a decline over the previous year. Overseas, on the other hand, due to the review of low-proﬁt trades by Evermore Chemical Industry, which has been included in consolidated results since the previous year, and falling sales prices due to lower raw material prices, net sales were down over the previous year, but a focus on business with higher proﬁt margins led to a major increase in proﬁt. These results brought about net sales of 103,945 million yen (-4.7% year-on-year). Operating proﬁt (before deduction of unallocated operating expenses) was 8,123 million yen (+9.1% year-on-year). Adhesives Expanding overseas business and creating investment effectiveness The AAPH*1 Group accounts for about half of the Chemical Products Business's net sales. While falling raw material prices have caused a fall in net sales, proﬁt margins have increased, and we will push forward on our expansionary path. ■ Development of lignin-phenol resin made with plant-derived raw materials AAPH, the overseas holding company for our Chemical Products Business, has succeed- ed in the development of a lignin-phenol res-in, made by combining lignin, a plant-derived unutilized resource (biomass) with PF resin. With the growing seriousness of environmen-tal issues, there are several R&D projects un-derway around the world on combining lignin and PF resin. AAPH was one of the ﬁrst com-panies in the Asia/Oceania region to start this kind of research and it has succeeded in de-veloping a lignin-phenol resin. Going forward, it will pursue the commercialization of the product as a plywood adhesive. The AICA Group will continue to engage in the devel-opment of products that make use of recy-clable materials. ■ Expansion of sale of PF resin for bamboo materials In China, demand is growing for man-made wood made with bamboo, due to a growing awareness of environmental issues. The AAPH Group sells a binder resin that is indis-pensable in the manufacture of man-made wood. ■ Effective use of bamboo Bamboo CrushingCompression For arti cial wood About AICA *A related article appears on P24. Construction resins Emphasising on expanding sales of differentiated commodities In recent years, a shortage of skilled workers on construction sites has become a social issue. We are playing our part of solve this problem by providing products that require less construction effort. We are also concentrating our efforts on repair/reinforcement prod-ucts to contribute to the extension of life of buildings and to ensure their safety. Before application After application Clear membrane makes it possible to check changes in the crack after application Gun-type applicator enables quick and easy repairs of cracks in concrete Specialty & Performance Materials Synergy expansion between Aica Kogyo, AAPH Group, and EMC*2 Group EMC has captured the top share of the market for polyurethane systems (PUS) for athletic shoe soles in Vietnam. With the aim of the localization of this business, EMC has acquired a urethane man-ufacturer in Vietnam, to secure sufﬁcient land and manufacturing equipment. EMC is now aiming to grow its share of the polyure-thane market in Vietnam, which is expected to expand further. EMC has captured the top share of the market for polyurethane systems (PUS) for athletic shoe soles in Vietnam. *1 AAPH: AICA Asia Paciﬁc Holding Pte. Ltd. *2 EMC_ Evermore Chemical Industry Construction Materials Business About AICA Expansion of overseas business and pursuit of added value Last ﬁscal year, we established and expanded our bases for the Construction Materials Business in the Asia/ Oceania region. We are optimizing our portfolio and forging ahead with the goal of achieving 30 billion yen in overseas sales in the Construction Materials Business in the year ending March 2027. We will also expand our range of functional, high value-added products and address a variety of challenges for adapting to a drastically changing society, climate, and environment. One example of this is the Virutect Series of antiviral construction materials that offer "new lifestyle spaces for the new normal." Yukihiro Iwase Director and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer/Head of the Building & Housing Materials Company Trends in Business Performance ■ Net Sales (billion yen) ■ Operating proﬁt (billion yen) ■ Sales performance by product category 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 Average annual growth 4.7% Average annual growth 5.4% Noncombustible building materials CERARL Net Sales 85.1 billion yen Operating proﬁt 12.3 billion yen FY2020 Targets FY2019 Results Sales of high pressure laminate (HPL) in Japan were down year-on-year due to the decline in the area of new building starts in the non-residential sector, but overseas sales were up due to an increase in sales volumes in India and Indonesia. Further, thanks to the con-tribution of Sois Mendinni Industrial Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd., the Chinese company whose results have been included in our con-solidated results from the second quarter of the consolidated accounting period, which enabled us to increase overall sales for the year. In boards and ﬁlms, our general-purpose decorative polyester plywood boards struggled, resulting in a year-on-year decline. Our melamine noncombustible decorative panel CERARL has steadily captured demand for residential kitchen panel applications, educational facilities, medical and welfare facilities, shops, ofﬁces, public facilities, and the like. There has also been increased adop-tion of CERARL Deodorization Type and CERARL Virutect, a melamine noncombustible decorative panel with embedded antiviral agent, resulting in an increase in sales over the previous year. In noncombustible building materials, thanks to the synergy with AICA-TECH Kenzai Co., Ltd., LUNALIGHT, our decorative acrylic calcium silicate panels, and MACE, our extruded cement panels, are capturing demand in sports facilities, educational facilities, fac-tories and warehouses, hotels, and retail facilities, enabling us to increase sales in this category. In the counter/postform product category, handwashing basin countertops for small children made with our artiﬁcial marble, CORI-AN, has captured thriving demand in the new construction and renovation of childcare facilities, and our premium engineered stone, Fiore Stone, has also captured demand in kitchens and vanity countertops, resulting in an increase in sales. In ﬁttings and interior housing materials, our U.D. (Universal Design) Comfort Series of functional ﬁttings for medical and welfare facilities performed well, but our range of residential ﬁttings slumped due to a harsh market environment, resulting in a year-on-year decline. These results brought about net sales of 87,555 million yen (+6.4% year-on-year). Operating proﬁt (before deduction of unallocated operating expenses) was 15,874 million yen (-1.8% year-on-year). Domestic market Focus on on-site construction products, centered on AS* products ■ Antivirus construction materials New viruses are being discovered all the time. With the aim of forming a society that co-exists with these viruses, we offer prod-ucts that ease such concerns. For table tops used by multiple people For doors and walls at medical and welfare facilities and educational facilities ■ Easier construction products The Japanese construction market is facing a chronic shortage of skilled workers. We will contribute to solving this social issue by ex-panding our range of products that are eas-ier and quicker to construction and apply. HPL with an adhesive backing can be used to repair just the top of table. Advanced-design panels that can be adhered directly to modular bath units ■ Break into new markets We will concentrate our efforts on expanding sales of Fiore Stone, demand for which con-tinues to grow, and of Melamine Tile, which we launched last year, while also working on open-ing up new markets. Demand for the engineered stone, Fiore Stone, for kitchen countertops is increasing. Sales of Melamine Tile are increasing, primarily in commercial facilities. *Abbreviation for "AICA Solution". Products that help solve social issues. Overseas Markets Aim to expand share in growing Asia/Oceania region Through the active M&As and the establishment of new sites, we have made major progress in the development of the AICA Group's construction materials business platform in the Asia/Oceania region. ■ Wilsonart's Asia-Paciﬁc region companies become part of AICA Group Four Asian operating companies owned by Wilsonart, a US-based, global manufacturer of HPL, become part of AICA Group. We will merge the production technologies and product devel-opment capabilities of our two groups and market high val-ue-added products in a bid to expand our overseas construction materials business. ■ Establishment of AICA HPL Trading Joint Stock Company (AHT) We took over the business of the CHI Group, a Vietnamese distributor of HPL and established AHT. It will coordinate with the Aica Laminates Vietnam Co., Ltd. to strive for the further development of our business in Vietnam. *A related article appears on P24. [Overseas Construction Materials Business Net Sales] Target of 30 billion yen* by the 2027/3, the ﬁnal year of AICA's 10 years Vision *Actual net sales for year ended Mar. 2020: 7.5 billion yen About AICA AICA's Vision Foundations of AICA AICA's CSR Activities We believe that fulﬁlling our corporate social responsibility (CSR) is an essential condition for our continued existence as a corporation and a mission that we must carry out toward broader society. We are striving to build frameworks for the promotion of CSR, to strengthen the foundations that will support our CSR activities and to make continuous improvements and enhancements to those foundations. CSR Promotion Framework The promotion of CSR activities is led by the CSR Committee, a cross-divisional organization. Its constituent divisions strive to deepen their activities in their respective areas of responsibility, working to achieve the materiality targets. CSR Committee Chair: Satoshi Toudou, Director and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Deputy Chair: Ryoji Mori, Director and Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Secretariat: Corporate Planning Department Members: Constituent divisions Major matters handled Person in charge Corporate Planning Division Management strategy, public relations and investor relations Director and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Purchasing Division Supply chain Senior Executive Ofﬁcer and General Manager, Purchasing Department Human Resources Division Social issues (health, human rights, labor, diversity) Executive Ofﬁcer and General Manager, Human Resources Department Quality Assurance Division Quality General Manager, Quality Assurance Department General Affairs Division Governance General Manager, General Affairs Department Legal Division Compliance, anti-corruption General Manager, Legal Department Safety and Environment Division Environment (climate change, industrial waste, resources and pollution, water use), occupational health and safety General Manager, Safety and Environment Department Sales Administration Division Development and sales expansion of AS*1 Products Executive Ofﬁcer General Manager, Sales Planning Department, Sales Administration Division Overseas Planning Division Strengthening of overseas Group governance General Manager, Overseas Planning Department R&D Division (R&D Centers) Development and sales expansion of AS*1 Products General Manager, Nagoya R&D Center General Manager, Jimokuji No. 1 R&D Center AAPH*2 Sustainability Division CSR promotion ofﬁcer at overseas Group company General Manager, Sustainability Division of AAPH*2 Coordination · Corporate Ethics Committee Chair: Representative Director and President

· Internal Control Committee Chair: Representative Director and President

· Information Management Committee Chair: Director and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer

· Business Continuity Plan (BCP) Committee Chair: Director and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer

· Overseas Group Governance Committee Chair: Director and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer

· C&C Promotion Committee Chair: Managing Executive Ofﬁcer

· QEO Committee Chair: Managing Executive Ofﬁcer

· Security and Trade Control Committee Chair: General Manager, Legal Department

· Climate Change Response Project Chair: General Manager, Safety and Environment Department

· Work Style Reform Promotion Project Chair: Exective Ofﬁcer and General Manager, Human Resources Department

· Diversity Promotion Project Chair: Member, Human Resources Division etc. Various Committees and Projects *1 Abbreviation for "AICA Solution". Products that help solve social issues. *2 AICA Asia Paciﬁc Holding Pte. Ltd. C&C Activities C&C activities are small-group activities in which all employees in all divisions partic-ipate. These groups discuss and implement speciﬁc action plans, using QC methods and other scientiﬁc approaches, to consider ways of achieving operational improve-ments and implement division policies. These activities have a long history, with their predecessor, the ZD Campaign, start-ing in 1965 with the objective of raising productivity. The initial aim of that campaign was to achieve "zero mistakes" in the work through careful attention and innovative efforts by individual employees. From 1979, the C&C Campaign was rolled out, taking the initials of the present Corporate principle, Challenge & Creation. The campaign took on a broader meaning to include "promoting initiatives for the achievement of manage-ment goals," which has been passed down to today's C&C activities. QEO Management System This is a management system that operates with a trinity of quality (Q: ISO 9001), environment (E: ISO 14001) and occupational health and safety (O: ISO 45001). As well as complying with laws and regulations, under this system, we conduct risk hedging and kaizen activities, promote the enhancement of quality, improvement of environmental indicators (reduction of greenhouse gas emis-sions and industrial waste, reinforcement of water management, etc.), and the creation of safe and comfortable workplaces, and strive to strengthen our business infrastructure from the perspectives of both risk and opportunity. ● QEO Committee This committee promotes QEO Management System implementa-tion. It is managed by the Quality Assurance Department and Safety and Environment Department, this committee works toward the achievement of QEO policies. ● QEO Group Representatives Meeting The QEO Committee acts as the secretariat and holds semi-annual meetings that are attended by AICA's senior executives and representatives of Group companies in Japan and overseas. As well as conﬁrming QEO achievements and the status of improvements at individual Group compa-nies, the meeting's attendees exchange information by sharing case studies and discuss and decide on countermeasures. Signing of United Nations Global Compact To promote and implement high-quality CSR activities as a company that operates its busi-nesses on a global scale, in September 2018, the AICA Group signed the United Nations Global Compact, which declares voluntary action principles concerning human rights, labor, the environ-ment, and anti-corruption. Response to SDGs The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were ad-opted at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit in September 2015. These international goals have a target year of 2030. They consist of 17 goals and 169 targets to realize a sustainable world, covering issues such as poverty, starvation, energy, climate change, and peaceful society. The AICA Group endorsed these goals and commenced initiatives to solve relevant issues. Foundations of AICA AICA Group's Materialities Materialities and KPI The AICA Group began selecting materialities (key issues) in FY2016. In May 2018, we reviewed the materialities, with reference to various guidelines. Process for selection of materialities STEP 1 : Extraction of issues ● Potential materialities were extracted from various guidelines related to CSR, including the GRI Standards, the SDGs, and ISO 26000. STEP 2

: Organization of issues ● The potential materialities are assessed from the dual angles of the per-spectives of stakeholders (customers, shareholders, suppliers, employ-ees, local communities) and our corporate philosophy and corporate policy. They are then plotted onto a matrix and the issues are organized. STEP 3

: Prioritization of materialities ● The top-ranking issues from both stakeholders' perspectives and com-pany management perspectives are provisionally decided as key is-sues. STEP 4

: Finalization of materialities ● The suitability of the selected material issues is discussed and ap-proved in the Management Meeting and the issues that are ultimately at the top of the list are ﬁnalized as the materialities.

Major (Impact on stakeholder evaluations and decision-making) Importance to stakeholders Corporate governanceCorporate results (economic performance) Prevention of global warming Reduction of industrial waste Reduction of water useThorough implementation of usage complianceEnhancement of human resources development and education and training programs Improvement of customer satisfaction Strategic roll-out of CSR in overseas sites (community service)Improvement of occupational health and safety Human Rights Code of Conduct and human rights education Promotion of responsible care Diversity of human resources and equal opportunity Communication with shareholders and investors Integration of Management and CSR Development and popularization of AS*6 productsRaise value through value chain collaboration Improvement of employee satisfactionPromotion of work-life balance MediumSmallMedium Importance to AICA Group (Signiﬁcance of impact on organization's economy, environment, and society) STEP 5 : Deliberate on report contents, measure indicators STEP 6

: Report STEP 7

: Review report outcomes and consider responses Product Liability Major FY2019 Target*1 Achievement Conduct and analyze customer satisfaction survey and pose issues *2 Survey based on new CSR assessment rating system*2: At least 80 companies Audit and CSR improvement assistance based on assessment results*2: At least 15 companies Audits: 12 companies Formulate BCP for three overseas sites, formulate BCP based on ﬂood damage scenario at four Japanese sites with a high ﬂood risk, identify water risks at overseas sites Conduct training at sites with completed BCPsConduct education aimed at raising standard of quality control*2 Collaborations with local activist organizations*2: 13 or more Hold IR events for individual investors: 3 or more eventsHold small ESG meetings: At least 1 meetingImplementedSurveys: 102 companiesImplementedImplemented Plan new education plans and commence operation of skills assessment 14 collaborations 1 event 1 event Evalua-tionFY2020 Target*1 ×Sales: 174.5 billion yen Ordinary proﬁt: 14.7 billion yen ○ 〇 Incompletion of improvement of matter for internal control correction: 0 Formulation of CSR policies and non-ﬁnancial goals in line with the next Mid-Term Business Plan ○ ○ Review of Codes of Conduct based on CSR PolicyCompliance training ○ At least one at all sites of AICA Kogyo and Group companies in Japan Conﬁrmation of applicable laws and ordinance and conformity with them at overseas sites ○ Read Code of Conduct and Action Guidelines together All sites: Once a year 〇 Revision of systems based on outcomes of Employee satisfaction survey*2 ×Enhancement of education and training programs using e-learning*2 〇 Percentage of annual paid leave taken*2 *3 Keep at 60% or more Promotion of company-wide operational 〇 improvements*2 Percentage of women among new-graduate 〇 career track recruits joining in April 2021*2 At least 30% Percentage of people with disabilities*2 *7: ○ At least 2.2% Industrial accident frequency rate*4 〇 Less than national manufacturing industry average (Last FY: 1.20) Value of sales of AS products*2: At least 17.8 billion yen (Year-on-year: 112%) ×Review and further invigoration of product range in lead-up to next Mid-Term Business Plan 〇 Greenhouse gas emissions revenue intensity*4 3% year-on-year decrease × Industrial waste emission revenue intensity*4 5% year-on-year decrease 〇 Water intake production intensity: 2% year-on-year decrease*5 ○ Environment-related litigation or administrative penalties: 0 ○ Conduct and analyze customer satisfaction survey and pose issues *2 ×Mandatory submission of written agreement to CSR purchasing guidelines when signing new transaction contracts, request existing suppliers to submit written agreement*2 ○ Assess risk at overseas sites, establish BCP, and conduct training ○ ○ Establishment of new education plans and skills assessment*2 ○ Formulation of guidelines for community service activities ×Hold IR events for individual investors: 3 or more events ○ Hold small ESG meetings: At least 1 meeting PageSDG Response P. 5 -P. 34 P. 29 P. 39 P. 43 -P. 46 P. 21 P. 49 -P. 56 P. 57 P. 41 -P. 59 P. 58 *1 Except for corporate business results, excludes portions newly included in consolidated ﬁgures in ﬁscal year in question *2 Target scope is AICA Kogyo (parent company only) *3 Paid leave is granted on September 16; leave taken is calculated for period from September 16 of previous year to September 15 of year in question *4 Target scope is domestic production sites of AICA Group *5 Target scope is domestic production sites excluding AICA-TECH Kenzai Co., Ltd. *6 Abbreviation for "Aica Solution." Products that help solve social issues. *7 Calculated according to statutory calculation methods Foundations of AICA Business Infrastructure Corporate governance Basic Policy on Corporate Governance The AICA Group seeks to ensure and improve the value of the company and the common interests of its shareholders through the enhancement of corporate governance at each of its Group companies, including its subsidiaries in Japan and overseas. In June 2020, we transitioned from a Company with a Board of Auditors to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee. The Audit and Supervisory Committee, more than half of whose the Audit and Surpervisory Committee members are external directors, is responsible for auditing and supervising the legality and appropriateness of the execution of business for the reali-zation of more transparent management. In this way, we aim to strengthen our corporate governance further and also to build a framework that will more appropriately meet the expectations of our stakeholders in Japan and overseas. We have also established a Governance Committee as an advisory committee to the Board of Directors. This com-mittee is chaired by an external director and its members are also primarily external directors. The Governance Committee deliberates on key matters concerning governance, including the appointment and remuneration of management executives, with the aims of sustainable growth, medium to long-term im-provement of corporate value, and further enhancement of gov-ernance functions. ● Corporate Governance Structure and Internal Control Systems (as of June 23, 2020) Appointment/Dismissal General Meeting of Shareholders Appointment/Dismissal Advice External Counsel Effectiveness of the Board of Directors In order to verify the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, since January 2017, we have conducted an annual survey of all directors and auditors regarding the structure, operation, and agenda of the Board and the Board's support structure. The effectiveness of the Board is evaluated on the basis of the results of this survey. In the survey conducted in February 2020, responses of "appropriate or reasonably appropriate" were ob-tained for all except three of the matters surveyed. Based on this positive feedback, we conﬁrmed that our Board of Directors is generally functioning appropriately and that its effectiveness Internal Control Activities In compliance with the Companies Act, the Board of Directors of the AICA Group has adopted a Basic Policy for Establishment of Internal Control Systems. Under this policy, the Group is working to reinforce the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, risk management structures, and the creation of systems to improve the effectiveness of corporate compliance. The Internal Audit Ofﬁce assesses the status of de-velopment and operations in these areas through auditing ac-tivities and interviews with the relevant departments, to conﬁrm the effectiveness of the Company's internal control systems. We have also established an Internal Control Committee to respond Directors' Remuneration Remuneration of company directors consists of a ﬁxed basic remuneration and variable performance-based remu-neration. The criteria and methodology for evaluation of per-formance-based remuneration, its percentage of total remuner-ation, and other relevant matters are published in the Annual Securities Report. The appropriateness of evaluations andremuneration amounts for individual directors is examined by the Governance Committee, whose main members are the external directors, to ensure objectivity and fairness. From the perspectives of their roles and independence, remuneration of external directors consists solely of basic remuneration. is being ensured. On the other hand, matters raised as issues were the en-hancement of diversity in the membership of the Board of Directors, enhancement of the establishment and operation of internal control and risk management frameworks, and enhancement of deliberation of risks that impact business. Regarding the diversity of the Board membership, a female ex-ternal director was appointed in June 2020. Going forward, we will work on making improvements to further raise the effective-ness of the Board of Directors. to the internal control evaluation reporting system for ﬁnancial reporting under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. The main committee members in charge of four major control processes conduct maintenance management and self-inspec-tion. Meanwhile, the Internal Audit Ofﬁce conducts separate in-ternal audit assessments to maintain and improve the reliability of our ﬁnancial reporting. Each year, the Ofﬁce reports to the Internal Control Committee on the status of internal control in the previous year, based on the ﬁnancial reporting under the Act, and obtains approval for the current year's activity plans. List of Directors (As of June 26, 2020) Directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) (7 male, 1 female) Yuji Ono Representative Director and President Born August 24, 1956 Apr. 1979 Joined AICA Kogyo Apr. 2000 No. 1 General Manager, Chemical Development Dept. Oct. 2002 General Manager, Sales Dept., Chemical Products Company Jun. 2004 Executive Ofﬁcer Oct. 2004 Director, No. 2 R&D Center Apr. 2008 Head of the Chemical Products Company Jun. 2008 Director Jun. 2009 Managing Director Jun. 2010 Representative Director (present) and President Jun. 2018 President and Executive Ofﬁcer (present) Yukihiro Iwase Director and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Born November 20, 1955 Apr. 1979 Joined AICA Kogyo Apr. 2002 Oversight of Tokyo Metropolitan Area No. 2 Sales Apr. 2003 Executive Ofﬁcer Apr. 2006 Oversight of Tokai-Hokuriku Sales Feb. 2009 Oversight of Kyushu Sales Jun. 2010 Senior Executive Ofﬁcer Apr. 2011 Head of the Construction Materials Company Jun. 2011 Director Apr. 2015 Head of the Building & Housing Materials Company (present) Jun. 2016 Managing Director Apr. 2018 General Manager, Sales Administration Division (present) Jun. 2018 Director (present) and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer (present) Ryoji Mori Director and Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Born September 29, 1959 Apr. 1982 Joined AICA Kogyo May 2000 General Manager, Laminates Production Dept. Apr. 2006 General Manager, Production Administration Dept., Construction Materials Company Oct. 2009 General Manager, Production Administration Dept., Chemical Products Company Jun. 2011 Executive Ofﬁcer Jun. 2013 Senior Executive Ofﬁcer Jun. 2015 Director (present) Jun. 2018 Managing Executive Ofﬁcer (present) Apr. 2019 Responsible for Safety and Environment Dept. (present), Responsible for Purchasing Dept. Apr. 2020 Deputy Head of Construction and Housing Materials Company (present), Responsible for Technology, Construction and Housing Materials Company (present), General Manager, Production Administration Dept., Construction and Housing Materials Company (present) Kenji Ogura External Director Born October 1, 1947 Apr. 1970 Joined Sony Corporation Oct. 1988 Director and General Manager, Administration Dept., Sony Nagasaki Co., Ltd. Jun. 1995 Director and General Manager, Administration Dept., Sony Kokubu Co., Ltd. Oct. 1997 Director and General Manager, Administration Dept., ST Liquid Crystal Display Corporation Jun. 2005 Representative Director and President, C-CUBE Corporation Jun. 2012 External Auditor, Cool. revo Inc. Jun. 2014 External Director, AICA Kogyo (present) Jun. 2015 External Director, Cool. revo Inc. (present) Satoshi Toudou Director and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Born August 16, 1957 Apr. 1980 Joined The Tokai Bank, Ltd. Apr. 2009 Joined AICA, General Manager, Financial Planning Dept. Jun. 2009 Executive Ofﬁcer Jan. 2010 General Manager, General Planning Dept. Jun. 2010 Director Apr. 2013 General Manager, Overseas Business Dept. Jun. 2014 Managing Director Apr. 2017 Responsible for Financial Administration Dept. (present), Responsible for Logistics Dept. (present) Apr. 2018 Responsible for Operations Administration Dept. (present) Jun. 2018 Director (present) and Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcer (present) Apr. 2019 Responsible for Information Systems Dept. (present) Mar. 2020 General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. (present) Nobuyuki Omura Director and Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Born April 7, 1964 Apr. 1988 Joined MITSUI & CO., LTD. Jan. 2009 Joined AICA Kogyo Apr. 2009 General Manager, Overseas Business Dept. Jun. 2009 Director Apr. 2011 General Manager, New Business Ofﬁce Apr. 2015 Director and Chairman, AICA Asia Paciﬁc Holding Pte. Ltd. Jun. 2017 Managing Director Apr. 2018 Head of the Chemical Products Company Jun. 2018 Director (present) and Managing Executive Ofﬁcer (present) Apr. 2020 Head of the Specialty & Performance Materials Company (present) Kenji Ebihara Director and Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Born April 15, 1967 Apr. 1991 Joined AICA Kogyo Apr. 2009 General Manager, Chemical Development Dept., R&D Center Oct. 2010 Manager, Jimokuji Laboratory, R&D Center Apr. 2013 Director, R&D Center Apr. 2015 Head of Specialty & Performance Materials Company Jun. 2017 Executive Ofﬁcer Jun. 2018 Senior Executive Ofﬁcer Apr. 2019 Managing Executive Ofﬁcer (present) Jun. 2019 Director (present) Apr. 2020 Head of the Chemical Products Company (present), Deputy General Manager, Sales Administration Division (present) Ayako Shimizu External Director Born June 6, 1972 Apr. 1999 Registered as attorney, Ishihara Law Ofﬁce (present) Jun. 2014 External Auditor, SYNCLAYER, Inc. (present) Apr. 2015 Deputy Chair, Aichi Bar Association Director, CHUBU Federation of Bar Associations Apr. 2016 Member, Aichi Dispute Coordinating Committee (present) Apr. 2017 Member, Nagoya City Information Disclosure Screening Commission (present) Jul. 2017 Member, Aichi Prefecture Committee for Adjustment of Construction Work Disputes (present) Jan. 2018 Judicial Commissioner (present) Apr. 2019 Mediator/Arbitrator, Dispute Resolution Center, Aichi Prefecture Bar Association (present) Dec. 2019 External Director, MTG Co., Ltd. (Member of Audit and Supervisory Committee) (present) Jun. 2020 External Director, AICA Kogyo (present) Directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee (3 male, 0 female) Terutoku Iwata Director (full-time member of Audit and Supervisory Committee) Born June 10, 1954 Mar. 1977 Joined AICA Kogyo Apr. 2002 Head of Electronic Materials Company, Executive Ofﬁcer Jun. 2004 Director Oct. 2004 Responsible for Logistics Dept. Apr. 2005 Head of the Construction Materials Company Oct. 2006 Director, No. 1 R&D Center Jun. 2008 Managing Director Apr. 2013 Head of the Building & Housing Materials Company Jun. 2015 Full-time Auditor Jun. 2020 Director (full-time member of Audit and Supervisory Committee) (present) Masashi Miyamoto External Director (member of Audit and Supervisory Committee) Born February 8, 1956 Apr. 1978 Joined Konishiroku Photo Industry Co., Ltd. (today's KONICA MINOLTA, INC.) Oct. 1985 Joined Ito Accountants Audit Firm Mar. 1989 Registered as Certiﬁed Public Accountant (CPA) Jul. 2005 Senior Partner, Chuo Aoyama PwC Aug. 2007 Managing Partner, Azusa Audit Firm (today's KPMG AZSA llc) Sep. 2010 Director, KPMG AZSA llc Sep. 2014 Auditor, KPMG AZSA llc Jul. 2018 Director, Miyamoto Masashi CPA Ofﬁce (present) Jun. 2019 External Auditor, AICA Kogyo Jun. 2020 External Director, AICA Kogyo (Member of Audit and Supervisory Committee) (present) External Director, Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Member of Audit and Supervisory Committee) (present) The reasons for the appointment of external directors are as follows. Duties External DirectorExternal DirectorExternal Director/ Member of Audit and Supervisory CommitteeExternal Director/ Member of Audit and Supervisory Committee Name Kenji Ogura (Independent Director) Reason for Appointment Kenji Ogura has extensive experience and knowledge as a corporate executive, which we believe he will be able to leverage in enhancing AICA's management structures. Ayako Shimizu (Independent Director) Ayako Shimizu will be able to leverage her exten-sive expert knowledge and experience as an at-torney in the supervision of AICA's management. We also believe that, as an external director, she will be able to offer advice based on diversity per-spectives. Because he has no background at any of AICA's sub-sidiaries, major shareholders, or major trading partners, he has no particular stake in AICA, and we believe that no conﬂict of interest with general shareholders would arise. For these reasons, he has been designated as an Independent Director. Kiyoshi Katagiri (Independent Director) Masashi Miyamoto (Independent Director) Masashi Miyamoto has extensive expert knowl-edge and experience as a certiﬁed public ac-countant. We believe that he will be able to offer advice and oversight to the company's manage-ment overall as an external director and member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee. Kiyoshi Katagiri External Director (member of Audit and Supervisory Committee) Born September 20, 1946 Apr. 1969 Joined Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation (today's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation) Apr. 1994 Vice President Tokai Branch Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Jul. 1997 Advisor and General Manager, Corporate Planning Ofﬁce, C-CUBE Corporation Jun. 1998 Senior Managing Director, C-CUBE Corporation Jun. 1999 Representative Director and President, C-CUBE Corporation Jun. 2011 Director and Counsellor, C-CUBE Corporation Jun. 2017 Representative Director and President, MYPLANET Co., ltd. Jun. 2018 External Auditor, AICA Kogyo Jun. 2020 External Director, AICA Kogyo (Member of Audit and Supervisory Committee) (present) Reason for Designation as Independent Director Because he has no background at any of AICA's sub-sidiaries, major shareholders, or major trading partners, he has no particular stake in AICA, and we believe that no conﬂict of interest with general shareholders would arise. For these reasons, he has been designated as an Independent Director. Kiyoshi Katagiri has been involved in corporate management and has extensive experience and knowledge as a business owner. We believe that he will be able to offer advice and oversight to the company's management overall as an ex-ternal director and member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee. Because he has no background at any of AICA's sub-sidiaries, major shareholders, or major trading partners, he has no particular stake in AICA, and we believe that no conﬂict of interest with general shareholders would arise. For these reasons, he has been designated as an Independent Director. Because he has no background at any of AICA's sub-sidiaries, major shareholders, or major trading partners, he has no particular stake in AICA, and we believe that no conﬂict of interest with general shareholders would arise. For these reasons, he has been designated as an Independent Director. Interview with External Directors I want to make proposals that will lead to AICA's sustainable development and growth While maintaining the minimum functions ofthe previous Board of Auditors, we will further strengthen the relationship between the Board of Directors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee Kenji Ogura External Director (Chair, Governance Committee) Kiyoshi Katagiri External Director (Member of Audit and Supervisory Committee) Q What do you see as AICA's strengths? Ogura: I believe that it is its technological strengths, evidenced by the high regard with which the company is held within the industry. Its mainstay product, high pressure laminate (HPL), which has captured a large market share, came about because of the core technologies it had cultivated in its many years of developing adhesives. Those technological strengths have since given rise to second and third hit products. Another of AICA's major strengths is the robustness of its ﬁnancial position in maintaining a high capital adequacy rate and self-ﬁnancing its M&As. Katagiri: I think its speedy technological development capabil-ities are a major strength. R&D is carried out in a position close to the users, and its product development takes careful account of the needs of society. Launching a product on the market is not the end, and its ability to keep improving its products is another strength. It also provides a stable supply of high-quality products, which has allowed it to build relationships of trust with end users. When I became an Auditor two years ago, I was struck by how my impression of the company from the outside differed very little from what it was really like. Q What is your view of the Board of Directors? Ogura: The Representative Director, who serves as Chair, does not give his own opinion at ﬁrst, but instead listens carefully to the opinions of the other Directors before ﬁnal decisions are made, which I think is an excellent, honorable way of running the Board. However, I do ﬁnd that, with many of the motions on the agenda, while they are very detailed and easy to understand, it is difﬁcult to discern the proponents' intentions. If the propo-nents approach the Board of Directors with a determination toobtain approval, and the individual Directors giving that approv-al actively express their opinions, the Board has the potential to become a place for human resources development that will foster the next generation of executives. The internal directors also serve concurrently as executive ofﬁcers and are each re-sponsible for their respective business divisions, but I would like to see them express their opinions more on motions proposed by divisions other than their own. If the directors could increase their own awareness that they are in a position of approving and overseeing all motions and that they have the responsibility and authority to express their opinions, I believe it will help to strengthen the company's governance. From my own position as an external director, I personally want to make proposals that will lead to AICA's sustainable development and growth. Katagiri: Agenda items are submitted in an appropriate and timely manner and there is no sense that important matters are being progressed without us knowing about them, so I believe that the Board is functioning adequately. The meetings do notbecome mere formalities and there is lively discussion of each of the items on the agenda. However, as Mr. Ogura just men-tioned, the Board of Directors should be used as a place for hu-man resources development. First, I would like the proponents to approach their presentations with inspiring materials that clearly outline the background and objectives of their motions. If they do that, their arguments will become much clearer, and it will enrich the discussion among the Board. It would be better if, when the directors with responsibility for the proponents have them prepare their presentation materials, they do so with the sense that they are nurturing their own successors. Q What do you think is the role of the Governance Committee? Ogura: I do not see any problems with the current structure when viewed against the ﬁve principles of the Governance Code. However, to improve the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, I do believe there is a need to pursue reforms aimed at the separation of business execution and supervision. I think that the structure could be improved by reforming the operations of the Management Meeting and the Board of Directors a little more,such as entrusting the authority for business execution to the President and Executive Ofﬁcers, strengthening the examination and approval authority for business execution of the Management Meeting, and having the Board of Directors dedicated to the ex-amination and approval of more important matters. From the po-sition of the Governance Committee, I hope that we can give advice that will lead to the development of that kind of structure. Q What do you think is the role of the Audit and Supervisory Committee? Katagiri: From the position of Auditors, we are required to check legality and crisis management. Assessments of future impact tend to be somewhat generous when performed from the inside, so I have stated my opinion that measures should be put in place promptly from the assumption of worst-case scenarios. On June 23, 2020, we will transition to an Audit and Supervisory Committee. While maintaining the minimum functions that the Board of Auditors has had until now, I want to strengthen theCommittee's relationship with the Board of Directors and speak up in ways that will raise corporate value, thus helping to beneﬁt shareholders. I also believe that it is the role of the Audit and Supervisory Committee to supervise and guide the company to maintain highly transparent management that discloses informa-tion accurately in both good times and bad times. We will coor-dinate closely with the Overseas Planning Department launched in April and strengthen governance at our overseas sites as well. Q What are your expectations of AICA going forward? Ogura: The Japanese construction market, which is AICA's ma-jor ﬁeld of business, is clearly shrinking, so to ensure proﬁtability, the company will absolutely need to increase the percentage of its sales in overseas markets. In recent years, the Chemical Products Business has been leveraging M&As to make steady inroads into overseas markets, but the Chemical Products Business has a lower earning capacity than the Construction Materials Business. The key going forward will be how well AICA can pursue overseas expansion in its more proﬁtable Construction Materials Business. It is gradually developing a platform through the commissioning of new plants and the ac-tive use of M&As, so the challenge will be how well it can get the business on track. This is where my expectations lie. AICA's core technologies are in the Chemical Products Business. Inrecent years, however, growth of that business in Japan has been sluggish. Losing those foundations would be a major loss for the company, so I hope that it will concentrate its efforts on rebuilding them. Katagiri: I have great expectations for the future development of its overseas business, and I believe that AICA also has a role to play in the development of the Asian region. I look forward greatly to its development of products that take advantage of the inﬁnite potential of the power of chemistry. I also have hopes for the further evolution of AS Products that solve social issues, such as AICA Virutect, the high pressure laminate (HPL) with embedded antiviral agents that was launched last year. I hope AICA will place further efforts into activities aimed at the SDGs and that it will pursue them with more concrete targets. This article is based on an interview conducted on June 5, 2020. Compliance Basic Thinking on Compliance Additional information about compliance is available on the AICA Kogyo website. (Only Japanese) http://www.aica.co.jp/company/environ/compliance/ The AICA Group is ﬁrmly committed to complying with local laws and regulations and conducting its business activities eth-ically at all of its sites in Japan and overseas. The AICA Group Code of Conduct forms the foundation of the Group's com-pliance program. It has been established with the objective of realizing our Corporate Philosophy and Business Plan in accor-dance with our Corporate principle of Challenge & Creation. We have also established Action Guidelines, which set out speciﬁc standards for conduct in accordance with the Code of Conduct. To raise awareness about compliance among employees, we use the AICA Group Code of Conduct and Action Guidelines to hold annual training in individual workplaces at all of our sites in Japan and overseas, including Group companies. In this train-ing, we thoroughly instill in our employees a consciousness of ● Training conducted in FY2019 Training for sales ofﬁces Training for factories Training for administrative divisionsNew manager training New employee training Respect for human rights 8 times/year 21 times/year Once a year Once a year Once a year The AICA Group supports and respects international norms concerning human rights, such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The AICA Group Code of Conduct clearly states our guidelines regarding respect for human rights to fulﬁll our corporate responsibilities. Corporate Ethics Committee The AICA Group has established a Corporate Ethics Committee whose objectives include the development and pro-motion of necessary policies for compliance, and the investiga-tion, conﬁrmation, and implementation of corrective action in the event of a whistleblowing report being made to the internal whistleblowing hotline, Corporate Ethics Committee Window. The Corporate Ethics Committee promptly investigates and addresses all whistleblowing reports and, where necessary, takes corrective action. The details of all such cases are report-ed to the senior executives and the members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee on a regular basis. the positioning of the Code of Conduct and Action Guidelines and the signiﬁcance and necessity of compliance. We conﬁrm employees' understanding through training reports, and we also conﬁrm any requests made by employees. Further, the Corporate Ethics Committee, Legal Department, Internal Audit Ofﬁce, Safety and Environment Department, and Quality Assurance Department play a central role in traveling around to all of the sales ofﬁces, plants, Group companies, and other sites to conduct harassment education, including for managers, and compliance training for operational staff, and to educate employees about the importance of compliance. Any issues discovered in the course of these visits are incorporated into improvement activities throughout the entire company. ● AICA Group Code of Conduct Basic Principles [1] Compliance with laws and regulations [6] Proper information disclosure

[2] Respect for human rights [7] Employment, labor, and labor-management relations

[3] Harmony with society

[4] Fair trade [8] Protection of company information and property

[5] Reassurance and trust of customers [9] Environment and safety We have established work rules that are compliant with the laws of the individual countries we operate in. We manage working hours and assign workers in an appropriate manner to ensure that there are no excessive working hours or forced labor. When we employ new workers, we ask them to present ID to conﬁrm their age, to prevent child labor. Internal Whistleblowing System To ensure that potential risks of breaches of workplace mor-als, such as infringements of laws and company regulations, bribery and corruption, and harassment, can be addressed promptly, the AICA Group has established an internal whis-tleblowing hotline, Corporate Ethics Committee Window, inside the company and at a law ﬁrm outside the company. Employees of the AICA Group, both in Japan and overseas,are able to report to or seek advice from the Corporate Ethics Committee Window about any problems or concerns they may have regarding corporate ethics and compliance. They can do so by telephone or e-mail at any time, without worry-ing that they themselves will be disadvantaged for having done so. Anonymity is assured in this system, so anonymous whis-tleblowing reports are accepted. ● Concept diagram: Corporate Ethics Committee and whistleblowing system Corporate Ethics Committee Responsible for Financial Administration Department Manager, Internal Audit Of ce Secretariat (General Manager, Human Resources Dept.) Corporate lawyer (observer) [Roles] (1) Planning and promotion of measures necessary for compliance in the AICA Group

(2) Investigation, con rmation, and corrective action concerning whistleblowing cases presented to the Corporate Ethics Committee Window and/or cases that single Group companies are unable to solve.

(3) Deliberation and proposals regarding the application of disciplinary action in the event of problems that arise from a compliance perspective President *Number of cases brought to Corporate Ethics Committee Window in FY2019: 6 Anti-corruption Policy AICA Kogyo endorses the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact. Believing the use of power invested in oneself for one's own personal gain, either ﬁnancial or non-ﬁnancial, to be corruption, we are committed to the prevention of all forms of corruption, including bribery to or from government ofﬁcials or suppliers, embezzlement, money laundering, and obstruction of justice, or forcing others to commit such acts. We have put this policy into writing in the form of the Employees document, Preventing Bribery and Corruption - For Fair Trading, which we have distributed to all employees under the signa-ture of the President of AICA Kogyo. No. [4] Fair and Equitable Trading in the AICA Group Code of Conduct also states clearly that we will not be involved in corruption. Training is held ev-ery year for individual workplaces at all of our sites in Japan and overseas, including Group companies, using the Code of Conduct. Risk Management Basic Thinking on Risk Management To ensure the mitigation of losses due to unforeseen circumstances, certain departments have been as-signed to address the various risks surrounding the management envi-ronment. The necessary rules and guidelines have been established and risk management is conducted through the procedures for approval via circulation of proposals. Reports on risk assessment are made reg-ularly to the Board of Directors and Audit and Supervisory Committee. Security and Disaster Preparation ● Risk Management Rules and other related rules Regulation Details Risk Management Rules Earthquake and Disaster Prevention RulesWind and Flood Disaster Prevention RulesProduct Safety Management RulesMS Emergency Response RulesInformation Management RulesAction Plan for New-strain Inﬂuenza Countermeasures The AICA Group uses many hazardous substances as raw materials or in supplementary ways to create useful products. Any mistakes in the handling of these hazardous substances could cause a major accident, which could have major impacts on the health of employees, the functions of production equip-ment, and the local community. Individual production sites partner with local ﬁre departments to conduct disaster preparation training. Business Continuity Plan (BCP) The AICA Group has formulated a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) with the objective of ensuring that important business op-erations are not disrupted in the event of a major disaster or ac-cident, or, if business activities are disrupted, ensuring that im-portant business operations are resumed by the target recovery time with the remaining capacity available. Under this plan, the Group implements a range of responses at times of emergency. The Great East Japan Earthquake Disaster of March 2011 prompted the establishment of the BCP Committee, which has engaged in formulating BCPs, as well as playing a central role in strengthening disaster preparation measures. BCP de-velopment began with the key production sites in Japan and overseas. Those sites that have completed their plans conduct regular BCP training. Taking lessons from the ﬂood damage at AICA's Hiroshima ● Major initiatives in FY2019 AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. Nagoya Plant Response in the face of a management crisisResponse in the event of earthquake disasterResponse in the event of storm or ﬂood damage disaster Response to product claims in the event of an accident Response in the event of a factory ﬁre or environmental problem Response in the event of a leak of conﬁdential information Response in the event of an outbreak of a new strain of inﬂuenza In October 2019, joint training was conducted with the Nishikasugai Fire Department on the premise of a major earthquake striking the area. In addition to evacuation training and ﬁre extin-guishing training, participants were given an ex-perience of smoke from a ﬁre and demonstra-tions and instructions for CPR and lifesaving procedures. Plant during the torrential rain of July 2018, BCP training was conducted on the scenario of a ﬂood disaster at four sites in Japan (AICA Kogyo's Nagoya, Jimokuji, and Hiroshima Plants and AICA-TECH Kenzai Co., Ltd.'s Nagoya Plant) assumed to have a high risk of ﬂood damage according to a hazard map. We are also expanding the scope of the roll-out of BCP train-ing with the cooperation of our overseas Group companies and major production subcontractors. Going forward, by making the contents of the disaster sce-narios on which the training is based more detailed, we will con-duct further training that delves deeper into what actions should be taken when and by whom. We will also clarify the competen-cies required at times of disaster and place efforts into human resources development with the aim of prompter restoration of operations and alternative production at such times. Hiroshima ﬂoods ● Major initiatives regarding BCP in FY2019 Name of site Nagoya Plant, AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. Jimokuji Plant, AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. Hiroshima Plant, AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. Nagoya Plant, AICA-TECH Kenzai Co., Ltd. Tanba Plant, AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. Isesaki Plant, AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. Fukushima Plant, AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. Headquarters Plant, AICA Interior Kogyo Co., Ltd. AICA Harima Kogyo Co., Ltd. Akeno Plant, AICA-TECH Kenzai Co., Ltd. Ichikawa Plant, AICA-TECH Kenzai Co., Ltd. AAPH* Group Sites Location Kiyosu, Aichi PrefectureAma, Aichi Prefecture Mihara, Hiroshima PrefectureAma-gun, Aichi Prefecture Tanba, Hyogo Prefecture Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture Iwase-gun, Fukushima Prefecture Komaki, Aichi Prefecture Kasai, Hyogo Prefecture Chikusei, Ibaraki Prefecture Kanzaki-gun, Hyogo PrefectureSingapore, etc. AICA Kogyo's Hiroshima Plant sustained severe ﬂood damage due to torrential rainfall in the region in July 2018. After the disaster, the plant's response began with conﬁrming the safety of its em-ployees. Based on the BCP plan and initial response list that had been previously established, information was then collected about raw material suppliers and customers, and the entire staff put all of their efforts into restoration of operations, under the direction of the President of AICA Kogyo. As a result, on July 21, just two weeks after the ﬂooding on July 6-7, production of some products was resumed, and from September 3, about two months after the disaster, production had been resumed for almost all models. The factory had been insured for the damage, so we were able to keep the impact on business performance to a minimum. Information Security Through the implementation of our Information Management Rules and Information Management Committee, we have es-tablished rules for the use and management of information, and we strive to strengthen our information security frameworks. Regarding personal information, which involves the privacy of our customers, we have reviewed our management categories and security rules and reﬂected that review in the Information Management Regulations. BCP training assuming ﬂood disaster Conﬁrmation of roles in Phase 0 (before and immediately after disaster) (Formation of ﬂood prevention team, securing of supplies in an appropriate location, production of equipment (parts) lists, etc.)Training assuming earthquakePrepared initial response list in event of ﬁre at all sites except AICA Hatyai. Conducted ﬁrst training sessions at AICA Malaysia and AICA Singapore. *AICA Asia Paciﬁc Holding Pte. Ltd. Photo taken July 7, 2018 Scene of the ﬂooding We have also developed a response manual that is put into practice in the unlikely event of an information leak. We are also striving to instill in our employees a ﬁrm con-sciousness of information management through initiatives such as internal information security audits, which are designed to conﬁrm the state of information management within the com-pany, and ongoing training. ● Case study of implementation of security measures at AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. ● Employee ID authentication is used for log-in authentication to prevent unauthorized access by third parties. The password for logging into the company system is also changed regularly.

● The security level of external networks has been diagnosed by second parties (interested parties, security management subcon-tractors) and assessed as being without problems.

● We conduct information security audits of our major systems de-velopment subcontractors to conﬁrm the state of their information security implementation and management. Matters regarding holding of training Photo taken July 12, 2018 Warehouse after ﬂoodwaters receded ● Data on laptop computers that can be taken out of the company is encrypted and the laptops have also been connected to secure networks.

● Updates of anti-virus software and security patches are sent to PCs.

● We have installed and run core servers in our data center, includ-ing for BCP-based responses.

● We reinforce information management through a full-scale ban on the use of USB memory sticks on PCs connected to the company network. Foundations of AICA Additional information about human resources is available on the AICA website. (Only Japanese) Human resourceshttp://www.aica.co.jp/company/environ/resource/ Labor-management relations Basic Thinking on Labor-Management Relations The AICA Kogyo Labor Union was formed in May 1947 and has remained active since then. The union is a partner and ex-cellent supporter of the company that has shared in the joys and sorrows of AICA Kogyo for many years. The company cher-ishes the relationship of trust that it has built up with the union and has maintained favorable labor-management relations. To deepen mutual understanding, the top three executives of the union and the Human Resources Department hold meet-ings once a month to exchange information. The union also meets with the senior executives several times a year, including Employee survey As social values have become more diverse, how employees who work at a company think about that company and their mindset toward their work have changed and diversiﬁed. Recognizing that employee awareness surveys are vital to the further growth and development of the company, we ask an external organization to hold such surveys on the company's behalf on a regular basis. Following on from the last survey in 2016, a survey was conducted in July 2019. The survey company reported that "General Satisfaction," at labor-management negotiations, to discuss corporate policy, the progress of the Mid-Term Business Plan, the general situ-ation in individual businesses, and the various programs and schemes. Based on the Code of Conduct, AICA sites in the various countries and regions also respect freedom of association, the right to organize, and the right to collective bargaining as the rights of their employees, and strive to build favorable relations with employees through close communication. which indicates the degree of employees' satisfaction with the company, was "slightly higher" than the average for common companies, both in the 2016 and 2019 surveys. Of course, there were variations in the results according to age group and occupation. We will analyze the details of these ﬁndings and incorporate them into our various policies, including our human resources programs. We will also hold regular surveys into the future and implement measures to raise employee satisfaction from a medium to long-term perspective. Human resources development Basic Thinking on Human Resources Development AICA Kogyo nurtures people who have a strong awareness of personal growth and their futures, and who strive forceful-ly toward the corporate principle of "Creation & Challenge." Recognizing that employees are an important presence who Training Schemes A variety of human resources programs is available. They range from follow-up programs for prospective employees to grade-based training and self-development assistance to en-courage employees' steady career advancement. For new recruits, a training program has been introduced to cultivate "independent personnel" who are able to think and act for themselves. This program is conducted over a period of three years from the commencement of their employment. A combination of OJT and mentor programs is also used, with the Human Resources Department and the divisions to which the new recruits are assigned working in tandem to cultivate the new employees. will transform the company and raise our corporate value, we are placing efforts into human resources development that will allow every individual employee to demonstrate their strengths to the fullest. We are also focusing efforts on the development of global human resources. This entails the incorporation of language training in the second and third years of the new recruit training, as well as opportunities to experience meetings with overseas Group companies via video teleconferencing systems. We have also established an overseas trainee scheme, which provides opportunities to work overseas, such as being dispatched to overseas Group companies. We have also established correspondence education schemes and schemes for obtaining public qualiﬁcations, and we support employees' individual study endeavors by covering costs and granting bursaries. ● Training framework Grade-based trainingOccupation-based group trainingWorkplace trainingSelf-development assistance Assistance to obtain qualiﬁcations Prior to joining General grade Correspondenceeducation prior to joining the company Online English conversation Correspondence educationHazardous materials engineer / Health and safety manager / Adhesives management engineer / Forklift operator / Construction project management engineer / TOEIC, etc. Mid-level grade New manager training Plant manager training Manager grade Next-generation executive training Diversity / Work-life balance Basic Thinking on Diversity and Work-life Balance We promote diversity in response to the globalization of busi-ness and the diverse needs of the market. In the area of women's participation in particular, we launched a Women's Participation Promotion Project in June 2013 and have focused efforts on initiatives and the development of an environment in which the power of women can be put to use in the management of the ● Certiﬁcation Status Certiﬁcation as Company Promoting Women's Participation by City of Nagoya (January 2016) This is a program that certiﬁes companies en-gaged in initiatives to allow women to shine in their organizations and that presents awards to companies with particularly outstanding initia-tives in this area. company. The name of this initiative was changed to the Diversity Promotion Project in FY2018 and we are working to promote the establishment of foundations in which more diverse person-nel can participate actively in the workplace. "Kurumin" certiﬁcation from Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (Feb. 2016) Companies that meet certain criteria, including as-sisting employees with raising children, are certiﬁed by the Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare and are able to use the "Kurumin" logo on their advertising, products, and other media. ● Diversity Promotion Activity Goals (Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace) Target Initiatives Period: April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2022 5.8% (average for other manufacturing industries) or more [2] Increase percentage of female managers

[3] Improve rate of recruitment of people with disabilities*

[4] Cultural reform 2.3% or more 3.1% (7 female managers of a total of 223 managers) 2.35% Percentage of paid leave taken: 70% or morePercentage of paid leave taken: 66.7% (FY2019 actual result) *According to statutory calculation methods Expansion of work-life balance assistance scheme At a time when both spous-es work in a growing number of households, and with nursing care for middle-aged and older households developing into a so-cial problem, we are working to expand our programs to assist employees to balance their home lives and work without interrupting their careers as much as possible, by responding ﬂexibly to diverse work styles. ● Work-life balance assistance scheme Comeback Entry Scheme We have established a Comeback Entry Scheme for employees who have been forced to resign for reasons such as caring for small children or elderly family mem-bers or their spouse's transfer. Once the reason for their resignation no longer exists and they are in a position to return to work, they are able to do so after a recruitment selection process. (Registration scheme/within ﬁve years after resignation) Revision of scheme for shortened working hours for workers with small childrenRevision of time-shift working hours scheme The period in which this scheme, which allows eligible employees to shift their start and ﬁnish times in 30-minute increments by up to one hour before and after the set time, has been extended from up to the child reaching school age to the child's graduation from elementary school, improving the working environment to make it easier for those employees to work full-time. The period in which employees are able to take advantage of this scheme has been extended from up to the child reaching school age to the end of the child's third year of elementary school. This has made it easier for employees to use the scheme to suit their personal circumstances and enabled them to overcome the "1st-grade barrier." Re-employment Scheme, Employment of People with Disabilities The Revised Act on Stabilization of Employment of Elderly Persons mandates the provision of employment opportunities up to the age of 65 years. Parts of the Act were revised on April 1, 2013 against a background of the sharp progression of Japan's declining birthrate and population aging. With the aims of responding to these legislative revisions, rais-ing employee motivation, and guaranteeing their lifestyles, we have made major revisions to our Re-Employment Scheme. We will continue to develop an environment in which our employees ● Trends in newly engaged employees under the re-employment scheme at AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 18 27 14 21 22 24 Work Style Reform As the issue of excessively long working hours has become a social problem and the entire nation is pursuing work style reform, we launched our own Work Style Reform Promotion Project on April 1, 2017. We are working actively to create a cul-ture and change mindsets to discourage employees from work-ing excessively long hours. Initiatives include "No Overtime" days and the reduction of overtime. In March 2020, we urgently introduced work-from-home due to the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Taking this opportunity, we launched a Work Improvement Sub-Committee in April 2020 with the objective of promoting further diversiﬁcation of work styles. Through C&C activities (Seepage 29), we are making improvements to equipment and operations, pursuing a shift to multi-skilled workers, and striving across the entire company to reform operations to cut down on long working hours. We are also promoting scheduled taking of paid leave and the enhance-ment of our childcare and nursing care assistance schemes. can work with peace of mind. Further, with the aim of ongoing employment of people with disabilities, we have identiﬁed the types of work that people with disabilities are able to perform and are working to ﬁrmly estab-lish them in the workplace. With a view to further increasing the number of people with disabilities whom we employ, we will continue to engage actively in measures such as recruitment interview sessions for people with disabilities. ● Trends in number of employees with disabilities at AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. ● State of paid leave consumption at AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. Average rate of leave taken 56.0% 61.7% 66.7% *Target period Until FY2017: September 16 of previous ﬁscal year to September 15 of current ﬁscal year From FY2018: March 16 of previous ﬁscal year to March 15 of current ﬁscal year *Target employees Employees of AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd., excluding people on temporary assignment, child-care leave, and leave-of-absence, and part-time and casual workers. Occupational Health and Safety Basic Thinking on Occupational Health and Safety To maintain a sound foundation for the company and achieve sustainable growth, it is important that we strive to maintain the health of each individual employee and to improve workplace safety. We recognize that our business activities also have an impact on the health and safety of contractors who work on our sites and residents of the surrounding area, and we are striving to maintain the health of stakeholders and to improve the safety of our workplaces and surrounding environments. Pursuant to the Industrial Safety and Health Act, we have Prevention of Industrial Accidents To ensure that the serious accident that happened at the Jimokuji Plant on January 17, 2006 is not forgotten, we have declared January 17 as All AICA Safety Day. Every year on All AICA Safety Day, a minute of silence is observed, and morning assembly has a safety theme at all workplaces. The AICA Group Occupational Health and Safety Convention also takes place on this day. On the factory ﬂoor level, KYT (kiken yochi kunren or risk pre-diction training) activities, hiyari-hatto (near-miss) activities, and ● Industrial Accidents Situation Target Scope All AICA Group production sites in Japan established Health and Safety Committees at each of our sites. Based on environmental measurements and the ﬁndings of environmental diagnoses, we investigate and deliberate on im-portant matters that will form the foundation of measures for mitigating risks to workers and impediments to health. Membership of the Health and Safety Committee is com-prised of managers and labor union members in equal numbers. Contractors who work on site are also included in meetings, and efforts are being devoted to further invigoration of communication. risk-source improvement activities are conducted in the small-group activities (C&C activitiesP. 29). To enhance these low-key, steady efforts, from FY2018, the KYT activities being un-dertaken by the individual small groups are now being assessed under a point rating system. Pursuing improvements so that training is not just a formality, but will be something meaningful that leads to greater awareness of safety, we are striving to elim-inate industrial accidents. Number of industrial accidents (accidents) *Total industrial accidents = non-lost-time accidents + lost-time accidents 20 20 15 10 5 0 2018 2015 2016 2017 2019 (FY)Total number of industrial accidentsLost-time accidents Target scope: All AICA Group production sites in Japan ① Newly consolidated in FY2015 ② Newly consolidated in FY2016 Breakdown of number of industrial accidents (accidents) FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 0 7 4 13 6 Fatal accidentsLost-time accidents Of which, those involving people other than full-time employeesNon-lost-time accidents 0 0 0 0 3 2 7 6 1 0 3 6 10 12 10 12 Frequency rate* Trend 3 *Frequency rate = Number of fatalities and injuries caused by industrial accidents (excluding non-lost time accidents) x 1,000,000 ÷ Total work hours Figures are for permanent employees 2 1 0 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 All AICA Group production sites in Japan (non-consolidated)All AICA Group production sites in Japan (consolidated)National manufacturing industry average Severity rate* Trend 0.15 *Severity rate = Work-days lost x 1,000 ÷ Total work hours Figures are for permanent employees 0.10 0.05 0 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 All AICA Group production sites in Japan (non-consolidated)All AICA Group production sites in Japan (consolidated)National manufacturing industry average ● Major initiatives in FY2019 Occupational Health and Safety Convention (January 2020) Plant manager training (January 2020)Global QEO Ofﬁcer Training (November 2019) Attended by responsible ofﬁcers of AICA Group production sites in Japan, and partner companies working on AICA premises. Presentations of case studies of industrial accident countermea-sures, awards for sites with zero accidents, sharing of trends in in-dustrial accidents and responses. Attended by on-site managers of AICA Group production sites in Japan and partner companies working on AICA premises. Identiﬁcation of challenges of on-site management and their solu-tions, discussion of invigoration of KYT activities as a means of raising safety awareness, and discussion of measures to strength-en safety management frameworks of partner companies working on AICA premises and thoroughly instill compliance. Attended by responsible ofﬁcers at plants, including overseas Group companies. Discussed thorough conﬁrmation of safety when installing new equipment, innovations (signs, multiple languages, etc.) for drawing attention to safety among foreign-national workers, and raising safety awareness through dialogue with end workers. Risk assessment Risk assessment is a method for discovering potential risks and hazards in the workplace and eliminating or mitigating them. We conduct risk assessments under internal regulations based on our Occupational Health and Safety Management System at Prevention of trafﬁc accidents We have a ﬂeet of just under 300 company vehicles that are in use in our day-to-day operations. Only those employees who have been registered after their driving aptitude has been con-ﬁrmed are permitted to drive the company vehicles. In addition to trafﬁc laws, we have also established our own Rules for Use of Company Vehicles in our efforts to prevent trafﬁc accidents. ● Major vehicle accident responses [1] Improvement of driving skills AICA Group Occupational Health and Safety Convention major AICA Group production sites in Japan. In the plants, we conduct risk assessment of chemical substances and pursue activities to eliminate and mitigate risk. Accidents that occurred last ﬁscal year involved not only young employees in their 20s, but also veteran drivers. Fortunately, none of those accidents were serious, but there were accidents that involved other people, so we will continue to devote efforts to eliminating serious accidents and elevating driving skills. We conduct skills classes for young employees and employees who have been involved in accidents to elevate their driving skills. In addition, their supervisors accompany them on a drive to check their driving proﬁciency. [2] Mindset reform Employees who have been involved in accidents are asked to submit a report that includes an analysis of the causes of the accident and improvement measures, in a bid to raise their awareness and prevent similar accidents from happening again. [3] Sharing of accident examples KYT (risk prediction training) sheets based on examples of actual accidents are distributed throughout the company to share examples and maintain a sense of tension. ● Trafﬁc Accidents Situation Target Scope Accidents caused by AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. negligence and negligence by both parties Trend in number of vehicle accidents (accidents) 60 40 22 20 0 2015 Mental health 26 23 22 25 2016 2017 2018 2019 (FY) In an economic environment of intensifying market competi-tion and rapid change, the stress felt by workers is only increas-ing, becoming a serious social issue. We have put a variety of measures in place to maintain not only the physical health of our workers, but also their mental and emotional health. Regular health check-ups In addition to the health check-ups mandated by law, we also provide a combination of Lifestyle Disease Check-ups and Gynecological Check-ups tailored to employees' age, gender, and preferences. In this way, we are strengthening our Number of accidents by type in FY2019 (%) ● Major mental health initiatives Stress checksEstablishment of advice hotline Held once a year since FY2016. The results are fed back to the individuals, and the ﬁndings fromanalysis of the results on a departmental level are fed back to the head of each department. We have set up a mental and physical health advice hotline, which is run by an external organization. This service is widely advertised to employees on the company intranet. employee health management functions. Since FY2014, the company has covered part of the cost of inﬂuenza vaccinations, including for family members, to step up efforts to prevent our workers contracting the ﬂu. Foundations of AICA Environment Additional information about the environment is available on the AICA website. (Only Japanese)http://www.aica.co.jp/company/environ/plan/ Basic Thinking on the Environment The AICA Group has developed an environmental manage-ment system based on ISO 14001, which we have incorporated into our original QEO Management System (P30) and put into practice. To realize a sustainable society, we are actively engaged in the prevention of global warming (action on climate change is-sues) and the reduction of environmental impact (action on re-sources and pollution issues). Recognitions of the risks to business Amid growing concerns about global climate change, ex-treme weather events, and natural disasters, including rising temperatures and water shortages, we envisage that the follow-ing two phenomena could potentially have a particularly large impact on the business performance of the AICA Group. We will strive to protect the environment and achieve harmony with local communities and deliver environmentally friendly products. 1. Creating products that are kind on both the environment and humans

2. Reduction of CO2 emissions

3. Reduction of industrial waste and effective use of water resources

4. Harmony with local communities

5. Compliance with laws and regulations Environmental regulatory risk...Impact of climate change measures and the tightening of regulations regarding the use of chemicals and environmental protection Large-scale disaster risk...Impact of a disaster of a scale that exceeds that envisaged in the BCP and that goes beyond the prepared countermeasures and annual training Target scope: The target scope of each category is clearly stated. The breakdown of sites and locations is as follows. ● All AICA Group production sites in Japan: Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd., AICA Interior Kogyo Co., Ltd., AICA Harima Kogyo Co., Ltd., AICA- TECH Kenzai Co., Ltd.

● All AICA Group production sites overseas: PT. AICA Indonesia, PT. Techno Wood Indonesia, KUNSHAN AICA KOGYO Co., Ltd., Shenyang AICA-HOPE Kogyo Co., Ltd., AICA Laminates India Pvt. Ltd., Aica Laminates Vietnam Co., Ltd., AICA Asia Paciﬁc Holding Group, Evermore Chemical Industry Group Prevention of global warming (action on climate change issues) Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (energy saving) ● Basic Thinking The prevention of global warming is a key issue in the pro-tection of the global environment. Extreme weather events are also increasing on a global scale. AICA Kogyo has sustained damage several times in recent years from disasters caused by such events, and we feel keenly that climate change is a major business risk. Recognizing that taking more appropriate action is a matter of urgency, we are actively pursuing reductions of greenhouse gases, and we have declared a target of reducing emissions revenue intensity by 3% year on year every ﬁscal year until FY2030. As an organization to promote the deliberation and imple-mentation of more concrete action, we launched the Climate Change Response Project in April 2020. This project includes not only the environmental, production, facilities, and logistics divisions but also the development, sales, purchasing, and corporate planning divisions. They will work to propose drastic reduction measures. The Project will coordinate with the CSR Committee to re-port on its activities regularly to the Board of Directors and strengthen the governance framework in our response to cli-mate change issues. In May 2020, we declared our endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)*. Going forward, based on the TCFD recommenda-tions, we will assess and analyze the risks and opportunities from climate change for the AICA Group, reﬂect them in our business strategies, and pursue information disclosure. *The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) was established in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to promote the disclosure of climate-related ﬁnancial information. In 2017, it announced its recommendations to encourage the disclosure of information regarding the ﬁnancial impact of climate-related risks and opportunities, to assist investors to make appropriate investment decisions. Endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) ● Achievement Trends ● Targets and Achievements Target Scope All AICA Group production sites in Japan FY2019 Achievements Causes of increase/decrease FY2020 Targets Greenhouse gas emissions revenue intensity 5.6% year-on-year decrease Reduction in defect rates, 3% year-on-year decrease 3% year-on-year reduction 48.4 t-CO2/100 million yen replacement of obsolete 46.9 t-CO2/100 million yen 49.7 t-CO2/100 million yen revenue or less revenue equipment for energy-saving effect revenue or less ● Major initiatives in FY2019 Company/Site Name Location Details FY2019 Targets Ama, Aichi Prefecture Jimokuji Plant Tanba Plant Isesaki Plant Tanba, Hyogo Prefecture Isezaki, Gunma Prefecture Individual plants and sites · Improvement of product defect rate

· Improvement of high-pressure steam feed efﬁciency

· Improvement of temperature control of overcoat drying kiln

· Switch to LED lighting

· Productivity improvements through restructuring of production equipment · Review of boiler/compressor operations

· Replacement of crusher · Replacement of boiler · Replacement of compressor

· Replacement of boiler and steam trap

· Efﬁciency improvements through shorter heating times in deodorization equipment and more chillers in drying equipment · Replacement of autoclave · Switch to LED lighting

· Reinforcement of heat insulation for steam pipes and boiler periphery

· Reduction in frequency of burner ignition in low-pressure boiler

· Promotion of switch to LED lighting · Improvement of productivity through reduction of defect rate · Promotion of power saving in processes Disclaimer: From the FY2019 Report, the conversion coefﬁcient used to calculate CO2 emissions at sales locations in Japan has been changed. Target Scope All AICA Group production sites in Japan / All AICA Group production sites overseas / AICA Group sales locations in Japan: 22 sales ofﬁces Trend in greenhouse gas emissions (t-CO₂) 100,000 ■ Production sites in Japan ■ Overseas production sites ■ Sales locations in Japan ① Newly consolidated in FY2015 ② Newly consolidated in FY2016 ③ Newly consolidated in FY2018 ④ Newly consolidated in FY2019 Trend in greenhouse gas emissions revenue intensity (t-CO2/100 million yen) 80 60 40 20 57.9 53.4 50.0 51.3 48.4 0 2015 2016 Production sites in Japan 2017 2018 2019 (FY) Trend in energy input (TJ: Terajoules) 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 ■ Production sites in Japan ■ Overseas production sites ■ Sales locations in Japan ① Newly consolidated in FY2015 ② Newly consolidated in FY2016 ③ Newly consolidated in FY2018 ④ Newly consolidated in FY2019 Trend in energy input revenue intensity (TJ/100 million yen) 1.25 1.00 1.03 0.90 0.75 0.50 0.25 0 2015 2016 Production sites in Japan 1.01 0.97 0.88 2017 2018 2019 (FY) Use of LCA We have introduced Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) in the de-velopment of our products. Our mainstay products, high pressure laminate (HPL), gener-ate less CO2 than artiﬁcial marble or PVC steel sheets, making them a more environmentally friendly product. Our construction CO2 emissions from mining of raw materials to manufacturing stage （Kg-CO₂/m2） 20 15 10 5 0 Zinc-plated steel plate 1 mm thick High pressure laminate (HPL) 1 mm thickPolyester decorative plywood 2.5 mm thick Green Logistics 18.5 Acrylic polyurethane coated panel 4 mm thickArti cial marble 3 mm thick ● Basic Thinking Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transport is an-other challenge that companies must address. In the AICA Group, the logistics ofﬁcers at major shipping sites throughout Japan are working together with the sales divisions on ongo-ing improvement efforts, including modal shift, improving the ● Targets and Achievements Target Scope Transport in Japan* FY2019 Targets Usage intensity: 1% year-on-year decrease 43.67 kl/1 million t-km or less ● Achievement Trends *Logistics in which AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. is the shipper FY2019 Achievements 1.5% year-on-year decrease 43.44 kl/1 million t-km or less Target Scope Transport in Japan* Trends in energy use intensity in transport Causes of increase/decrease Improvements to load efﬁciency through mixed load services on Tohoku Area trunk routes, establishment of new delivery sites for regular services (Fukushima, Higashihiroshima), reduction of secondary deliveries through expansion of main delivery areas (Osaka, wider Kanto area, Hokkaido, Gunma, etc.) (kl/1 million t-km) 50 48 46 44 42 40 2015 Transport in Japan* materials are also highly durable and have a long life cycle. In this respect, they would be described as environmentally friend-ly products. Going forward, we will update the data used in calculations and raise the precision of those calculations. Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Approach efﬁciency of truck freight, and depot organization. We will continue to put various measures in place to reduce energy consumption (heavy oil equivalent) per freight metric ton-kilometers (t-km), which is a management index for this area. FY2020 Targets 1% year-on-year decrease 43.00 kl/1 million t-km or less 2016 2017 2018 2019 (FY) Basic Thinking on Reduction of Environmental Impact Reduction of environmental impact (action on resources and pollution issues) The AICA Group is engaged in the management of chemi-cals, reduction and recycling of industrial waste, and effective use of water resources with the objective of reducing our en-vironmental impact and using resources more effectively. We Management of chemical substances ● Basic Thinking We recognize that, as a manufacturer of chemicals, reducing the volumes of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other hazardous chemical substances that we release and transfer is an important responsibility of the company, and we are working on the reduction of substances subject to the PRTR Act*. *A system whereby, under the Act on Conﬁrmation, etc. of Amounts of Release of Speciﬁc Chemical Substances in the Environment and Promotion of Improvements to the Management Thereof, businesses identify, collate, and make public their data on the release into the environment of diverse hazardous chemical substances, including their sources and volumes, and on their transfer out of the business prem-ises as waste. Reduction of Industrial Waste / Recycling ● Basic Thinking We began concrete initiatives for the reduction of industrial waste in 1998. This is an important environmental indicator for the entire Group. Currently, we are looking into mechanisms for ● Targets and Achievements Target Scope All AICA Group production sites in Japan FY2019 Targets Industrial waste emission revenue intensity 2% year-on-year decrease 34.9 metric ton/100 million yen or less Landﬁll rate at production sites in Japan 1.0% or less FY2019 Achievements 22% year-on-year increase 42.6 metric ton/100 million yen 21.2% are considering productivity improvements and product weight reductions and pursuing changes to our product speciﬁcations for the replacement of Substances of Concern with alternative substances. ● Achievement Trends *From FY2019, we have added one target substance and reassessed the results from previous ﬁscal years. Target Scope All AICA Group production sites in Japan Trends in release and transfer of substances subject to PRTR (metric ton) 80 60 40 20 0 2019 (FY) 2015 2016 ■ Production sites in Japan 2017 2018 reducing the volumes of industrial waste generated and the dis-posal of that waste, including the possibility of processing it into valuable materials. Causes of increase/decrease In the aftermath of China's restrictions on imports of plastic waste, the impact of plastics that had previously been handled as valuable materials now being discarded as industrial waste continues to be felt. The deterioration of market conditions for paper waste also had an impact. Landﬁll rate increased due to changes in the methods of handling calcium silicate panels, which are a waste product generated by AICA-TECH Kenzai Co., Ltd. FY2020 Targets 2% year-on-year decrease 41.7 metric ton/100 million yen or less 1.0% or less ● Major initiatives in FY2019 Name of site Nagoya Plant Location Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture Jimokuji Plant Ama, Aichi Prefecture Ibaraki Plant Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture AICA Interior Kogyo Co., Ltd. Komaki, Aichi Prefecture AICA Harima Kogyo Co., Ltd. Kasai, Hyogo Prefecture · Reduction of offcuts, reduction of waste resin from resin impregnation process, improvement of product defect rate AICA-TECH Kenzai Co., Ltd. Oharu, Aichi Prefecture Chikusei, Ibaraki Prefecture Ichikawa, Hyogo Prefecture ● Achievement Trends · Improvement of product defect rate, reduction of waste resin from resin impregnation process · Introduction of sludge drying system Details

· Conversion of waste toluene solution to valuable material

· Effective use of offcuts · Reduction of sandpaper waste products · Improvement of yield due to strengthening of maintenance of manufacturing supplies Target Scope All AICA Group production sites in Japan, all AICA Group production sites overseas Trends in industrial waste emission volumes (metric ton) (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 ■ Production sites in Japan ■ Overseas production sites ① Newly consolidated in FY2015 ② Newly consolidated in FY2016 ③ Newly consolidated in FY2018 ④ Newly consolidated in FY2019 Trends in industrial waste emission revenue intensity (metric ton/100 million yen) 60.0 45.0 34.8 30.0 24.4 15.0 0 Trends in land 42.6 35.0 35.7 2019 2015 2016 Production sites in Japan 2017 2018 2019 (FY) on/100 million yen) Trends in land ll disposal rates at production sites in Japan (%) 20.0 15.0 10.0 5.0 21.2 0 (FY) 2015 2016 Production sites in Japan 2017 2018 2019 (FY) ● Achievement Trends Reduction of water consumption ● Basic Thinking Our production sites in Japan use industrial water and under-ground water, and we are pursuing the cyclic usage of water at our Nagoya and Jimokuji Plants. The Isezaki Plant, which has the highest water usage, is located near the rich Tone River sys-tem. It uses water resources in abundance, but will now strive to reduce the amount of water it consumes. Some of our overseas production sites are located in coun-tries with grave water situations. Each of our business sites is Target Scope All AICA Group production sites in Japan All AICA Group production sites overseas Trends in water consumption (1,000 m³) 3,000 2015 2016 2017 2018 ■ Production sites in Japan ■ Overseas production sites ① Newly consolidated in FY2015 ② Newly consolidated in FY2016 ③ Newly consolidated in FY2018 ④ Newly consolidated in FY2019 taking the necessary measures and managing its water usage with the recognition that water is a ﬁnite resource. With refer-ence to AQUEDUCT, which is released by the World Resources Institute (WRI), we identify high-risk areas and promote effective use of water in those areas as a priority. AICA Laminates India, which is located in the northwest of India, recycles water for use in its manufacturing processes, and any waste water is treated and used for gardening purposes. ● Actual water consumption volumes in FY2019 in high-risk areas*1 PT. AICA Indria (AAPH*2 Group) Pasuruan (Indonesia) 2019 (FY) SHENYANG AICA-HOPE KOGYO Co., Ltd. 4,900 m3 *1 Sites assessed as at "extremely high" risk in WRI Aqueduct's Overall Water Risk. *2 AICA Asia Paciﬁc Holding Pte. Ltd. Environmental Risk Management State of compliance with environmental laws In FY2019, no Japanese site in the AICA Group was subject to correction directives from the competent authorities or to environ-ment-related litigation. Complaints from neighbors and responses In FY2019, there were no complaints from neighbors at any of the AICA Group's Japanese sites. Environmental accidents In FY2019, there were no environmental accidents that would have an impact outside the site of AICA Group sites in Japan, but there was a leakage emergency. We share information androll out responses horizontally across the Group to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to our neighbors or to the govern-ment agencies with jurisdiction. Name of site Date of incident Response Jimokuji Plant · Thorough instruction and education on safe (Premises for reloading by logistics operation of forklifts. subcontractors) · Repairs of concrete surface of yard. (August 2019) · Repair of gutter lid on footpath. A product container tipped over while being moved by forklift, resulting in just under half a metric ton of adhesive resin spilling out into the gutter next to the yard. Oil fences and sandbags were used to prevent the spill from spreading and some of the resin was recovered. Details of incident Foundations of AICA Engagement withStakeholders Basic Thinking on Engagement with Stakeholders As a company that is widely trusted by society, we have in-stilled in our corporate policy our belief in the importance of fair and highly transparent compliance-based management in accordance with the law and social order and in engagement Additional information about engagement with stakeholders is available on the AICA website. (Only Japanese) http://www.aica.co.jp/company/environ/principle/ with stakeholders. Based on this corporate policy, we have a basic policy of disclosing information about the company to all stakeholders in a fair and timely manner. Involvement with Customers Voluntary Action Guidelines Concerning Product Safety We believe that the most important challenge in quality man-agement is to deliver safe and reliable products to our custom-ers. To put this into practice, we have established voluntary ● Product Safety Voluntary Action Guidelines - Basic Principles action guidelines regarding product safety and strive to ensure product safety and information disclosure. [1] Compliance with laws and regulations [2] Initiatives for ensuring product safety We will develop and implement voluntary action plans regarding product safety that include the following, pursue continued improvements, and establish a corporate culture that focuses on the customer and ensures the safety of products. To ensure product safety, we will conduct proper quality control and educate all employees for thorough awareness of and compliance with legislation. Using feedback from our customers and market information, we will identify the risks accompanying our products, their con-struction, and their use (including misuse). We will reﬂect those risks in our design and development, handling instructions, warning labels, and construction manuals, and strive for the continued improvement of product safety. [3] Response to product-related incidents AICA Inquiry Center We will keep the entire company thoroughly informed about the Consumer Product Safety Act and other laws concerning product safety, other related legislation, and the latest information about product safety, and comply with the legislation. In the event of accidents involving our products, we will actively gather information about such accidents from the customers and provide appropriate responses and information to the customers. In the event of a serious product accident involving our products, a report will be made to top management, and prompt action will be taken to keep the damage from spreading. In accordance with the legislation, we will also promptly report to the competent authorities and relevant organizations. Regarding product accidents, where deemed necessary, we will undertake an immediate recall of the products and advise customers promptly using the most appropriate method. We have established the AICA Inquiry Center as a direct point of contact with customers who have adopted our products. So we can be of even more assistance, we carry out a variety of measures with the aim of improving call quality and enhancing our proposal-making capabilities. With the introduction of a Call Center System in April 2018, the efﬁciency of the Inquiry Center staff's responses has im-proved, and we have made major improvements to call re-sponse rates. It has become easier to put customers through to the most appropriate staff to handle inquiries about speciﬁc products, which has also helped to improve call quality. In FY2018, we also began telemarketing. We follow up on inquiries at a later date and, if the customer requests it, make sales visits and provide other services to meet the customers' wishes. In addition to daily training with the aim of even higher call quality, we will strive to provide services that will offer even greater satisfaction. Trends in number of inquiries made to Inquiry Center/response rate (accidents) 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 0 2015 2016 Number of inquiriesResponse rate* *Data collected from FY2016 (%) 100 75 50 25 2017 2018 2019 (FY) Value chain collaboration Distributors and construction businesses are stakehold-ers in our value chain. To build a stronger network with these stakeholders, on the sales front, we have established the AICA Distributors' Organization as a network of distributors with a wealth of expert knowledge. Through this organization, we share sales and product strategies and strive for healthy com-munication between distributors. On the construction front, we have established construction groups of various types, through which we share information about improving construction quali-ty and about product improvement and development. Customer Satisfaction Survey With the objective of asking our customers to evaluate our products and services, we have conducted a Customer Satisfaction Survey every year since FY2002. To put the opinions received from our customers to good use in product development and improvement of services, we iden-tify issues from the survey ﬁndings, communicate them to the AI chatbot introduced on website In December 2019, we introduced an AI-equipped chatbot*1, AI Assistant AICA, to the AICA website. This has improved the convenience of the website, enabling users to access the infor-mation they need in a smarter way from our vast product cata-logue. With the introduction of this system, the AI chatbot can han-dle simple inquiries, which has cut down on the number of AICA SEMINAR IN CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURE AICA Distributors' Organization National Convention Company policy brieﬁng relevant departments after the senior executives have checked them, and put responses into place. In the FY2019 survey, the evaluation was high overall, and evaluation of sales activities also improved. Going forward, we will continue to conduct sales education and place efforts into the further improvement of satisfaction. inquiries made to our Inquiry Center. This has given Inquiry Center staff more time to improve the quality of their handling of the inquiries they do receive. *1A combination of the word "chat" (talk) and "bot" (robot). Automatic chat program that uses artiﬁcial intelligence. The system gives auto-mated responses to text entered by the user to replace the work of handling inquiries, etc. Through the supply of trusted products, we have strived to contribute in some small way to the elevation and development of architectural culture. One initiative we are pursuing to make a further contribution is by hosting the AICA SEMINAR IN CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURE. Since 1983, we have invited prominent architects from Japan and overseas to give lectures in various parts of the country in a wide range of areas such as housing, the environment, and urban issues. People from many walks of life, including architects, students, and members of the general public, attend these free seminars. For the 65th AICA SEMINAR IN CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURE, held in September 2019, we invited Chinese architect, Ma Yansong, as guest lecturer to talk about his recent works. Involvement with Supply Chain Basic Thinking on Involvement with Supply Chain To fulﬁll the AICA Group's corporate social responsibility (CSR), we believe that it is essential that we obtain the under-standing and cooperation of our stakeholders. In our procure-ment activities, in addition to taking responsibility as the AICA Group, we also pursue CSR activities with the cooperation of our suppliers. Communicating with Suppliers Based on this belief, in June 2017, we undertook a major overhaul of our earlier procurement policies and established the AICA Group CSR Procurement Guidelines. We have obtained the consent of our suppliers in Japan and overseas to these Guidelines, for the further mutual improvement of our CSR ac-tivities. We held a Purchasing Policy Brieﬁng in June 2019 as a forum for communica-tion with our suppliers, at which we shared our company policies and purchasing policies. Further, with the objective of sharing our CSR procurement philosophy and in-vestigating the actual situation, we have conducted self-evaluation questionnaire surveys since FY2018. For the targets of this survey, we selected suppliers that cover approximately 70% of the total value of AICA Kogyo's (parent company only) materials procurement, with a particular focus on our main suppliers. Based on the results of this survey, where necessary, AICA Kogyo employees then conduct an audit (on-site inspection). If any outstanding initiatives are con-ﬁrmed, we will ask that company to teach us their methods, and if we encounter matters that require correction, we will provide guidance and instruction to those companies. By continuing with this two-way dialogue, we aim for the mutual im-provement of our standards. Business Continuity Plan (BCP) measures in procurement activities To ensure stable supplies even after a disaster or accident, we purchase our main raw materials from multiple suppliers and sites, and ensure that we have alternative options for purchasing. Regarding our own products, we have built production struc-tures at multiple sites and have taken measures to ensure that we maintain a certain level of inventory. Provision of Product Safety Information Amid ever-increasing concerns about chemicals, including the enforcement of the Revised Buildings Standards Act, the revision of the standards for school environmental hygiene, and restrictions on chemical substances overseas, our business overall is widely involved in these issues. In FY2019, we provided safety information in response to 1,990 requests from customers. These kinds of requests are increasing in number every year. The most frequent queries were about investigations of do-mestic chemical substance restrictions, investigations of the inclusion of chemicals that are restricted overseas, and the documentation related to export trade control orders. These trends reﬂect the expansion of global business. To fulﬁll our re-sponsibilities as a member of the supply chain, such as inqui-ries about new legislation in various countries, and requests for investigation and provision of information about new chemicals,These initiatives have proved successful and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic did not extend to our procurement of raw materials. We will continue to consider measures to ensure that we can fulﬁll our supply responsibilities even in the event of a disaster or accident, and implement various measures as required. the relevant departments work together to provide prompt and more accurate responses. Trend in numbers of cases of provision of product safety information (accidents) 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 1,885 1,990 1,376 1,316 1,250 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (FY) Involvement with Shareholders Ensuring appropriate information disclosure and transparency As a company that is widely trusted by society, we have a basic policy of disclosing information about the company to all stakeholders at the right time and in the most fair and appropri-ate manner. We comply with the Companies Act, the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, and the rules for timely disclo-sure prescribed by the stock exchanges on which our shares are listed, and conduct information disclosure in accordance ● Information Disclosure Documents Communication with shareholders and investors We take proactive steps, within a reasonable extent, to achieve constructive dialogue with our shareholders. Any opinions and information obtained through such dialogue is reported to the Board of Directors and we strive to reﬂect it in future management and IR activities. To obtain their understanding and appropriate evaluation, in addition to the General Meeting of Shareholders and the reception after that meeting, we hold Financial Results Brieﬁngs for analysts and institutional investors twice a year, at which our Representative Directors provide explanations. The Public Relations and IR Group responds to requests for individual interviews and telephone press inquiries. Any information to be disclosed in such cases is approved by a Representative Director and the Director responsible for the matter at hand. Shareholder returns To realize the return of proﬁts to our shareholders and the sus-tainable growth of the company, we issue dividends that consider the consolidated performance of each period, payout ratios, and internal reserves. Under our current Mid-Term Business Plan, C&C 2000, we are issuing shareholder returns that are linked to performance, with a target consolidated payout ratio of 50%. In FY2020, we view the forecasts for diminished proﬁts as being the result of the extraordinary circumstances of the temporary downturn in domestic and overseas economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we intend to issue dividends at the same level as the previous ﬁscal year. Our basic policy is to issue dividends twice a year, consisting of an interim dividend halfway through the ﬁscal year and a ﬁnal dividend at the end of the ﬁscal year. Regarding the use of internal reserve funds, priority is given to capital investments for the expansion of existing core businesses and to investments to increase future corporate value, including External Evalution with our Disclosure Policy. Even for information that is not subject to the Companies Act and the timely disclosure rules, if we believe the information to be important for shareholders and investors to make investment decisions, we will disclose that information, giving consideration to fairness and timeliness. Number of individual dialogues with institutional investors in FY2019 162 accidents M&As. These investments are made in consideration of invest-ment efﬁciency from long-term perspectives. Dividend and payout ratio (yen) 200 160 50.2% 50.1% 120 80 40 0 2020 (projected) 2016 2017 Dividend (left axis)Payout ratio (right axis) In 2019, we were added for the ﬁrst time to the FTSE4 Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index, leading SRI indices developed by FTSE Russell. The decision has been made to include us in these indices in 2020 as well. We have been part of the JPX Nikkei Index 400, a stock index developed by the Japan Exchange Group, Inc., Tokyo Stock Exchange Group and Nikkei Inc., for eight consecutive terms. 76.9% 54.4% (%) 80.0 60.0 50.5% 40.0 20.0 2018 2019 (FY) Involvement with Local Community As a company with global operations, the AICA Group values mutual harmony, such as participating in volunteer activities its connections with local regions and communities not only in in collaboration with local community action groups, including Japan but from a global perspective. clean-ups in the areas surrounding our production and sales We continue to conduct activities based on a philosophy of sites. Aica Laminates Vietnam Co., Ltd. Cooperated with Vietnam training trip by Aichi Prefectural Nakamura Senior High School. Nakamura Senior High School places efforts into learning guidance, club activi-ties, and international understanding education. In FY2019, the school established a new International Understanding Course. As part of the curriculum of this course, a training trip to Vietnam was conducted with the objective of deepening under-standing about Vietnam's culture, history, economy, and language, through expe-riential and explorative learning, in addition to acquiring general knowledge about international understanding. The students on the trip visited companies from Aichi Prefecture that have set up operations in Vietnam to deepen their understanding of how people and goods are linked across national borders in a global society. Thirty students and their two teachers visited Aica Laminates Vietnam Co., Ltd. on July 24. Comments received from the visiting students about their visit to the company included: "My dream is to set up my own company in the future, and hearing about things like business plans and establishment plans gave me a more concrete im-age." "This was the ﬁrst time I had heard about a company's overseas strategy. It made me realize that they are the result of accumulated efforts in areas such as careful customer service and employee recruitment in the course of setting up the company." "I realized that there is still a great deal of potential for development in overseas business." EVERMORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Forest plantation clean-up activity Since 2010, EVERMORE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. has owned one hectare of forest plantation in the ninth forest zone of National Taiwan University's experimental forest. Every year, the company visits the plantation for a clean-up activity, positioning it as a "Family Day" that gives employees and their families the chance to interact with each other, as well as check out the planted trees. Through this activity, the company shares with employees the importance of environmental conservation activities and consideration of health, with the aim of becoming a "Green Company." Sponsorship and exhibition in Youngsters' Science Festival 2019 We sponsor and exhibit at the Youngsters' Science Festival, which is held annually at the Nagoya City Science Museum and Electricity Museum. At this event, at which everyone from children to adults can engage with science in fun and casual ways, we co-operated by providing a space for hands-on experiences of adhesives. Hopes for disclosure in line with integrated thinking in response to the transformation of capitalism Third-Party Opinion At the global level, there is renewed emphasis on stakeholder capitalism based on corporate objectives. This concept, which was proposed last year by the Business Roundtable, a group of executives of major U.S. companies, refers to the recognition that compa-nies have come to identify the resolution of social issues, such as contributions to local communities and dealing with environmental issues, as a corporate objective. The World Economic Forum has revised its own guidelines, the Davos Manifesto, to give renewed emphasis to stake-holder capitalism. Amongst this trend, at AICA, you have placed "symbiosis" at the core of your corporate philoso-phy, focusing on dialogue with all stakeholders and pro-moting sustainable management that balances economic growth and social responsibility, centered on a "virtuous circle model." In this regard, you could be described as a front-runner in CSR. This fiscal year, you have focused on strengthening corporate governance in the following ways: ● Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee in June 2020

● Establishment of an Overseas Planning Department and Overseas Governance Committee, with the aim of reinforcing governance of the Overseas Group companies These measures have formed the foundations for im-proving the transparency of your governance functions and business management, which I expect will prove effective going forward. Also, in the course of strength-ening your overseas business with a focus on Asia, your governance will need to function in an integrated manner as the AICA Group. In terms of strengthening your frameworks for the promotion of CSR, the CSR Committee, which plays the leading role in your CSR activities, will now report to the Board of Directors instead of the Management Meeting, which will give the Board a stronger monitoring function. I believe that your reputation among stakeholders in Japan and overseas will be enhanced by the Board of Directors taking responsibility for the supervision of CSR activities. Regarding environmental issues, you clarified your approach for the AICA Group as a whole by launching the Climate Change Response Project in April 2020 and endorsing The Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in May. As the world moves toward becoming a carbon-free society, for you to become a company that society will choose, I hope you will further raise your targets for greenhouse gas reductions, de-clare a policy for net-zero emissions by 2050, establish an action plan based on that policy, and implement it to achieve those targets. There are several points I would like to request for the future. ① Building long-term strategy QUICK Corp. Managing Executive Ofﬁcer Head of ESG Research Center Etsuya Hirose You have formulated your AICA 10-Year Vision, which sets out your ﬁnancial targets and ideal vision for the next 10 years, based on group collaboration & enhancement of business foundations, human resources develop-ment, and responsibility to stakeholders, linking it to the Medium-Term Business Plan. I hope that you will develop this vision into an even longer-term, 30-year vision, draw up scenarios for the future of a carbon-free and recy-cling-oriented society, and develop long-term strategies. ② Strengthening response to business and human rights Your response to labor-related and human rights risks seems to have fallen behind compared with your re-sponse to environmental issues. Looking at the ﬁnancial and non-financial highlights (P3, P4), the labor-related data (number of industrial accidents, industrial accident frequency rate/severity rate) are only for production sites in Japan. In addition, I have not been able to conﬁrm the supervision and management frameworks for labor-re-lated and human rights risks. With overseas sales ac-counting for more than 40% of your sales and given your strategy of strengthening your overseas business even further with a focus on Asia, I believe that you will need to identify and assess labor-related and human rights risks, prevent and mitigate adverse impact, and conduct monitoring and disclosure of information throughout the Group, including your supply chains. ③ Promotion of Diversity You have designated "human resources" as one of the Group's materialities and are making efforts to promote women's active participation and to improve the percent-age of female employees, so I believe that the percentage of female managers will also increase in the future. Going forward, I hope you will promote diversity, including pro-motion of non-Japanese employees, as a company doing business on a global scale. In this fiscal year, you ap-pointed one female external director. In the future, I hope you will reorganize the skill matrix of Directors and further promote diversity on the Board. Finally, I recommend that you undertake a review of your materialities on an annual basis. As new ESGs is-sues arise and the seriousness of each issue changes year by year, it is important to keep working to meet the demands of your global stakeholders. I also look forward to an explanation of your management frameworks in terms of how your materialities are being integrated into your business models and risk management. Fundamentals of AICA Giving Back to the Earth through Technology Head Of ce: 26F JP Tower Nagoya, 1-1-1 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, 450-6326, Japan Tel: (052) 533-3136 URL/http://www.aica.co.jp/ This booklet uses universal-design fonts that are easy for anyone to read. © AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. Unauthorized copying and reproduction of all or any part of the contents of this document are prohibited. Published September 2020 Attachments Original document

