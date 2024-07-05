Corporate Governance Report
July 5, 2024
AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Kenji Ebihara
Representative Director and President
The corporate governance of AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd. ("AICA") and / or AICA Group Companies (AICA and AICA Group Companies are jointly referred "AICA Group") is described below.
- Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other
Basic Information
1. Basic Views
AICA Group seeks to ensure and improve the value of AICA and the common interests of our shareholders through the enhancement of corporate governance at each of our Group companies, including our subsidiaries in Japan and overseas. In June 2020, AICA transitioned from a Company with Board of Auditors to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee. The Audit and Supervisory Committee, more than half of whose members are outside directors, is responsible for auditing and supervising the legality and appropriateness of the execution of duties by directors for the realization of more transparent management. In this way, AICA aims to strengthen our corporate governance further and also to build a framework that will more appropriately meet the expectations of our stakeholders in Japan and overseas. AICA has also established a Governance Committee as an advisory committee to the Board of Directors. This committee is chaired by an outside director and a majority of the members are outside directors. The Governance Committee deliberates on key matters concerning governance, including the appointment and remuneration of management executives, with the aims of sustainable growth, medium to long-term improvement of corporate value, and further enhancement of governance functions.
[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Supplementary Principle 4.3.3 Dismissal of a CEO
Although AICA has not established a specific process for dismissal of a CEO at this moment, should the CEO be deemed unable to fulfill his or her responsibilities, the Governance Committee and the Board of Directors will deliberate on and address the issue appropriately in a timely manner. The Governance Committee and the Board of Directors will deliberate and consider establishment of process, policies, requirement for dismissal of a CEO in the future.
[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings
AICA acquires and holds shares of companies such as business partners if AICA determines that it will contribute to the improvement of AICA's corporate value from the perspectives of building and enhancing
relationships with business partners as well as forming business alliances. However, AICA's basic policy is to, in principle, reduce such cross-shareholdings. To this end, the Board of Directors regularly considers whether the benefits and risks of holding shares of each stock worth the cost of capital, and shares with little value are reduced or sold. Under this policy, the Board of Directors evaluates factors such as the details of transactions, the value of transactions, and the future transaction policy for each stock twice a year, and shares with little value are sold. Even if it is deemed reasonable to hold a stock, all or part of shares of the stock may be sold in consideration of factors such as the capital policy and the market environment, in accordance with the basic policy to reduce cross-shareholdings.
AICA exercises our voting rights for shares held as cross-shareholdings by comprehensively considering factors such as whether it contributes to the improvement of corporate value of both the issuing company and AICA, as well as whether there is a risk of impairing shareholder value. In addition, in the case of an event that requires attention, such as a long-term slump in business results or a serious violation of compliance, AICA will sufficiently investigate and collect information before determining whether to vote for or against a proposal.
AICA comprehensively reviewed the value of all shares it held as cross-shareholdings based on factors such as the status of shareholding, acquisition prices, transaction details, changes in transaction values, whether the return on required capital (e.g., revenue from transactions with and dividends received from each issuing company for a single fiscal year) exceeded the target cost of capital, and the future transaction policy. As a result of the quantitative assessment, the returns on required capital for listed shares of more than 90% of the companies were found to exceed the target costs of capital. Taking also into account the results of the qualitative assessment, AICA has determined a policy to sell shares of the stocks with little value in consideration of the market environment.
AICA has judged shares of a stock that the purpose of holding such shares to stabilize businesses and expand transactions with the issuing companies was weakened on the basis of quantitative and qualitative. Therefore, AICA transferred it from cross-shareholdings to net investments and will sell the shares.
AICA will also continue to sell them quickly if they are judged to be unnecessary.
Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions
- AICA has designated transactions between AICA and our Directors or major shareholders with conflicts of interest as matters requiring resolution and reporting by the Board of Directors based on the importance of the transactions, in accordance with laws and regulations as well as the Rules of the Board of Directors.
- In addition, AICA has designated transactions between AICA and AICA Group Companies as well as other important matters as matters requiring approval of the Board of Directors of AICA in accordance with the Regulations on Management of Affiliated Companies and the Regulations on Approvals (Ringi).
Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 Disclosure of Views on Ensuring Diversity in Core Human Resources, Such as the Promotion of Women, Foreign Nationals and Mid-career Hires to Managerial Positions 1. Views on ensuring diversity
AICA's Corporate Policy says, "viewing human resources as the most vital resource of our company, we nurture motivated human resources and organizations through mutual understanding and development." AICA recognizes that while our employees comprise assets, they are also important stakeholders. Based on this understanding, AICA focuses on activities aimed at deepening mutual understanding as it strives to provide opportunities and an environment in which each and every employee can fully apply his or her abilities. By building a workplace where diverse human resources can recognize each other and play active roles, AICA aims to achieve mutual growth for both the company and our employees. AICA promotes diversity in response to the globalization of business and the diversification of market needs.
AICA's activity targets for promoting diversity are disclosed in the AICA Report (Integrated Report). (URL: https://www.aica.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/report/)
AICA's human capital-related targets set forth in the current Medium-Term Business Plan are disclosed on our website.
(URL: https://www.aica.co.jp/english/company/philosophy/vision/#headline-1628144740)
2. Voluntary and measurable goals for ensuring diversity
(1) Promotion of women to managerial positions
As of March 31,2024, women managers are nine and a ratio of women management positions is 4.48% (Non- consolidated). Business divisions where women can actively work are broadening, including sales, administration, and production. In addition, the ratio of women in the qualification grades that qualify as candidates for management positions increased from 8.96% in fiscal year 2023 to 12.3% at the beginning of fiscal year 2024. AICA will continue to increase the ratio of women managers and expand the scope of participation by providing equal opportunities through promotion and hiring, helping them network and be independent, aiming to optimize the management.
(Target) Ratio of women management positions (by fiscal year 2024): 5.80 % (Non-consolidated)
(Results) Ratio of women management positions (fiscal year 2023): 4.48% (Non-consolidated))
(2) Promotion foreign nationals to managerial positions
As of April 1, 2024, AICA appointed two foreign nationals executive officers and will continue to proceed with appointment of the foreign director, executive officer, or other managerial positions. Overseas Group companies focus on actively utilizing local human resources and is promoting the appointment of talented locally employed staff to key positions. In fiscal year 2023, 79.5% of Overseas Group companies appointed foreign nationals to the presidential position.
AICA continuously practices equal opportunity hiring regardless of nationality and hired total of two foreign nationals (one new graduate and one mid-career) in fiscal year 2023. Currently eight foreign nationals are working for AICA, who joined as new graduates or mid-career hires. They play active roles in a wide range of fields, including overseas locations, sales, R&D, and administrative divisions. AICA is actively recruiting foreign nationals as it expands our business globally and will hire more foreign nationals than the present. In the mid to long term, AICA aims to grow into a corporation with culturally diverse teams ready to meet various needs in the organization.
(3) Promotion mid-career hires to managerial positions
AICA recruits a certain number of mid-career professionals every year to have experienced personnel with minimum training. AICA hired 22 people in fiscal year 2023 as mid-career hires, for a wider range of positions, including sales, R&D, administrative divisions and production technology. AICA currently has 303 mid-career hires, and 48 of them are serving as director, executive officer, or other managerial positions. The ratio of mid-career hires in the senior management (director and executive officer) is 23% to the total number of executive officers. The ratio is 23% for management positions. AICA will continue to maintain more than 20% the ratio of mid-career hires to management positions.
AICA encourage mid-career hiring and their recruitment to management positions as part of our management strategy.
3. Human resource development policy and internal environment development policy to ensure diversity and their implementation status
Under the Corporate Policy saying, "viewing human resources as the most vital resource of our company, we nurture motivated human resources and organizations through mutual understanding and development," AICA is working to cultivate diverse human resources who have a strong awareness of personal growth and their futures, and who strive forcefully toward the Corporate Principle of "Challenge and Creation," while establishing human resource development policy and internal environment development policy. To this end, AICA has established generation-based,grade-based, and occupation-based training programs, the overseas trainee system, the correspondence education system, the support system for obtaining official qualifications, and the environment for e-learning. Responsible departments, committees, and project teams (the Sustainability Development Committee, the C&C Promotion Committee and the Overseas Governance Committee) work with an aim of creating a work environment where diverse individuals respect and encourage each other. Our work environment is undergoing a transition, such as a workforce shortage, facing diversified needs and changes in work styles, but AICA will continue to work to cultivate diverse human resources and develop an internal environment that are capable of adapting to such changes flexibly and promptly following our Corporate Principle "Challenge and Creation."
The details of human resource development policy and internal environment development policy are as follows.
◆Human resources development policy
We aim to achieve the Corporate Policy saying, "viewing human resources as the most vital resource of our company, we nurture motivated human resources and organizations through mutual understanding and development." We cultivate people who have a strong awareness of personal growth and their futures, and who strive forcefully toward the Corporate Principle of "Challenge & Creation."
◆Internal environment development policy
By building a workplace where diverse human resources can recognize each other and everyone can play active roles, we aim to achieve mutual growth for both the company and our employees. Based on the recognition that while our employees comprise assets, they are also important stakeholders, we focus on activities aimed at deepening mutual understanding as we strive to provide opportunities and an environment in which each and every employee can fully apply his or her abilities.
Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners
AICA has adopted both a contract-type defined benefit pension plan and a corporate-type defined contribution pension plan. The Human Resources Department, which is the division in charge of managing the contract- type defined benefit pension fund, appropriately manages it such as by obtaining information on the status of management from asset managers including life insurance companies and trust banks through a report or in writing. In addition, AICA appropriately invests and manages pension assets by establishing the "Basic Policy for Pension Asset Management" while checking an assurance report on the effectiveness of internal controls and their operation status of each asset manager when necessary.
For the corporate-type defined contribution pension plan, AICA has introduced a matching contribution scheme in 2019 to provide support for self-help efforts of employees. AICA has also been striving to create an environment by opening a dedicated website for employees to provide them with monthly performance reports for each product and allow them to access to educational materials on the plan in the forms of video and text as needed.
Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure
As a company that is widely trusted by society, AICA has a basic policy of disclosing information about AICA to all stakeholders at the right time and in the most fair and appropriate manner. AICA strives to engage in constructive dialogue with shareholders by actively disseminating information through various means, including holding Financial Results Briefings, disclosing information through AICA's website, issuing press releases and Integrated Reports. Please refer to the following URL for details of AICA's "Disclosure Policy" (available in Japanese only).
(URL: https://www.aica.co.jp/company/ir/management/disclosure/)
(ⅰ) AICA objectives (e.g., corporate philosophy), management strategies, and business plans
AICA's Corporate Principle, Corporate Philosophy, Corporate Policy, Sustainability Policy, Code of Conduct, long-term and medium-term business plans are disclosed on the following URL on AICA's website.(URL: https://www.aica.co.jp/english/company/philosophy/principle/)
Challenge and Creation
The AICA Group creates new value and contributes to society through continuous innovation in the spirit of our philosophy of Kyosei*.
- Japanese word Kyosei stands for active engagement with the AICA Group's stakeholders (customers, employees, shareholders, suppliers, business partners, and local communities, etc.) and the global environment. Kyosei represents our approach to minimize the adverse effects of the AICA Group's business activities and products, and to contribute to society through the value we create and build better relationships with surroundings , with aiming for a sustainable existence together with the stakeholders mentioned above.
Chemistry and Design
We create uniquely original products through the power of chemistry and design, to contribute to the achievement of a prosperous society.
- Group Synergies
We create group synergy through collaboration in technologies and market network.
- Leading Products
Throughout the specific domains and regions of our business, we enhance and expand our market-leading products.
Global Presence
We strive to achieve sustainable growth in global markets by enhancing the capabilities of our overseas operations and participating in the higher growth sectors.
- Human Resources and Organizations
Viewing human resources as the most vital resource of our company, we nurture motivated human resources and organizations through mutual understanding and development.
- Compliance Management
We practice fair and transparent management in accordance with all relevant laws, regulations, and social order.
- Commitment to Safety and Security
We ensure trusted quality and engage in environmentally considerate business activities by focusing on our communication with stakeholders.
< Sustainability Policy >
1.We address social issues through our business activities to contribute to the creation of a better society. 2.We have established "Compliance with laws and regulations," "Respect for human rights," "Harmony with
society," "Fair business practice," "Customer's security and trust," "Proper information disclosure," "Protection of company information and property," and "Environment and safety" as the basic principles of the Code of Conduct, and we base our actions on these principles as shared values for all employees.
3.We emphasize dialog with stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, suppliers, business partners, local communities, and local governments, and respond promptly to social needs and changes.
4.We identify material issues from the perspectives of both corporate management and stakeholders, address those issues alongside our business activities, and disclose our progress in addressing them.
< Aica's 10 years vision > (FY2017‐FY2026)
[Financial targets] Consolidated net sales:
300.0 billion yen
Consolidated ordinary profit: 30.0 billion yen
ROE:
10% or more
Overseas sales ratio:
45% or more
Please refer to AICA's website for details.
(URL: https://www.aica.co.jp/english/company/philosophy/vision/)<> Business Plan "Value Creation 3000 & 300"> (FY2023-FY2026)
[Financial targets]
Consolidated net sales:
300.0 billion yen
Consolidated ordinary profit:
30.0 billion yen
ROE:
Approx. 10%
ROIC:
Approx. 8%
Overseas sales ratio:
50% or more
AS products sales:
28.0 billion yen
[Non-financial targets]
GHG emissions reduction:
14% reduction vs. FY2022
Environmental investment:
2.0 billion yen (cumulative over four years)
Human capital investment:
4.0 billion yen (cumulative over four years)
Engagement score:
4.0 point or more
Please refer to AICA's website for details.
(URL: https://www.aica.co.jp/english/company/philosophy/vision/#headline-1628144740)
(ⅱ) Basic views and guidelines on corporate governance
Basic views on corporate governance are disclosed on AICA's website and I-1 in this report. (URL: https://www.aica.co.jp/english/company/ir/library/corporate_library/index.html)
(ⅲ) Board policies and procedures in determining the remuneration of the senior management and directors
- The details of decision-making policies regarding the contents of individual remuneration for directors are as follows.
1. Composition of remuneration
Remuneration of directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and outside directors) consists of fixed monthly basic remuneration, variable performance-based
remuneration, and stock remuneration. The stock remuneration was approved and passed at the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2021, under Proposal 4: Determination of Remuneration for Granting Restricted Shares to Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and outside Directors). Meanwhile, remuneration of directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and outside directors consists solely of monthly basic remuneration from the perspectives of their roles and independence.
(1) Basic remuneration
Basic remuneration of directors is fixed remuneration, paid monthly. Its amount is determined by considering factors such as levels at other companies that have been publicly disclosed and AICA's business results, based on a standard amount set for each position.
(2) Performance-based remuneration
Performance-based remuneration to directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and outside directors) is provided once a year. When the business results for each fiscal year have been finalized, each director is individually evaluated on a five-tier scale of S, A, B, C and D to determine the amount of individual remuneration based on a standard amount set for each position. Individual evaluation is determined by considering factors such as the growth rates of consolidated and non- consolidated net sales and profits (e.g. operating profit), the attainment of budgets formulated at the beginning of the fiscal year, evaluation on duties each director is in charge of, and the progress of the Medium-Term Business Plan.
The reason for selecting these indicators is that AICA has determined that they are the most appropriate indicators to raise the awareness of improving business results for each fiscal year. The actual results of the key indicators, consolidated net sales and consolidated operating profit, for the fiscal year under review were
236,625 million yen (target attainment: 99.8%; down 2.2% YoY) and 25,286 million yen (target attainment: 103.2%; up 23.0% YoY), respectively.
The ratio of performance-based remuneration to the total amount of remuneration is determined according to each director's role, targeting a range from 15% to 20%. Upon comprehensively taking into account the attainment of the above indicators, the ratio of performance-based remuneration to total amount of remuneration for the fiscal year under review was 26.9%.
(3) Stock remuneration
Stock remuneration to directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and outside directors) is planned to be granted once a year for the purpose of providing an incentive to aim for sustainable improvement of AICA's corporate value and facilitating further sharing of value with shareholders. Stock remuneration is granted in the form of restricted stock, and the amount is determined by considering factors such as AICA's business results based on a standard amount set for each position.
2. Evaluation of directors
- Individual evaluation of directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and outside directors) is conducted by Representative Director and Chairman Yuji Ono and Representative Director and President Kenji Ebihara. The Governance Committee reviews the appropriateness of the level of remuneration amounts, including individual evaluation.
- Evaluation of the Representative Director and Chairman and, Representative Director and President is reported to the Governance Committee, which reviews the evaluation process and the views on evaluation to ensure objectivity and fairness.
3. Method of determining directors' remuneration
Remuneration of directors is determined in accordance with the above calculation method by Representative Director and Chairman Yuji Ono and Representative Director and President Kenji Ebihara, who has been authorized by the Board of Directors. They take within the maximum amount of total remuneration determined by a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders and the report of the governance committee which is the chairperson and a majority of the members are outside directors into consideration. The reason for the authorization is that it is considered reasonable to authorize the Representative Director and Chairman, who understands AICA's overall business, to make the decision.
4. Activities conducted during the process of determining the amount of directors' remuneration
During the process of determining directors' remuneration, members of the Governance Committee, mainly comprised of outside directors, exchange their opinions and report on matters such as the ratio between AICA's business results and the business results of the duties each director is in charge of, as well as the relationship between the evaluation grade and the rate of change, in order to enhance results and responsibilities, objectivity, and transparency.
5. Dates of General Meetings of Shareholders at which the amounts of directors' remuneration were resolved and the details of the resolutions
At the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2020, the maximum amount of remuneration for directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) was approved to be 370 million yen or less per year (including 20 million yen or less per year for outside directors). Meanwhile, the maximum amount of remuneration for directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee was approved to be 70 million yen or less per year (including 20 million yen or less per year for outside directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee). As of the conclusion of the said General Meeting of Shareholders, the number of directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) was eight (including two outside directors), whereas the number of directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee was three (including two outside directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee).
In the meantime, at the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2021, a proposal "Determination of Remuneration for Granting Restricted Shares to Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and Outside directors)," which proposed to pay 60 million yen or less per year separately from the above remuneration to directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and outside directors) as remuneration for granting restricted shares, was approved. As of the conclusion of the said General Meeting of Shareholders, the number of directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) was six (including two outside directors), whereas the number of directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee was three (including two outside directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee).
- Board policies and procedures for the appointment/dismissal of the senior management and the nomination of candidates for director and member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
From the perspectives of medium- to long-term improvement of AICA's corporate value and sustainable growth, the Board of Directors nominates persons who are suited to become AICA's directors upon comprehensively considering their experience, capabilities and achievements, regardless of their nationality, age or gender, and candidates are elected by a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders. During the process of nominating candidates for director, the Governance Committee, mainly comprised of outside directors, conducts deliberation.
Although AICA has not established a specific process for the dismissal of senior management at this moment, AICA will consider a specific process including criteria for dismissal in the future.
- Explanations with respect to individual appointments/dismissals and nominations when the Board of Directors appoints/dismisses the senior management and nominates candidates for director and member
of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
When the Board of Directors determines the appointment/dismissal of the senior management and the nomination of candidates for director and member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, AICA immediately discloses such information as a news release. In addition, with respect to all candidates for director, AICA provides individual reasons for their nominations in our Shareholders Meeting Convocation Notice.
AICA has had no record of dismissing a member of senior management so far.
Shareholders Meeting Convocation Notice (URL:https://www.aica.co.jp/english/news/2023/)
Supplementary Principle 3.1.3 Disclosing Business Strategies including Addressing Sustainability Initiatives, Investments in Human Capital and Intellectual Properties
(1) Initiatives on Sustainability
Our initiatives on sustainability issues are disclosed in AICA Reports (integrated reports) as well as on our website. Since the Medium-Term Business Plan includes materialities centered on non-financial issues, AICA discloses the targets and results of sustainability initiatives in IR documents. In May 2020, AICA declared our
endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), recognizing that responding to climate change would be an especially important issue among other materialities, and has been striving to disclose more information. AICA identified risks and opportunities and evaluated their importance and financial impacts from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2022. Such details have been published in series in this report, AICA Report, and AICA's website. For more information, refer to the Response to the TCFD Recommendations (Reference) explained at the end of this report.
(2) Investments in Human Capital
AICA's Corporate Policy says, "viewing human resources as the most vital resource of our company, we nurture motivated human resources and organizations through mutual understanding and development." AICA recognizes that while our employees comprise assets, they are also important stakeholders. Based on this understanding, AICA focuses on activities aimed at deepening mutual understanding as it strives to provide opportunities and an environment in which each and every employee can fully apply his or her abilities. By building a workplace where diverse human resources can recognize each other and play active roles, AICA aims to achieve mutual growth for both the company and our employees, while developing human resources to enhance corporate sustainability.
The Medium-Term Business Plan sets "building a human capital foundation" as the particularly important items, and forth three priority measures, human resources development, diversity and inclusion, and engagement. Based on this, AICA will invest a cumulative total of 4.0 billion yen over four years from fiscal year 2023 for developing "leaders", "globally competent human resources" and "professional human resources" who will address business challenges which AICA is currently facing and drive our growth. AICA started career interview last year with an emphasis on further strengthening the bond with employees.
We will strive to create an environment in which employees can work with a high level of motivation and improve their engagement by building a system that promotes mid- to long-term career development and autonomous growth, and by utilizing this system in personnel allocation, training, and other areas.
With an expectation that these investments will eventually lead to an improvement in labor productivity, AICA will closely monitor such improvements. AICA aims to create a virtuous cycle in which improved employee satisfaction will lead to AICA Group's sustainable growth and further development as a result of these efforts. These policies, plans and KPIs are formulated after much deliberation at Management Meetings and Board of Directors meetings, and the status of measures taken is reported to the Management Meeting and the Board of Directors on a regular basis.
(3) Investments in Intellectual Properties
AICA will actively invest in intellectual properties with using the R&D budget of 12.0 billion yen under the current Medium-Term Business Plan. We will use these investments to further strengthen our Chemistry and Design capabilities, which are the source of AICA's value creation, and to develop next-generation core products.
The strong pricing power of the Japanese Laminates & Building Materials market, which is currently enjoying high profitability, is largely attributable to our intellectual properties, such as design, trademarks and trade secrets, as well as our technologies. AICA believes that modifying these properties to suit local needs and deploying them appropriately in overseas markets can improve the profitability of our overseas business and grow them into our core business. Based on this belief, AICA has been actively investing in these intellectual properties. Meanwhile, the Chemical Products Business has strength in multi-product production in various lot sizes according to customers' requests based on our capabilities to develop wide-ranging resin recipes. Having the Laminates & Building Materials Business within AICA Group, AICA has a strong customer base in the building construction sector and in the wood furniture and plywood laminated timber markets. This strength enables tie-in sales of chemical products and building material products. The rollout of resin synthesis technology it cultivated in the Chemical Products Business to the Laminates & Building Materials Business and synergies between these businesses serve as sources of AICA's value creation. Therefore, AICA values collaboration between these businesses.
Important decisions related to intellectual properties are deliberated and approved by a Three divisions meeting, AICA's decision-making body in which sales, production and R&D division participate, and resolved by the Management Meeting and the Board of Directors according to their importance.
Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Scope and Content of the Matters Delegated to the Management
The Board of Directors makes decisions on important managerial matters and supervises business execution in accordance with laws and regulations, the Articles of Incorporation, and the Rules of the Board of Directors.
In order to fully discuss the direction and the medium- to long-term perspective of AICA's corporate strategies, the Board of Directors has clearly defined matters to be discussed at and the decision authority of the Board of Directors and its subordinate meeting bodies in the Regulations on Meeting Bodies, the Regulations on Approvals (Ringi) and the Regulations on Management of Affiliated Companies to engage in swift decision- making. At the same time, the Board of Directors has introduced an executive officer system to establish the separation of business execution and delegate its authority. Furthermore, since the transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee, it has become possible to delegate the decision-making authority of the Board of Directors on business execution to directors. Under the appropriate supervision of the Board of Directors, AICA is striving to further expedite managerial decision-making and execution.
Supplementary Principle 4.1.3 Succession Plan for the CEO and Other Top Executives
With regard to the succession plan for the President and Executive Officer, we regard succession planning as an important matter that will support the sustainable growth of AICA Group, and have clarified the requirements and evaluation criteria for management qualities and the character required of an executive. Through personnel assignments, work experience, and outside training opportunities, we are striving to develop successors with the abilities and qualities appropriate for the position of President and Executive Officer of AICA.
[Appointment Process]
Develop a roadmap for succession planning
- Develop ideal the President and Executive Officer image and evaluation criteria
- Selection of successor candidates
↓
Development and implementation of training plan
- Evaluation and narrowing down of successor candidates
- Evaluation of final candidates and nomination of successors
[The conference body and its role].
Conference
Member
Role
body
Board of
Directors (internal/outside)
・Election and dismissal of executive divisions,
Directors
nomination of candidates for directors
・Supervision of succession planning for the
President and Executive Officer
Governance
Directors (outside),
・Consideration on the proposed election and
Committee
Chairman. President,
dismissal of senior management* and
Director (internal, full-time
executive officers
member of Audit and
・ Management of the President and Executive
Supervisory Committee)
Officer succession plan
*The term "senior management" means the Directors (excluding Outside Directors), the Director/Member of Audit and Supervisory Committee (excluding Outside
Director /Member of Audit and Supervisory Committee).
[Succession Planning]
A certain number of successor candidates are selected, and their performance and human resources are evaluated on a termly basis from multiple perspectives, including their conformity to the President and Executive Officer's requirements/evaluation criteria. Through staffing, work experience, and outside training according to the development status of each potential successor, the Governance Committee receives information on the results of personnel and performance evaluations, and monitors the adequacy of the succession candidates and development plan. In addition, every term (once a year), all directors are asked to complete a questionnaire on potential successors, and the results are reflected in the review of potential successors.
Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Directors
The Board of Directors has established its own independence standards in order to select candidates for independent outside director who can contribute to the Board of Directors, and the details of the standards are disclosed in the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Supplementary Principle 4.10.1 Appropriate involvement and advice from the Independent Outside Directors through the establishment of the Independent Nominating and Compensation Committees. AICA has established the Governance Committee, a voluntary body chaired by an outside director, which is composed of seven members, including four outside directors (some of them are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee), two Representative Directors, and a full-time member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee. As of March 31, 2024, independent outside directors accounted for 57% of the members of the Governance Committee. The Governance Committee discusses key matters concerning governance, including the nomination and remuneration of directors and senior management, and reports them to the Board of Directors. The status of activities of the Governance Committee is stated in II-1"Voluntary Establishment of Committee(s) " and II-2"Governance Committee"
