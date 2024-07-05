4. Activities conducted during the process of determining the amount of directors' remuneration

During the process of determining directors' remuneration, members of the Governance Committee, mainly comprised of outside directors, exchange their opinions and report on matters such as the ratio between AICA's business results and the business results of the duties each director is in charge of, as well as the relationship between the evaluation grade and the rate of change, in order to enhance results and responsibilities, objectivity, and transparency.

5. Dates of General Meetings of Shareholders at which the amounts of directors' remuneration were resolved and the details of the resolutions

At the 120th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2020, the maximum amount of remuneration for directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) was approved to be 370 million yen or less per year (including 20 million yen or less per year for outside directors). Meanwhile, the maximum amount of remuneration for directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee was approved to be 70 million yen or less per year (including 20 million yen or less per year for outside directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee). As of the conclusion of the said General Meeting of Shareholders, the number of directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) was eight (including two outside directors), whereas the number of directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee was three (including two outside directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee).

In the meantime, at the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2021, a proposal "Determination of Remuneration for Granting Restricted Shares to Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and Outside directors)," which proposed to pay 60 million yen or less per year separately from the above remuneration to directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee and outside directors) as remuneration for granting restricted shares, was approved. As of the conclusion of the said General Meeting of Shareholders, the number of directors (excluding directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) was six (including two outside directors), whereas the number of directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee was three (including two outside directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee).

Board policies and procedures for the appointment/dismissal of the senior management and the nomination of candidates for director and member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee

From the perspectives of medium- to long-term improvement of AICA's corporate value and sustainable growth, the Board of Directors nominates persons who are suited to become AICA's directors upon comprehensively considering their experience, capabilities and achievements, regardless of their nationality, age or gender, and candidates are elected by a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders. During the process of nominating candidates for director, the Governance Committee, mainly comprised of outside directors, conducts deliberation.

Although AICA has not established a specific process for the dismissal of senior management at this moment, AICA will consider a specific process including criteria for dismissal in the future.

Explanations with respect to individual appointments/dismissals and nominations when the Board of Directors appoints/dismisses the senior management and nominates candidates for director and member

of the Audit and Supervisory Committee

When the Board of Directors determines the appointment/dismissal of the senior management and the nomination of candidates for director and member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, AICA immediately discloses such information as a news release. In addition, with respect to all candidates for director, AICA provides individual reasons for their nominations in our Shareholders Meeting Convocation Notice.

AICA has had no record of dismissing a member of senior management so far.

Shareholders Meeting Convocation Notice (URL:https://www.aica.co.jp/english/news/2023/)

Supplementary Principle 3.1.3 Disclosing Business Strategies including Addressing Sustainability Initiatives, Investments in Human Capital and Intellectual Properties

(1) Initiatives on Sustainability

Our initiatives on sustainability issues are disclosed in AICA Reports (integrated reports) as well as on our website. Since the Medium-Term Business Plan includes materialities centered on non-financial issues, AICA discloses the targets and results of sustainability initiatives in IR documents. In May 2020, AICA declared our