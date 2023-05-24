Advanced search
    6345   JP3103200006

AICHI CORPORATION

(6345)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-24 am EDT
848.00 JPY   +0.95%
Aichi : NOTICE OF THE 75TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS was published.

05/24/2023 | 02:36am EDT

05/24/2023 | 02:36am EDT
These documents have been translated from Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. AICHI CORPORATION ("The Company") assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

(Securities code: 6345) May 31, 2023 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 24, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Toshiya Yamagishi

President and Director

AICHI CORPORATION

1152-10 Ryoke, Ageo-shi, Saitama,

Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 75TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

Please be informed that the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held for the purposes as described below.

When convening this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the following Company's website.

The Company's website: https://www.aichi-corp.co.jp/english

In addition to the website shown above, the Company also has posted the matters subject to electronic provision measures on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). To view the information, please access the following TSE website (Listed Company Search), input the issue name (AICHI CORPORATION) or securities code (6345), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

The TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

With regard to this Notice, the Company will send, to all shareholders, the paper-based documents for delivery to be sent to the shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

We respectfully ask you to decide whether or not to attend this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person, taking into consideration the situations of infectious disease in the community and other matters. When you do not attend this meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in advance in writing, via the Internet, or other means. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Japan time

2. Place:

The Company's Head Office,

1152-10 Ryoke, Ageo-shi, Saitama, Japan

(Please see the brief map attached at the end of this Notice.)

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 75th

Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the

Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the

Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 2: Election of 4 Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

  • For those attending, please present the enclosed ballot form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. Please also bring this Notice with you to the meeting as meeting material.
  • If any revisions are made to the matters subject to electronic provision measures, the revised contents will be posted on the respective websites where the matters are posted.
  • Among the matters subject to electronic provision measures, "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" as well as the "Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" are posted on the Company's website, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations as well as of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, and they are not included in this Notice sent to shareholders. Therefore, this document is part of the documents audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing their Audit Reports.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

  1. Purpose of the amendments
  1. In order to prepare for future business development, the Company proposes to make additions to the business objectives of the Company.
  2. The Company also proposes to standardize some wording used within the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
  1. Description of the amendments

Description of the amendments is as follows.

(Amended parts are underlined.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendments

(Objectives of the Company)

(Objectives of the Company)

Article 2. The objectives of the Company shall be to

Article 2. The objectives of the Company shall be to

engage in the following businesses:

engage in the following businesses:

(1) Manufacture, repairs, trade, and lease of

(1) Manufacture, repairs, trade, and lease of

machinery for power supply, electrical,

machinery for power supply, electrical,

telecommunications, and telephone installation

telecommunications, and telephone installation

works, as well as construction machinery,

works, as well as construction machinery,

cargo-handling machinery, special-purpose

cargo-handling machinery, special-purpose

vehicles, and machinery, equipment and parts

vehicles, and machinery, equipment and parts

relating thereto;

relating thereto;

(2) Education business relating to the structure,

(2) Education business relating to the structure,

technology, safety, etc. of aerial work platforms,

technology, safety, etc. of aerial work platforms,

crane trucks, and other vehicles;

crane trucks, and other vehicles;

(3) Repairs of automobiles, trade of components, and

(3) Repairs of automobiles, trade of components, and

sale of measuring instruments;

sale of measuring instruments;

(4) Development, sale, lease, and consulting of

(Newly established)

services, software, and systems relating to

information processing, telecommunications, and

(4)Lease of real estate;

information provision;

(5)Lease of real estate;

(5)Insurance agent business in accordance with Act

(6)Insurance agent business in accordance with Act

on Securing Compensation for Automobile

on Securing Compensation for Automobile

Accidents and non-life insurance agent business;

Accidents and non-life insurance agent business;

and

and

(6)Any and all businesses incidental or related to any

(7)Any and all businesses incidental or related to any

of the businesses specified under the foregoing

of the businesses specified under the foregoing

items.

items.

(Head Office)

(Head Office)

Article 3.

(Omitted)

Article 3.

(Same as current)

(Means of Public Notice)

(Means of Public Notice)

Article 4. Public notices of the Company shall be

Article 4. Public notices of the Company shall be

made by means of electronic public notices;

made by means of electronic public notices;

provided, however, that if the Company is unable

provided, however, that if the Company is unable

to give an electronic public notice due to accidents

to give an electronic public notice due to accidents

or any other inevitable reasons, such notices shall

or any other inevitable reasons, such notices shall

be published in the Nihon Keizai Shimbun.

be published in the Nihon Keizai Shimbun.

(Change in Japanese only; English unchanged)

Proposal No. 2: Election of 4 Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all 4 incumbent Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of 4 Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).

This proposal has been determined after exchanges of opinions and confirmation of the contents by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, and the Audit and Supervisory Committee has judged that all candidates in this proposal are suitable for Directors of the Company, based on the status of duty execution and performance of each candidate in the fiscal year under review, as well as each candidate's career experience.

The candidates for Director (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows.

No.

Name

Positions and responsibilities at the Company

(important concurrent positions)

1

Toshiya

(Reappointment)

President and Representative Director

Yamagishi

2

Hideo

(Reappointment)

Director

Yamamoto

General Manager of Corporate Headquarters

3

Koichi Anzai

(Reappointment)

Director

General Manager of Manufacturing Headquarters

4

Takuo Sasaki

(Reappointment)

Director

(Outside Director of UMC Electronics Co., Ltd.)

Number of

years served

as Director (at the conclusion of this Meeting)

  1. years
  1. years
    1 year
    1 year

Attendance at

the Board of

Directors

meetings

13/13

meetings held

(100%)

13/13

meetings held

(100%)

10/10

meetings held

(100%)

10/10

meetings held

(100%)

Notes: 1. No material conflicts of interests exist between the Company and any of the above candidates.

  1. Mr. Toshiya Yamagishi and Mr. Takuo Sasaki have been business executors of Toyota Industries Corporation, which has a special relationship with the Company (parent company) during the last ten years. Their positions and responsibilities at Toyota Industries Corporation during the last ten years are indicated in "Career summary, positions, responsibilities and important concurrent positions."
  2. The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company, as prescribed in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, which insures its Directors, etc., to cover damages that may arise when an insured person becomes liable in connection with the execution of his/her duties or receives claims related to the pursuit of such liability. If each candidate assumes the position of Director, he or she will be the insured person under the insurance contract, and the Company will renew the insurance contract with the same content during their terms of office.
  3. The Company has concluded the Liability Limitation Agreement with Mr. Takuo Sasaki as stipulated in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and the liability limit shall be the amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Act. If his reelection is approved, the Company plans to continue the agreement with the same content with him.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities and important

Number of

No.

Company

(Date of birth)

concurrent positions

shares held

April 1982

Joined Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, Ltd.

(present Toyota Industries Corporation)

June 2008

Executive Officer, Toyota Industries

Toshiya Yamagishi

Corporation

June 2011

President, Toyota Industries North America,

(September 14, 1959)

Inc.

[Reappointment]

President, Toyota Industrial Equipment

Manufacturing, Inc.

Attendance at the Board

June 2012

Chairman, Toyota Material Handling North

of Directors meetings:

America, Inc.

50,514

13/13 meetings held

June 2016

Managing Officer, Toyota Industries

shares

(100%)

Corporation

Number of years served

June 2019

Senior Managing Director and Representative

1

Director of the Company,

as Director (at the

Head of the Planning and Administration

conclusion of this

Division and Head of the Sales Division

Meeting):

June 2020

President and Representative Director of the

4 years

Company (to the present)

[Important concurrent positions]

None

Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director

He has had many years of experience in the management of Toyota Industries Corporation and its

consolidated subsidiaries. In addition, as Representative Director, he has led management of the

Company and contributed to enhancing corporate value. We re-nominate him as a candidate for Director

because we believe that he can perform his duties as Director appropriately with his abundant

experience and high level of insight regarding all aspects of corporate management, in addition to his

excellent character and insight.

April 1979

Joined the Company

April 2012

General Manager in charge of Domestic Sales

Hideo Yamamoto

Department of the Company

January 2014

Branch Manager of Chushikoku Branch of

(September 19, 1958)

the Company

[Reappointment]

August 2016

Branch Manager of Chubu Branch of the

Company

Attendance at the Board

June 2017

Executive Officer of the Company

June 2018

Managing Officer of the Company,

of Directors meetings:

supervising Sales Division

5,555

13/13 meetings held

June 2020

Managing Officer of the Company, in charge

shares

(100%)

of Sales Division and Affiliated Companies

2

Number of years served

June 2021

Director of the Company, Head of the

as Director (at the

General Affairs Department, Sales Division

and Affiliated Companies

conclusion of this

Meeting):

June 2022

Director of the Company, General Manager

2 years

of Corporate Headquarters (to the present)

[Important concurrent positions]

None

Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director

As Director, he has led management of the Company and contributed to enhancing corporate value. We

re-nominate him as a candidate for Director due to his in-depth knowledge, acquired through many

years of experience in the sales division at the Company, and extensive experience in the Company's

management, in addition to his excellent character and insight.

Disclaimer

AICHI Corporation published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 06:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
