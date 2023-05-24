Aichi : NOTICE OF THE 75TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS was published.

These documents have been translated from Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. AICHI CORPORATION ("The Company") assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

(Securities code: 6345) May 31, 2023 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 24, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Toshiya Yamagishi

President and Director

AICHI CORPORATION

1152-10 Ryoke, Ageo-shi, Saitama,

Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 75TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

Please be informed that the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held for the purposes as described below.

When convening this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the following Company's website.

The Company's website: https://www.aichi-corp.co.jp/english

In addition to the website shown above, the Company also has posted the matters subject to electronic provision measures on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). To view the information, please access the following TSE website (Listed Company Search), input the issue name (AICHI CORPORATION) or securities code (6345), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

The TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

With regard to this Notice, the Company will send, to all shareholders, the paper-based documents for delivery to be sent to the shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

We respectfully ask you to decide whether or not to attend this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person, taking into consideration the situations of infectious disease in the community and other matters. When you do not attend this meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in advance in writing, via the Internet, or other means. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Japan time

2. Place: The Company's Head Office, 1152-10 Ryoke, Ageo-shi, Saitama, Japan (Please see the brief map attached at the end of this Notice.)

1