  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aichi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6345   JP3103200006

AICHI CORPORATION

(6345)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:57 2022-11-28 am EST
820.00 JPY   -0.36%
China calls for ambitious, pragmatic biodiversity deal

11/28/2022 | 01:11am EST
SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China will lead talks to secure an "ambitious and pragmatic" new global pact to preserve biodiversity at a U.N. meeting that begins next week, but implementing the deal remains the biggest challenge, Chinese officials said on Monday.

Representatives of nearly 200 countries will gather in Montreal on Dec. 5 to secure a "post-2020 framework" to protect habitats and ecosystems and ensure the sustainable and equitable use of biological resources.

Zhou Guomei, head of the international department of the environment ministry, told reporters that negotiations so far had not been "plain sailing" but focused on an ambitious deal that was "also pragmatic, balanced, feasible and achievable".

Originally set to be held in China's southwestern city of Kunming, the meeting, known as COP15, was relocated this year because of tough zero-COVID curbs. China will continue to serve as president.

In last year's first phase of talks, more than 100 nations signed the "Kunming Declaration" for urgent action to include biodiversity protection in all sectors of the global economy. But they were unable to reach consensus on issues such as funding conservation in poorer countries.

Zhou said there were still differences on a number of issues, and success would depend on an implementation mechanism for resources and financial support to be mobilised.

A previous biodiversity pact signed in Aichi, Japan, in 2010, set 20 targets to try to slow biodiversity loss by 2020. None of those targets was met in full.

Countries need to "fully consider" the attainability of any new targets, said Cui Shuhong, head of the ministry's natural ecology department.

"We should learn fully from the experience and lessons during the implementation of the Aichi targets, not only to boost the ambition and confidence in global biodiversity conservation, but also to be down-to-earth and realistic," he added. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 60 750 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2023 5 750 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 4,13%
Capitalization 61 899 M 445 M 445 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 065
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart AICHI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Aichi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AICHI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 823,00 JPY
Average target price 840,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Miura President & Representative Director
Takushi Ito Independent Outside Director
Shigehiro Takatsuki Independent Outside Director
Kiyoshi Tojo Independent Outside Director
Akihiko Ohira Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AICHI CORPORATION1.73%445
CATERPILLAR INC.14.60%122 660
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-30.26%18 725
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-13.86%8 503
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.25%6 293
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-0.12%3 055