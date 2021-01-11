Japan preparing to expand coronavirus emergency - media

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan is preparing to expand a
coronavirus state of emergency to the western prefectures of
Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo by the end of the week, Jiji news agency
reported on Monday, citing unidentified government sources.
The three prefectures on Saturday asked the government to
impose a state of emergency, which is already in place in Tokyo
and surrounding regions, to include them in an effort to contain
the latest spread of the coronavirus.
Separately, the governor of the central prefecture of Aichi
said he and authorities in the neighbouring prefecture of Gifu
aimed to ask the government as early as Tuesday to expand the
state of emergency to their areas.
"Stronger restrictive measures as well as more decisive
changes in our citizens' behaviour - that's what I am seeking,"
the Aichi governor, Hideaki Omura, told media.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government on Thursday
declared a limited state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and
three neighbouring prefectures of Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba to
stem the spread of infections.
Restrictions under the one-month emergency to Feb. 7 centre
on combating transmission in bars and restaurants, which the
government says are main risk areas.
The new curbs are narrower in scope than those imposed in
April under an emergency that ran to late May. At that time, the
curbs were nationwide and schools and non-essential businesses
were mostly shuttered. This time, schools are not being closed.
Japan has seen coronavirus cases total around 289,000, with
4,067 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK. Since the
outset of the pandemic it has tried to balance controlling the
spread of the virus while limiting damage to the world's
third-biggest economy.
Under a law revised in March to cover the coronavirus, the
prime minister can declare a state of emergency if the disease
poses a grave danger to lives and if its rapid spread threatens
serious economic damage.
That gives local authorities legal basis to ask residents
and businesses to restrict movements and work.
