    6118   JP3102400003

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

(6118)
03/22/2023
806.00 JPY   -0.62%
Aida Engineering : Announcement Regarding Relocation of Chugoku/Shikoku Office in Japan
PU
Aida Engineering : Announcement Regarding the Closure of our Russian Office (OOO AIDA)
PU
Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2023
PU
Aida Engineering : Announcement Regarding Relocation of Chugoku/Shikoku Office in Japan

03/22/2023 | 10:43pm EDT
This is to notify you that our sales office in Chugoku/Shikokuwill relocate as below.

1. New Address, Phone & Facsimile

(1) New Address:
1-5-29, Minamizao-cho, Fukuyama City, Hiroshima 721-0973

(2) Phone & Facsimile　※No Changes
Phone : 084-922-5350

2. First Business Day after Relocation: April 10, 2023

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 02:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
