Aida Engineering : Announcement Regarding Relocation of Chugoku/Shikoku Office in Japan

This is to notify you that our sales office in Chugoku/Shikokuwill relocate as below.
1. New Address, Phone & Facsimile
(1) New Address:
1-5-29, Minamizao-cho, Fukuyama City, Hiroshima 721-0973
(2) Phone & Facsimile ※No Changes
Phone : 084-922-5350
2. First Business Day after Relocation: April 10, 2023
