    6118   JP3102400003

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

(6118)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
909.00 JPY   -1.62%
Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2023

08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
(For reference purposes only)

Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter

of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese Standard]

August 9, 2022

Stock exchange: Tokyo

Listed company name: Aida Engineering, Ltd.

Stock code:

6118 (URL https://www.aida.co.jp/en/)

Representative:

Kimikazu Aida, Chairman & President (CEO)

Contact:

Hiromitsu Ugawa, Director, Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager, General Administration Headquarters

Tel: +81-42-772-5231

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

August 9, 2022

Scheduled beginning date of dividend payment:

Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

13,665

4.5

(121)

(117)

(175)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

13,079

23.9

270

50.7

380

64.0

226

Note: Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2022

(27) million yen

(

%)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

617

million yen

(

34.5 %)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

(2.94)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

3.79

3.79

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2022

113,792

76,533

67.2

1,280.43

As of March 31, 2022

113,933

78,664

68.4

1,304.89

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of June 30, 2022

76,442

million yen

As of March 31, 2022

77,901

million yen

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

25.00

25.00

Year ended March 31, 2023

Year ended March 31, 2023 (forecast)

30.00

30.00

Note: Revision of dividend forecast for this period: None

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Net sales

Millions of yen

Six months ended September 30, 2022

36,000

Full year ended March 31, 2023

72,000

Note: Revision of forecasts of consolidated results: None

Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income per share

to owners of parent

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

33.8

2,700

238.0

2,800

190.8

2,000

261.8

33.50

15.3

5,500

119.5

5,700

134.3

4,000

346.2

67.00

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
  2. Application of special accounting treatment used in preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
    Note: This refers to whether these above were used for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements.
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

69,448,421

shares

As of March 31, 2022

69,448,421

shares

2.

Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

9,747,868

shares

As of March 31, 2022

9,748,838

shares

3.

Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended June 30, 2022

59,699,645

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

59,695,051

shares

Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks:

The above forecasts and those presented in appended material are based on the information presently available. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to changes in various factors.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets………………………………………………………………………

2

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income…………………………………

4

Consolidated Statements of Income…………………………………………………………………

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income………………………………………………

5

(3)

Notes to Going Concern Assumption………………………………………………………………

6

(4)

Notes Regarding Remarkable Fluctuation in Shareholders' Equity…………………………………

6

(5)

Changes in Accounting Policies……………………………………………………………………

6

  1. Segment Information……………………………………………………………………………… 6

2. Supplementary Information

Status of Orders …………………………………………………………………………………… 7

1

1. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash on hand and at banks

35,031

30,351

Notes and accounts receivable - trade and contract assets

17,690

19,652

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

1,087

1,184

Finished goods

4,135

5,081

Work in process

13,019

15,100

Raw materials and supplies

4,420

4,663

Other current assets

3,358

3,454

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,040)

(1,039)

Total current assets

77,703

78,448

Fixed assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

25,709

26,176

Accumulated depreciation

(18,481)

(18,857)

Buildings and structures, net

7,227

7,319

Machinery and vehicles

18,849

19,991

Accumulated depreciation

(13,822)

(14,598)

Machinery and vehicles, net

5,027

5,392

Land

7,263

7,293

Construction in progress

1,437

1,135

Other fixed assets

3,925

4,093

Accumulated depreciation

(3,418)

(3,567)

Other fixed assets, net

506

526

Total property, plant and equipment

21,462

21,667

Intangible assets

1,179

1,267

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

10,469

9,151

Insurance reserve fund

1,891

2,009

Net defined benefit assets

820

829

Deferred tax assets

285

294

Other assets

153

157

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(32)

(32)

Total investments and other assets

13,588

12,409

Total fixed assets

36,230

35,343

Total assets

113,933

113,792

2

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

6,137

5,936

Electronically recorded monetary obligations - operating

2,888

2,259

Short-term loans payable

1,094

570

Accounts payable - other

1,612

633

Income taxes payable

175

124

Contract liabilities

12,091

16,106

Accrued warranty costs

497

522

Accrued bonuses for employees

1,020

591

Accrued bonuses for directors

22

8

Provision for loss on orders received

211

169

Other current liabilities

2,410

3,329

Total current liabilities

28,150

30,253

Long-term liabilities

Long-term loans payable

1,500

1,500

Long-term accounts payable - other

924

1,027

Deferred tax liabilities

2,336

1,933

Accrued stock payments

510

560

Net defined benefit liabilities

1,456

1,453

Asset retirement obligations

9

9

Other long-term liabilities

380

521

Total long-term liabilities

7,119

7,005

Total liabilities

35,269

37,259

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

7,831

7,831

Additional paid-in capital

12,836

13,007

Retained earnings

55,511

53,732

Treasury shares

(5,250)

(5,250)

Total shareholders' equity

70,927

69,320

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

4,815

3,890

Deferred hedge gains (losses)

(295)

(697)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

2,365

3,857

Retirement benefit plan adjustments

87

71

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

6,973

7,121

Stock options

91

91

Non-controlling interests

671

Total net assets

78,664

76,533

Total liabilities and net assets

113,933

113,792

3

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
