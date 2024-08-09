(For reference purposes only)
Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter
of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 [Japanese Standard]
August 9, 2024
Stock exchange: Tokyo
Listed company name: AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
Stock code:
6118 (URL https://www.aida.co.jp/en/)
Representative:
Toshihiko Suzuki, Representative Director and President (CEO)
Contact:
Hiromitsu Ugawa, Director, Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager, General Administration Headquarters
Tel: +81-42-772-5231
Scheduled date of beginning dividend payment:
－
Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
None
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results for 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
(Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended
17,858
5.9
899
33.9
860
15.0
776
64.0
June 30, 2024
Three months ended
16,867
23.4
671
－
748
－
473
－
June 30, 2023
Note: Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2024
1,691 million yen (-32.9%)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
2,522 million yen (－%)
Net income per
Diluted net income
share
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
13.36
13.34
June 30, 2024
Three months ended
7.93
7.92
June 30, 2023
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets per
equity ratio
share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2024
125,807
80,093
63.6
1,390.98
As of March 31, 2024
126,195
82,321
65.2
1,376.26
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of June 30, 2024
80,001 million yen
As of March 31, 2024
82,230 million yen
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
1Q End
2Q End
3Q End
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2024
－
－
－
30.00
30.00
Year ending March 31, 2025
－
Year ending March 31, 2025
－
－
30.00
30.00
(forecast)
Note: Revision of dividend forecast for this period: None
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) (Percentages represent change compared to the previous corresponding period)
Net income
Net
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to owners
income
of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months
ending
37,000
7.0
2,800
96.1
2,900
98.5
2,100
82.8
36.48
September
30, 2024
Full year
74,000
1.7
5,700
57.7
5,800
61.3
4,200
49.6
73.04
Note: Revision of forecasts of consolidated results: None
Notes
- Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: None
- Application of special accounting treatment used in preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Retrospective restatement: None
-
Number of issued shares (common shares)
1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2024
69,448,421 shares
As of March 31, 2024
69,448,421 shares
2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2024
11,933,962 shares
As of March 31, 2024
9,699,246 shares
3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended June 30, 2024
58,102,331 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2023
59,716,806 shares
Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit corporation: None
Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks:(Note on forward-looking statements)
The above forecasts and those presented in appended material are based on the information presently available. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to changes in various factors.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
33,316
30,311
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
19,006
21,416
assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
1,390
1,817
Finished goods
5,538
7,007
Work in process
21,078
20,745
Raw materials and supplies
4,675
5,036
Other
5,351
4,084
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(73)
(77)
Total current assets
90,283
90,342
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
27,404
27,896
Accumulated depreciation
(19,858)
(20,261)
Buildings and structures, net
7,545
7,635
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
21,984
22,734
Accumulated depreciation
(16,776)
(17,558)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
5,208
5,176
Land
7,343
7,375
Construction in progress
151
154
Other
4,653
4,854
Accumulated depreciation
(4,011)
(4,182)
Other, net
642
671
Total property, plant and equipment
20,889
21,012
Intangible assets
2,127
2,007
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
11,196
10,521
Insurance funds
526
525
Retirement benefit asset
677
683
Deferred tax assets
385
442
Other
1,829
2,091
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,721)
(1,819)
Total investments and other assets
12,894
12,444
Total non-current assets
35,912
35,464
Total assets
126,195
125,807
1
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
7,915
6,969
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
3,014
3,255
Short-term borrowings
1,469
1,551
Current portion of long-term borrowings
500
500
Accounts payable - other
1,124
903
Income taxes payable
915
532
Contract liabilities
16,177
19,114
Provision for product warranties
679
731
Provision for bonuses
1,069
633
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
41
19
officers)
Provision for loss on orders received
176
130
Other
3,796
4,478
Total current liabilities
36,882
38,821
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,000
1,000
Long-term accounts payable - other
1,095
1,207
Deferred tax liabilities
2,227
1,841
Provision for share awards
744
758
Retirement benefit liability
1,383
1,376
Asset retirement obligations
9
9
Other
530
700
Total non-current liabilities
6,991
6,893
Total liabilities
43,873
45,714
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
7,831
7,831
Capital surplus
13,028
13,028
Retained earnings
56,092
54,944
Treasury shares
(5,256)
(7,253)
Total shareholders' equity
71,695
68,551
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
5,446
5,013
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(519)
(865)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5,755
7,451
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(148)
(148)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
10,534
11,450
Share acquisition rights
91
91
Total net assets
82,321
80,093
Total liabilities and net assets
126,195
125,807
2
-
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
Consolidated results for the 1st quarter
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Net sales
16,867
17,858
Cost of sales
13,743
14,397
Gross profit
3,124
3,461
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,453
2,562
Operating income
671
899
Non-operating income
Interest income
31
52
Dividend income
78
119
Other
16
11
Total non-operating income
126
183
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
8
20
Foreign exchange losses
31
189
Other
8
12
Total non-operating expenses
49
222
Ordinary income
748
860
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
8
3
Gain on sale of investment securities
－
356
Total extraordinary income
8
359
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
1
0
Total extraordinary losses
1
0
Income before income taxes
755
1,220
Income taxes
282
444
Net income
473
776
Net income attributable to owners of parent
473
776
3
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated results for the 1st quarter
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Net income
473
776
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,147
(433)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(394)
(345)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,302
1,696
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(6)
(0)
Total other comprehensive income
2,048
919
Comprehensive income
2,522
1,691
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
2,522
1,691
4
