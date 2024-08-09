(For reference purposes only)

Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter

of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 [Japanese Standard]

August 9, 2024

Stock exchange: Tokyo

Listed company name: AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

Stock code:

6118 (URL https://www.aida.co.jp/en/)

Representative:

Toshihiko Suzuki, Representative Director and President (CEO)

Contact:

Hiromitsu Ugawa, Director, Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager, General Administration Headquarters

Tel: +81-42-772-5231

Scheduled date of beginning dividend payment:

Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended

17,858

5.9

899

33.9

860

15.0

776

64.0

June 30, 2024

Three months ended

16,867

23.4

671

748

473

June 30, 2023

Note: Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2024

1,691 million yen (-32.9%)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

2,522 million yen (%)

Net income per

Diluted net income

share

per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

13.36

13.34

June 30, 2024

Three months ended

7.93

7.92

June 30, 2023

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets per

equity ratio

share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2024

125,807

80,093

63.6

1,390.98

As of March 31, 2024

126,195

82,321

65.2

1,376.26

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of June 30, 2024

80,001 million yen

As of March 31, 2024

82,230 million yen

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2024

30.00

30.00

Year ending March 31, 2025

Year ending March 31, 2025

30.00

30.00

(forecast)

Note: Revision of dividend forecast for this period: None

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) (Percentages represent change compared to the previous corresponding period)

Net income

Net

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

income

of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months

ending

37,000

7.0

2,800

96.1

2,900

98.5

2,100

82.8

36.48

September

30, 2024

Full year

74,000

1.7

5,700

57.7

5,800

61.3

4,200

49.6

73.04

Note: Revision of forecasts of consolidated results: None

Notes

  1. Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: None
  2. Application of special accounting treatment used in preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2024

69,448,421 shares

As of March 31, 2024

69,448,421 shares

2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2024

11,933,962 shares

As of March 31, 2024

9,699,246 shares

3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended June 30, 2024

58,102,331 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2023

59,716,806 shares

Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit corporation: None

Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks:(Note on forward-looking statements)

The above forecasts and those presented in appended material are based on the information presently available. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to changes in various factors.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

33,316

30,311

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

19,006

21,416

assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

1,390

1,817

Finished goods

5,538

7,007

Work in process

21,078

20,745

Raw materials and supplies

4,675

5,036

Other

5,351

4,084

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(73)

(77)

Total current assets

90,283

90,342

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

27,404

27,896

Accumulated depreciation

(19,858)

(20,261)

Buildings and structures, net

7,545

7,635

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

21,984

22,734

Accumulated depreciation

(16,776)

(17,558)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

5,208

5,176

Land

7,343

7,375

Construction in progress

151

154

Other

4,653

4,854

Accumulated depreciation

(4,011)

(4,182)

Other, net

642

671

Total property, plant and equipment

20,889

21,012

Intangible assets

2,127

2,007

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

11,196

10,521

Insurance funds

526

525

Retirement benefit asset

677

683

Deferred tax assets

385

442

Other

1,829

2,091

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,721)

(1,819)

Total investments and other assets

12,894

12,444

Total non-current assets

35,912

35,464

Total assets

126,195

125,807

1

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

7,915

6,969

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

3,014

3,255

Short-term borrowings

1,469

1,551

Current portion of long-term borrowings

500

500

Accounts payable - other

1,124

903

Income taxes payable

915

532

Contract liabilities

16,177

19,114

Provision for product warranties

679

731

Provision for bonuses

1,069

633

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

41

19

officers)

Provision for loss on orders received

176

130

Other

3,796

4,478

Total current liabilities

36,882

38,821

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,000

1,000

Long-term accounts payable - other

1,095

1,207

Deferred tax liabilities

2,227

1,841

Provision for share awards

744

758

Retirement benefit liability

1,383

1,376

Asset retirement obligations

9

9

Other

530

700

Total non-current liabilities

6,991

6,893

Total liabilities

43,873

45,714

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

7,831

7,831

Capital surplus

13,028

13,028

Retained earnings

56,092

54,944

Treasury shares

(5,256)

(7,253)

Total shareholders' equity

71,695

68,551

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

5,446

5,013

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(519)

(865)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,755

7,451

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(148)

(148)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

10,534

11,450

Share acquisition rights

91

91

Total net assets

82,321

80,093

Total liabilities and net assets

126,195

125,807

2

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
    Consolidated results for the 1st quarter

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Net sales

16,867

17,858

Cost of sales

13,743

14,397

Gross profit

3,124

3,461

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,453

2,562

Operating income

671

899

Non-operating income

Interest income

31

52

Dividend income

78

119

Other

16

11

Total non-operating income

126

183

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

8

20

Foreign exchange losses

31

189

Other

8

12

Total non-operating expenses

49

222

Ordinary income

748

860

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

8

3

Gain on sale of investment securities

356

Total extraordinary income

8

359

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

1

0

Total extraordinary losses

1

0

Income before income taxes

755

1,220

Income taxes

282

444

Net income

473

776

Net income attributable to owners of parent

473

776

3

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated results for the 1st quarter

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Net income

473

776

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,147

(433)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(394)

(345)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,302

1,696

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(6)

(0)

Total other comprehensive income

2,048

919

Comprehensive income

2,522

1,691

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

2,522

1,691

4

