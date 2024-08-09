Note: Revision of dividend forecast for this period: None

1. Consolidated Results for 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

Listed company name: AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 [Japanese Standard]

Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) (Percentages represent change compared to the previous corresponding period)

Net income Net Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners income of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Six months ending 37,000 7.0 2,800 96.1 2,900 98.5 2,100 82.8 36.48 September 30, 2024 Full year 74,000 1.7 5,700 57.7 5,800 61.3 4,200 49.6 73.04

Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: None Application of special accounting treatment used in preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Number of issued shares (common shares)

As of June 30, 2024 69,448,421 shares As of March 31, 2024 69,448,421 shares 2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of June 30, 2024 11,933,962 shares As of March 31, 2024 9,699,246 shares 3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period Three months ended June 30, 2024 58,102,331 shares Three months ended June 30, 2023 59,716,806 shares

Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks:(Note on forward-looking statements)

The above forecasts and those presented in appended material are based on the information presently available. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to changes in various factors.